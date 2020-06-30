Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/06/2020 18:10:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Kweichow Moutai: 'Elite' alcohol brand is China's most valuable firm

 
 
30/06/2020    18:02 GMT+7

Kweichow Moutai's share price rockets thanks to its popular and sought-after baijiu drink.

A drinks maker has become China's most valuable publicly-listed company, overtaking the country's biggest bank.

Kweichow Moutai is a luxury spirit favoured by Chinese politicians and businesspeople looking to impress.

The company's share price has risen dramatically this year, pushing its value to new highs.

Despite producing one of China's most prestigious brands, few people will have heard of it outside of the country until now.

As its value has risen, Kweichow Moutai has leapfrogged Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the world's largest commercial bank by assets, to become the country's most valuable public company. 

Its share price has rocketed more than 20% so far this year according to data from Refinitiv and it is one of the few Chinese listed companies whose share price has exceeded 100 yuan (£11, $14).

Chinese tech giant Alibaba is more valuable, but isn't listed in China. Huawei, another well-known Chinese company, is privately owned.

Based on Monday's closing share prices, Kweichow Moutai is currently valued at more than 1.8tn yuan. ICBC is currently worth just under 1.8tn yuan.

What is Kweichow Moutai?

Kweichow Moutai has an unusual corporate structure. It is partially state-owned and partially publicly-listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Formed in 1999, Kweichow Moutai is the world's most valuable liquor company, having surpassed UK-based Diageo three years ago.

It manufactures and distributes a unique brand of baijiu, a clear and colourless liquor which is considered China's national spirit.

Baijiu typically has an alcohol content of between 35% and 60% by volume.

John Watkins, an alcohol industry expert who has worked extensively in China, said: "Doing shots with Moutai is part of the business culture and accelerates building trust and friendships."

Talking about the manufacturer, he added: "It appears from the outside to be a well-run company that will be able to generate sustainable and growing profits as China's consumer market grows and has more and more purchasing power."

Why is it so prestigious?

 

Kweichow Moutai was a favourite drink of People's Republic of China's (PRC) founding father Mao Zedong who famously served it at state dinners during US President Richard Nixon's visit to China in 1972.

In 1974, the US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger told Deng Xiaoping, China's future paramount leader: "I think if we drink enough Moutai we can solve anything."

Such glowing endorsements made Moutai the brand of choice for the elite, a must-have at business banquets and a display of wealth and power.

"It is considered as a status symbol because of the high price and limited supply, which I believe it is part of Moutai's marketing and sales strategy," said David Liu, an analyst and regular baijiu drinker based in Shanghai.

Why has its share price suddenly shot up?

Shares in Kweichow Moutai have risen since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in China, while other alcohol brands have seen their values fall.

Kweichow Moutai is often drunk at home so sales have not been dented like rival brands who rely heavily on bars and clubs that have been closed during virus lockdowns.

The luxury brand is also benefitting from the US-China trade war.

"Right now, with rising patriotism from pride in how China has so far contained Covid-19 and anger at the US from Trump's trade war, Chinese are increasingly buying domestic brands and products out of patriotism.

"This is true from sports apparel to cosmetics to alcohol," said Shaun Rein, founder of the China Market Research Group.

He added that because Chinese can't travel overseas on costly shopping trips to Europe, they are spending on domestic luxury consumption instead.

How much does it cost?

Buyers regularly spend about up to 900 yuan (£91, $127) for a bottle of Kweichow Moutai baijiu but the price can rise dramatically for rare and good vintages. Some bottles sell for up to $20,000.

Although distribution and price setting is heavily controlled by the Chinese government, many people buy bottles as speculative investments to hold onto and sell at a higher price.

And how does it taste? "The first time I tried Moutai it tasted like engine oil - fiery and burnt my throat on the way down. Now I find it smooth and enjoyable," said Mr Rein.

Kweichow Moutai still has some way to go to become the world's most valuable listed company. That title currently belongs to Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia Oil Company) which is valued at almost $1.9tn, according to Refinitiv. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Exporters advised to shift focus to ASEAN markets in face of COVID-19
Exporters advised to shift focus to ASEAN markets in face of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Experts have urged Vietnamese exporters to shift their attention to neighbouring ASEAN markets given that COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on major markets such as the EU and the US, a recent conference heard.

Aviation sector restores nearly all domestic flights
Aviation sector restores nearly all domestic flights
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Airlines restored most of the domestic flight network after the social distancing campaign ended, and is considering resuming international flights with countries that have controlled COVID-19 well.

Cambodia yet to issue documents banning import of Vietnamese fruits, vegetables: ministry
Cambodia yet to issue documents banning import of Vietnamese fruits, vegetables: ministry
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Cambodian government and management agencies have yet to issue any official documents banning the import of Vietnamese vegetables and fruits, according to the Asia-Africa Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Vietnam Airlines postpones shareholders’ meeting until July 16
Vietnam Airlines postpones shareholders’ meeting until July 16
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines Group will postpone its shareholders’ meeting until July 16, according to a decision signed by Chairman of Vietnam Airlines Executive Board Pham Ngoc Minh.

Cheap cars from Thailand, Indonesia expected to flow into Vietnam
Cheap cars from Thailand, Indonesia expected to flow into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

More and more cheap cars will flood the Vietnamese market in upcoming months as automobile manufacturers in Thailand and Indonesia have urged their governments to apply measures to boost car exports.

Phu Quoc tightens land laws again
Phu Quoc tightens land laws again
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The People’s Committee of Kien Giang Province has issued a document to temporarily halt the splitting of land plots and transferal of land use purposes in the island district of Phu Quoc.

Open mindset needed for prize-winning game business in Vietnam to take off
Open mindset needed for prize-winning game business in Vietnam to take off
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Strong development of the night economy, including prize-winning games businesses, could help Vietnam’s tourism compete with regional peers.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 30
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 30
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

HCMC hotels suffer despite big discounts

Vietnam's seafood exporters setting up basis for EVFTA boons
Vietnam's seafood exporters setting up basis for EVFTA boons
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnamese seafood producers are developing their material in a sustainable way to make use of incentives for rising exports to the EU market.

Chinese cars become more popular in Vietnam
Chinese cars become more popular in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Chinese cars can attract Vietnamese customers because they cleverly imitate European, Japanese and American luxury models in appearance, while the selling prices are very reasonable.

Vietnam's garment industry yet to enjoy benefits from EVFTA
Vietnam's garment industry yet to enjoy benefits from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

It is anticipated that local textile and apparel firms will not be able to enjoy any immediate benefits from the European Union -Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) once it enters into force due to rules of origin, according to insiders.

Managing fresh automobile clusters for post-virus boost
Managing fresh automobile clusters for post-virus boost
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The outbreak of the coronavirus has had negative effects on global supply chains in the world’s automobile industry.

Vietnam GDP growth forecast in 2020 remains highest in Asia: IMF
Vietnam GDP growth forecast in 2020 remains highest in Asia: IMF
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) maintains its forecast for Vietnam’s GDP growth at 2.7% in 2020, the highest in Asia, and the pace is expected to speed up to 7% in 2021.

ASEAN needs to collaborate for better tax policy: report
ASEAN needs to collaborate for better tax policy: report
BUSINESSicon  29/06/2020 

ASEAN and all member states must collaborate to establish a better tax policy system to build sustainability and resilience across the region, found a report launched on Thursday in Ha Noi.

Massive IP development worrisome
Massive IP development worrisome
FEATUREicon  21 giờ trước 

In anticipation of the investment shift driven by the Covid-19 epidemic and the Sino-U.S. trade war, multiple industrial real estate developers are rolling up sleeves with their investment. 

More foreign investment inflows into Vietnam
More foreign investment inflows into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  29/06/2020 

The Sino-American trade war together with supply chain disruptions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has prompted many an investor to plan to relocate their production facilities in order to reduce their reliance on China. 

Vietnam records lowest GDP growth rate in 30 years
Vietnam records lowest GDP growth rate in 30 years
BUSINESSicon  29/06/2020 

Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased 1.81 percent during the first six months of 2020, the lowest first-half growth pace since 2011, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Petrolimex plans stock sale, divestment of State capital
Petrolimex plans stock sale, divestment of State capital
BUSINESSicon  29/06/2020 

The Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) plans to sell 15 million treasury stocks in transactions held between June 16 and July 15 to mobilise capital for investment in 2020, 

Global coffee price fluctuates, domestic price plunges
Global coffee price fluctuates, domestic price plunges
BUSINESSicon  29/06/2020 

Coffee prices in the Central Highlands and the south are predicted to continue to slide downward as prices have fallen globally.

It's matter of time more European investments will come to Vietnam
It's matter of time more European investments will come to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  29/06/2020 

Representatives of European organizations explained to Hanoitimes what the future holds for Vietnam–EU business cooperation on the sidelines of the “Hanoi 2020 – Investment and Development Cooperation” conference on June 27.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 