21/05/2020 02:33:41 (GMT +7)
Lack of good news to slow market growth: analysts

 
 
19/05/2020    11:20 GMT+7

Local stocks are expected to keep rising this week but their growth would be slower as goods news dries up.

A Vietcombank office. The bank shares gained a total of 3.4 per cent last week. — Photo tinnnhanhchungkhoan.vn

Viet Nam’s benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange fell a total of almost 1.0 per cent in three consecutive days to end last week at 827.03 points.

The benchmark totalled a weekly gain of 1.63 per cent last week.

The VN-Index had increased by a total of 9.55 per cent since May 5 and a total of 26.7 per cent from its three-year low of 659.21 points made on March 24.

The minor HNX-Index on the Ha Noi Stock Exchange dropped total 0.91 per cent to finish last week at 109.02 points.

The last two and three-day declines of both indices suggested the local market will suffer more in the coming week.

Investors kept selling large-cap stocks and pushed several leading companies in the large-cap sector down.

Tech group FPT shares (FPT) tumbled 10.7 per cent last week, aviation firm Vietjet (VJC) lost 5.1 per cent, property trader Vincom Retail (VRE) fell 4.8 per cent, and retailer Mobile World Investment (MWG) were down 2.1 per cent.

The growth of other large-caps such as insurer Bao Viet Holdings (BVH), steel producer Hoa Phat (HPG), Phu Nhuan Jewellery JSC (PNJ), dairy firm Vinamilk (VNM), VPBank (VPB), Vietcombank (VCB) and Military Bank (MBB) slowed down in the last two-three trading days of the week.

“I think the stock market will keep increasing next week but cash flow will be divided into various sectors instead of focusing on the large-caps or leading industries,” Nguyen The Minh, director of market analysis at Yuanta Securities Co, told tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn.

“The last three-day decline may be technical and short-lived. It barely has any impact on the market’s uptrend,” he said.

Agribank Securities Co’s director of analysis and investment Nguyen Anh Khoa said the market is now in the settlement stage and investors are looking for new opportunities.

 

“It is likely the benchmark VN-Index will fall next week but selling will not be strong,” he said.

“Market boosts will come from purchasing power of domestic investors while foreign investors have net-bought in recent days.”

Foreign investors last week supported the market sentiment as they purchased a net value of total VND2.12 trillion (US$90.1 million).

They net-sold Vietnamese shares for a net value of 2.77 trillion in the week before last week, VND7.4 trillion in April and VND10 trillion in the first quarter of the year.

But good news is drying up, according to securities firms.

“Potential adjustments in 2020 business plans under the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and worst-than-expected second-quarter business results may lead to a wide divergence among stock sectors,” Bao Viet Securities Co (BVSC) said in its weekly report.

“The maturity of May futures contracts next week may also cause wide fluctuation,” BVSC said. The VN30 futures last week finished at 766.70 points, 7.25 points lower than its underlying VN30-Index’s close of 773.95 points.

“The gap proves investors believe in a coming market correction,” Sai Gon-Ha Noi Securities (SHS) said in its weekly report.

“Technically, the resistance for the VN-Index now is at 840-point level while the short-term bottom line will be 800 points,” SHS said. — VNS

Finance Ministry measures expected to lure capital flow to stock market

Finance Ministry measures expected to lure capital flow to stock market

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has proposed raising the limit of credit for securities investments as a solution to help businesses seek capital.

Stock market: seasonal effects won’t occur this year

Stock market: seasonal effects won’t occur this year

The stock market experienced a sharp decline in Q1. KIS Vietnam has advised investors not to ‘sell in May and go away’.

 
 

Other News

.
Mobile money to boom in Vietnam
Mobile money to boom in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

The government of Vietnam is moving ahead with a plan to put mobile money into use to reduce social contact and cash circulation.

VN banks eye post-pandemic business opportunities
VN banks eye post-pandemic business opportunities
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

Banks are ready to seize business opportunities in the coming months as the COVID-19 pandemic has been basically controlled in Vietnam and domestic production and business are expected to accelerate soon.

VN dairy expected to continue growing in 2020: VIRAC
VN dairy expected to continue growing in 2020: VIRAC
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

VIRAC forecasts that the dairy industry prospect in 2020 will continue to grow at a high level, increase investment capital in dairy farms to reduce dependence on imported milk and to meet the needs of people’s domestic consumption.

VN enterprises need protection from takeovers: experts
VN enterprises need protection from takeovers: experts
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

Vietnamese businesses reeling under financial stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic have become vulnerable to foreign takeovers and need the Government's support, according to experts.

Property firms top bond issuers, having risks as outstanding bonds much higher than equities
Property firms top bond issuers, having risks as outstanding bonds much higher than equities
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

Property firms were the top bond issuers in the first four months of this year, but the race of issuing bonds to raise capital in the context of tightened credit was creating risks as many had much higher outstanding bonds than their equities.

Vietnamese enterprises grasp opportunities amid COVID-19
Vietnamese enterprises grasp opportunities amid COVID-19
VIDEOicon  19/05/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused enormous impacts on Ho Chi Minh City in particular and Vietnam in general. 

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 19
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 19
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

Vietnamese, US footwear firms to discuss trade amid pandemic

Measures proposed to promote casino operations
Measures proposed to promote casino operations
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

The Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE) has suggested the development of casino services as a means of economic recovery, in a document submitted to the Government.

Vietnam holds advantages as investors look beyond China: Experts
Vietnam holds advantages as investors look beyond China: Experts
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Vietnam holds a number of advantages against other countries at a time when investors are looking to exit China, according to experts.

China changes policy, buys Vietnam’s rice
China changes policy, buys Vietnam’s rice
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

Previously, China imported rice in small quantities from Vietnam, but the country has recently increased imports from Vietnam and accepted higher prices.

Vietnam economy accelerates to get back to normal state
Vietnam economy accelerates to get back to normal state
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

With the resumption of key economic sectors' activities, such as manufacturing, services and retail, Vietnam’s economy is accelerating to get back to its normal state.

When Apple comes to Vietnam and FDI flow starts moving
When Apple comes to Vietnam and FDI flow starts moving
FEATUREicon  18/05/2020 

Apple is making clearer signals in the production of components and products in Vietnam, opening up opportunities for Vietnam to participate more deeply in the global value chain.

It may take one year to recover VN economy: experts
It may take one year to recover VN economy: experts
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

A low GDP growth rate is unavoidable in 2020 as the economy has been seriously affected by Covid-19.

Vietnam urged to readjust development strategy in post-pandemic period
Vietnam urged to readjust development strategy in post-pandemic period
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

With a limited state budget, Vietnam should mobilize social resources to support startups and large-scale enterprises, those considered capable of driving the economy forward.

Despite big losses, local airlines keep buying aircraft
Despite big losses, local airlines keep buying aircraft
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Airlines continue ordering aircraft in their ambitious plans to expand their fleets, betting on the recovery of the market after the pandemic ends.

Golden opportunity for VN farm produce to regain home market
Golden opportunity for VN farm produce to regain home market
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Because of Covid-19, the global farm produce supply chain has been interrupted because of logistics problems. Now is the right time for domestic farm produce to conquer domestic consumers’ hearts, experts say.

Vietnam remains among 4 most optimistic countries worldwide despite Covid-19
Vietnam remains among 4 most optimistic countries worldwide despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Health continued to be No.1 concern among Vietnamese consumers, with the highest level globally.

Vietnam businesses eyed by foreign investors
Vietnam businesses eyed by foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Instead of following procedures to become nvestors, foreign enterprises are preferring to ‘take a shortcut’ by taking over Vietnamese businesses, which allows them to penetrate the market more quickly.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 18
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 18
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

VN to strengthen simplification of business regulations in 2020-25 period

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 17
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 17
BUSINESSicon  17/05/2020 

Signs of recovery for businesses who weather COVID-19 storm

. Latest news

