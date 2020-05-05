Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/05/2020 20:58:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Labour demand rises in some industries, drops in others in first quarter

 
 
05/05/2020    19:34 GMT+7

While many workers in several industries in HCM City lost jobs in the first quarter amid the COVID-19 pandemic, recruitment demand in other fields rose.

Labour demand rises in some industries, drops in others in first quarter
A job fair for students at a university in HCM City. 

A report from the HCM City Centre for Forecasting Manpower Needs and Labour Market Information found that recruitment demand from enterprises in the city in the first quarter fell by 27.3 per cent compared to the same period last year. Many of the enterprises operate in the fields of transport, education, hospitality and tourism, and textile-footwear.  

Out of 163 surveyed enterprises in the city, 8.6 per cent reduced working hours and 6.7 per cent lacked jobs.  

According to a report from Navigos Search, which provides recruitment services for mid- and high-level staff, businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector limited recruitment, while candidates were reluctant to look for new opportunities in the first quarter.

The garment-textile industry, which was heavily affected, has had to give employees paid leave, unpaid leave or rotational leave. Some have had to pay the minimum wage (for the region) or gradually cut positions.

Navigos Search said the shift of production from China to Vietnam in the fields of electrical/electronics and interior wood products has continued from last year.

However, recruitment decisions of investors have been delayed because of the policy of restricting movement between countries amid the pandemic.

In addition, some project leaders and important staff could not return to Vietnam after travelling outside the country, which has caused delays in implementation. Some new factory construction projects are also behind schedule due to the social distancing required between construction workers.

Many businesses have become more proactive in applying technology such as online initial interviews and will make official decisions when they meet face-to-face with candidates.

In the first quarter, the banking industry witnessed many shifts of high-level personnel. 

Additionally, there was an excess in human resources because of the epidemic situation, with some banks having to restructure to reduce personnel.

Under the influence of COVID-19, bank business projects were delayed, while a change in target customers caused banks to adjust their business strategies.

The development trend of digital banking that started last year was expected to increase recruitment demand this year. But banks are now focusing their financial resources to address difficulties caused by COVID-19, and recruitment in this area did not increase in the first quarter. 

 

As one of the industries less affected by COVID-19, e-commerce, especially for essential goods, has been thriving.

Labour demand is high for business development, marketing and technical jobs in e-commerce.

Although the supply of human resources for e-commerce is still scarce because it is a relatively new industry in Vietnam, businesses are giving priority to recruiting candidates who have experience in the industry and are paying high salaries to attract talent.

The salary range for candidates in the industry tends to be higher than traditional businesses and will remain that way for the next three to five years. Vietnamese candidates are also being given more priority because of language and work culture. 

In the coming time, there will be many new investors in the Vietnamese market, which will increase recruitment demand in the e-commerce field. 

Other industries such as energy, IT, and manufacturing had high recruitment demand for mid- and high-level personnel in the first quarter.

Demand for mid- and high-level jobs in Japanese enterprises in Vietnam was stable. However, some Japanese candidates have had to wait longer for visas and work permits, so their first work day may be delayed.

As a result, some Japanese enterprises have considered expanding opportunities for Vietnamese candidates for managerial positions.

Nguyen Phuong Mai, managing director of Navigos Search, said: “The unexpected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic globally has become a difficult problem for businesses to maintain their human resources and operations activities.”

"However, once the pandemic is controlled, recruitment demand will thrive because businesses will need human resources to revive production and business activities,” he added. VNS

HCM City needs about 80,000 labourers in Q1

HCM City needs about 80,000 labourers in Q1

Around 80,000 workers are needed in Ho Chi Minh City for the first quarter of this year, according to the HCM City Human Resources Forecast and Labour Market Information (FALMI) Centre.

Thousands of workers laid off in HCM City

Thousands of workers laid off in HCM City

Nearly 7,000 workers at 33 companies in Tan Thuan Processing Zone have become unemployed due to Covid-19.

 
 

Other News

.
Downturn in Vietnamese manufacturing sector intensifies
Downturn in Vietnamese manufacturing sector intensifies
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese manufacturing sector saw an intensification of the downturn last month with Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) decreasing to 32.7 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Digitally-driven travellers lead Vietnam’s travel re-opening
Digitally-driven travellers lead Vietnam’s travel re-opening
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s reopening of its domestic travel sector is expected to be replicated by focusing on Asian markets, according to a survey conducted by C9 Hotelworks and Delivering Asia Communications.

VN businesses resume operation cautiously, step by step
VN businesses resume operation cautiously, step by step
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Businesses in the aviation and tourism sectors believe that stimulating domestic demand is the first thing that needs to be done in the immediate time.

Vietnam among safe economies after COVID-19: Economist
Vietnam among safe economies after COVID-19: Economist
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Economist listed Viet Nam as the 12th strongest economy among 66 economies in its report on the financial strength in the wake of the COVID-19...

Rooftop solar power offers saving solution during COVID-19
Rooftop solar power offers saving solution during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and many countries limiting customs clearance, solar power enterprises with manufacturing plants in Vietnam are still taking advantage of the domestic market to serve customers and sustain growth.

Online shopping: no boom in first quarter as expected
Online shopping: no boom in first quarter as expected
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Three out of four of the largest e-commerce sites saw the numbers of visits decreasing in Q1, a time when experts predicted would see a boom as the COVID-19 epidemic reached its peak.

Stricter penalties to be imposed on e-commerce violations
Stricter penalties to be imposed on e-commerce violations
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Dang Hoang Hai, head of Vietnam’s e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, talks about IT application in trade activities to link e-commerce with traditional commerce.

Covid-19’s impact on banking sector quantified
Covid-19’s impact on banking sector quantified
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Many commercial banks have had to reduce operation costs and adjust business plans.

Draft law ensures consistent practice
Draft law ensures consistent practice
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

In order to continue improving Vietnam’s business environment, the Ministry of Planning and Investment is drafting two new laws, one of which will amend and supplement the current Law on Investment.

Ensuring greater economic triumphs
Ensuring greater economic triumphs
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

Despite the negative impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Vietnamese economy under sturdy policies from the government will have numerous opportunities to move forwards strongly. 

Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance
Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance as policies have not kept up with reality, according to a report by the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR) and Oxfam.

Three decades of investment attraction victories in Vietnam
Three decades of investment attraction victories in Vietnam
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

Since the issuance of Vietnam’s Law on Foreign Investment in 1987 right after the doi moi policy was adopted, Vietnam has continuously revised its policies to keep improving the opportunities for international investors. 

New tech heading up healthcare industry
New tech heading up healthcare industry
FEATUREicon  23 giờ trước 

Digital transformation in the healthcare sector is expected to move faster than ever on the back of new milestones and upcoming legal foundations, illustrating bright future prospects for ventures.

Golf course projects to be managed by business conditions
Golf course projects to be managed by business conditions
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

Government will be responsible for approving golf projects instead of provincial authorities.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 4
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 4
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

Vietnam exports nearly 416 million face masks

Vietnam’s economic prospects in 2020
Vietnam’s economic prospects in 2020
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

In a recent report on global economic prospects in mid-April 2020, the International Monetary Fund forecasts that the world’s economy will slide by about 3%. 

Number of newly-established firms in Vietnam down 13.2 pct in Jan-Apr
Number of newly-established firms in Vietnam down 13.2 pct in Jan-Apr
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

Nearly 37,600 new firms were formed in Vietnam with a total registered capital of $19.1 billion in the first four months of this year, down 13.2 percent in number and 18 percent in capital year-on-year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam’s exports surge 4.7 percent in four months
Vietnam’s exports surge 4.7 percent in four months
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

Vietnam's export value saw a year-on-year increase of 4.7 percent to an estimated $82.9 billion in the first four months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Chinese investors step up acquisitions of Vietnamese firms amid Covid-19 crisis
Chinese investors step up acquisitions of Vietnamese firms amid Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

The rise in the number of Chinese investors acquiring stakes in Vietnamese firms amid the Covid-19 pandemic has put domestic industry and production at risk, as domestic firms might gradually be pushed out of the market.

Vietnam can become food supplier to the whole world: VIDA’s chair
Vietnam can become food supplier to the whole world: VIDA’s chair
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

Vietnam has an opportunity to become the food supplier of the world, according to Truong Gia Binh, an influential businessman.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 