14/04/2020 15:03:53 (GMT +7)
Labor market freezes due to Covid-19

 
 
14/04/2020    15:00 GMT+7

Large companies are not recruiting workers, while small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are laying off workers as they cannot maintain a big staff during the Covid-19 crisis.

Passing the final interview round for the position of production manager of an electronics manufacturing company half a month ago, Hoang still has no job offer letter.

Hoang and the headhunting company, which linked Hoang and the Japanese electronics company, understand that it is not easy to find a job when Covid-19 has had a negative impact on all aspects of the national economy.

Nhung, from a well-known head hunting company, said never before has the job market become so frozen. Real estate and tourism firms stopped recruiting high ranking officers in the beginning of January.

Nhung and her team were seeking candidates for the post of communication director for an education company when the partner told her to stop some days ago.


The demand for untrained workers has also dropped dramatically. According to Vu Quang Thanh, deputy director of the Hanoi Job Service Center, demand surges in the months after Tet when businesses begin gearing up for their business plan implementation and workers want to change jobs.

However, things have been different this year. The recruitment demand has decreased by 20 percent compared with the months before the epidemic.

“The labor market is gloomier than ever,” Thanh said.

Nguyen Phuong Mai, CEO of Navigos Search from Navigos Group, said the epidemic has had a big impact on some business fields. Many SMEs have laid off workers to cut operation costs. Large companies can maintain normal operation for the next six months, but they will have to restructure staff and cut welfare policies.

In the medium- and high-end recruitment market, challenges have come from both manpower demand and supply.

Employers are postponing recruitment for some key positions because of changes in the business plan implementation. Many enterprises have decided to develop existing staff instead of finding new workers.

Meanwhile, workers are more cautious when considering new job opportunities. In many cases, recruitment plans have been canceled because foreign candidates cannot come to Vietnam because of policies on travel restrictions.

The situation about layoffs remains unclear. The center reported that 7,000 workers received unemployment benefits in the first two months of the year, a slight increase of 5 percent compared with the same period last year.

However, analysts believe that with the epidemic escalation, widespread layoffs are unavoidable.

According to VietnamWorks, the number of jobs offered has decreased in some fields, such as aviation/tourism (- 28 percent), restaurants/hotels (- 21 percent) and education (- 11 percent).

Mai Lan 

The Labor Code is a comprehensive legal document, specifying many contents such as labor contracts, the ability of workers to negotiate with employers, and minimum standards on working conditions, among others.  

The amended Labor Code, which was approved in October 2019 at the 8th Session of the 14th National Assembly, will contribute to the completion of the provisions on gender equality.  

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Amidst the complicated developments of the covid-19 pandemic, foreign-invested enterprises are struggling to maintain business as usual, and taking measures to curb the spread of the virus and ensure employees’ health.

BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The number of newly opened accounts has reached a record high at a time when the stock market has fallen sharply.

BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is to be a driver for the recovery of the ASEAN economy after the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control.

FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

China is beginning to offer a glimpse into the near future for some countries, as the economic superpower tries to pick itself back up slowly following major lockdowns in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The key Eastern Cluster of the North-South Expressway venture has run aground, prompting the Ministry of Transport to reconsider investment scenarios to improve the bankability of each component project

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Greater efforts needed to boost exports during second quarter

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

A national conference between the Prime Minister and enterprises is to be organised soon to identify ways to address the difficulties facing businesses and facilitating their operations amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The crucial ventilating equipment used to save the lives of coronavirus patients are becoming a commodity much sought after by many countries, including Vietnam.

BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

Lack of regulations on requiring goods invoices is causing the likes of Facebook and Shopee to become indirect culprits of suffusion of goods with unidentified origin, raising concerns on the piracy of genuine products.

BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam is is urgently working with relevant ministries to finalise the pilot programme of utilising telephone subscription accounts to make small payments, or mobile money.

BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

The coronavirus has an irrefutable impact on businesses and the workforce across the country, challenging employers in the legal sphere. 

BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

With decade-low first-quarter growth, the fast and furious spread of the coronavirus pandemic has prompted high-profile international organisations to revise down their forecasts on Vietnam’s 2020 economic growth.

BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed that the Government provide urgent support for aviation firms, which have been badly affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

The coronavirus public health emergency is presenting both opportunities and challenges for manufacturers to handle a pick-up in the demand for fast-moving consumer goods.

BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

Vietnam’s oil and gas inventories are over 90 percent higher than the required level, meeting the domestic petroleum consumption demand in the next few months, according to the Vietnam Energy Association (VEA).

BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

Textile and garment companies are facing double problem: they find it difficult to import input materials and cannot export their goods.

BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

The new regulations on social distancing will for sure have an added impact on some businesses, however, it is necessary to view the full picture in assessing the impact.

BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

The revenues of PetroVietnam and Petrolimex slumped by $6.13 billion and $521.74 million this year due to the dropping oil price and the COVID-19 health crisis.

BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

Taking advantages of the COVID-19 lockdown, major pharma firms hope to get growth in revenue this year.

BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

Experts have warned that consumers may soon start defaulting on their credit card payments due to rising unemployment and salary cuts in many industries and sectors in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

