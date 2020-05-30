Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/05/2020 21:42:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Kylie Jenner: Forbes drops celebrity from billionaire list

 
 
30/05/2020    20:23 GMT+7

The magazine says the Kardashian family misled the press about the value of Jenner's makeup business.

Forbes magazine has struck reality TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner from its list of billionaires, and accused her family of inflating the value of her cosmetics business.

Forbes said the family went to "unusual lengths" to present its youngest member as richer than she was.

In tweets, Jenner dismissed the article as "inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol".

"I've never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there," she wrote.

"I can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money I have," she added.

The move reverses the status Forbes conferred on Jenner in 2019, when it declared her a self-made billionaire.

The description sparked controversy, with critics scoffing at the "self-made" title and pointing to her upbringing as a Kardashian family reality TV star.

 

Forbes, which is known for its widely cited billionaire rankings, credited Jenner's status to the success of her cosmetics company, which she founded in 2015 and which includes Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.

Jenner last year announced she was selling a 51% stake in the company to beauty giant Coty for $600m.

Forbes said the family's accountant had provided it with tax returns that suggested the firm had done more than $300m in sales in 2016 and that publicists claimed sales of $330m the following year.

But information shared by Coty, which is publicly traded, showed Jenner's firm is "significantly smaller and less profitable than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe", Forbes said.

Coty's presentation to investors about the business suggested the firm did only $125m in sales in 2018.

"If Kylie Cosmetics did $125 million in sales in 2018, how could it have done $307 million in 2016 (as the company's supposed tax returns state) or $330 million in 2017?" Forbes asked in the article.

Despite the magazine's downgrade, Jenner is hardly hurting.

Forbes said she pocketed $340m from the sale of her business. It now estimates her net worth at "just under $900m".

Forbes writers have previously accused other would-be billionaires of inflating their riches, including US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and President Donald Trump. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 30
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 30
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam at advantage in economic recovery post-COVID-19: Former Deputy PM

Vietnam wind power sector to see growing opportunities: Fitch Solutions
Vietnam wind power sector to see growing opportunities: Fitch Solutions
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam contains one of the highest potential for wind power in the region, as it is endowed with high wind speeds particularly in the offshore or near-shore areas.

Winners, losers expected from EVFTA
Winners, losers expected from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

As free trade agreements (FTAs), including the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) that is about to be ratified by the Vietnam National Assembly, tend to be asymmetric in nature, 

Public investment to offer benefits to many local businesses
Public investment to offer benefits to many local businesses
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Public investment is expected to play a very important role in promoting economic growth in 2020 and the enterprises in the building material sector are the biggest beneficiaries, economists say.

IZ developers still make high profits amid Covid-19
IZ developers still make high profits amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Industrial infrastructure companies are still thriving amid Covid-19, and are expected to continue to grow as Vietnam is one of the best destinations for investors in the post-epidemic period.

Mekong Delta needs VND5 trillion investment for freshwater supply projects
Mekong Delta needs VND5 trillion investment for freshwater supply projects
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

To ensure rural residents have access to fresh water in the 2021-2025 period, localities in the Mekong Delta will require an investment of VND5 trillion.

From containment to recovery: rescuing the ASEAN from crisis
From containment to recovery: rescuing the ASEAN from crisis
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

Strong regionally co-ordinated actions and strong leadership are the key elements required to rescue the ASEAN from economic difficulties due to the ongoing pandemic.

Catfish sales focus on home market as exports fall
Catfish sales focus on home market as exports fall
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Catfish products can bring export turnover of $2 billion a year, but, surprisingly, the fish has not been favored in the home market.

Vietnam to import live pigs to cut live hog prices at home
Vietnam to import live pigs to cut live hog prices at home
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

Vietnam will allow the import of live pigs for the first time in a bid to counter the skyrocketing live hog prices in the domestic market, said an agricultural official.

Vietnam domestic pepper prices hit one-year high
Vietnam domestic pepper prices hit one-year high
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

Vietnam pepper prices rose to a one-year high on Wednesday, driven by Chinese consumption recovery and higher demands from local businesses. 

VN corporate bond market turns gloomy because of Covid-19
VN corporate bond market turns gloomy because of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

The primary supply of corporate bonds has dropped sharply as the epidemic has upset enterprises’ business plans. Many have postponed bond issuance plans.

Full-scale audit compulsory to all PPP projects: NA deputies
Full-scale audit compulsory to all PPP projects: NA deputies
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

A full-scale audit should become compulsory for work carried out under public-private partnerships to make sure they are efficient and benefit all stakeholders, lawmakers have told the National Assembly.

Shrimp exports expected to increase in coming months
Shrimp exports expected to increase in coming months
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

Viet Nam’s pushback of COVID-19 pandemic has helped shrimp exporters raise their competitiveness on the world market, being over other competitors...

HCM City says petrol supply adequate to fully meet demand
HCM City says petrol supply adequate to fully meet demand
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

The HCM City Department of Industry and Trade has assured there is an adequate supply of petroleum products to meet demand and it will prevent any hoarding of these goods.

North-South Expressway faces lack of funds
North-South Expressway faces lack of funds
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) said that it has been difficult to mobilize credit capital for the huge eastern North-South Expressway project.

Wooden furniture manufacturers face liquidity problems amid COVID-19 crisis
Wooden furniture manufacturers face liquidity problems amid COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

Vietnam’s wooden furniture industry was expected to have a prosperous year in 2020 after the US-China trade war broke out in 2019. But hopes have been dashed by Covid-19.

Air passenger transport increases slightly in May
Air passenger transport increases slightly in May
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam reported that the number of passengers through airports nationwide reached 2.88 million passengers this month, down 70 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Man jailed for stock manipulation
Man jailed for stock manipulation
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

 The Ha Noi People's Court on Wednesday sentenced one person to 18 months in jail over stock market manipulation at Binh Thuan Mineral Industry JSC (KSA).

Utilisation of EVFTA requires strict clarity
Utilisation of EVFTA requires strict clarity
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

The upcoming bilateral free trade between Vietnam and the EU may be a tough nut to crack unless the country can make thorough preparations for fulfilling commitments in the deal to further its trade and investment with the bloc.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 29
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 29
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

Local coffee prices skyrocket on limited supply

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 