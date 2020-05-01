Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
01/05/2020 17:00:35 (GMT +7)
Landlords should switch to revenue sharing, market researchers suggest

 
 
01/05/2020    16:57 GMT+7

Vietnamese landlords should consider shifting from their traditional fixed-rent model to base rents and revenue sharing like in many other countries to spread the risk, experts have suggested.

Landlords should switch to revenue sharing, market researchers suggest hinh anh 1

“Retailers with the infrastructure to fulfil online orders through home delivery are currently being perceived as beneficiaries of consumers’ reluctance to visit stores, and we are seeing an increased conversion of people to online,” real-estate services firm, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), said in a recent report on the retail market.

“Greater emphasis will be placed on the shift towards a flexible omni-channel retail model and sustainable fulfilment; strengthened partnerships between landlords and retailers will need to emerge to achieve this.

“No matter how adversarial the relationship can be between landlords and tenants at times, the bottom line is that we are all in this together and the need to find common ground is more important than ever,” the report said.

Duong Thuy Dung, senior director at CBRE, said: “From the effects of COVID-19 that we have seen, the local market will require more presence of online platforms and development of omnichannel strategies which can serve a wider range of consumers and categories and help push marketing.”

Retail is the segment most affected by COVID-19 in the HCM City real estate market.

JLL said footfall at many malls and retail centres in the city declined by 80 percent year-on-year in February and March.
Many malls closed due to COVID-19 fears.

Some international brands postponed plans to launch in Vietnam this year, particularly HCM City, the company said.

The pandemic would affect plans to open nearly 280,000sq.m of gross floor area (GFA) of retail space in HCM City this year and 180,000sq.m of GFA in Hanoi, it said.

Challenges could persist in the sector in the second quarter due to the nation-wide social-distancing campaign from April 1, it warned.

The retail landscape had been fairly robust for 18-24 months before the outbreak, it said.

“E-commerce’s growth continued,” Trang Bui, head of markets at JLL Vietnam, said.

“I don’t think it deeply affected bricks and mortar retail; it was more of a complementary option.

 

“The challenge we are seeing in the market currently is the overdue rent payment from retailers and tenants who have closed down. Since this is an unprecedented event – nobody saw anything like this coming – the language used in most leases about business interruption and force majeure is a section that people never thought that they would have to look at. Yet, over the last two weeks, those are the clauses that are being read, re-read, and turned upside down and inside out.”

CBRE made a similar assessment, saying, “Retail is one of the sectors most affected by COVID-19.”

In a report, it said in the first quarter total revenues from food and beverages and accommodation and tourism services decreased by 9.6 percent and 27.8 percent year-on-year.

A major reason for the difficulties faced by the retail segment was the drop in the number of international visitors.

JLL said this most acutely impacted luxury segments and super prime retail destinations.

Domestic retail spending could suffer a temporary decline from consumer reluctance or inability to visit destinations where infection risks are elevated.

Non-essential goods items and leisure services will be hit harder than perishables and essential dry goods, which have seen elevated demand as consumers stockpile to avoid personal shortages.

To support retailers, some landlords have offered rent discounts in February and March of 10-30 percent, especially for general retail segments like food and beverages and entertainment.

Others have considered reducing rents by up to 50 percent depending on the performance of their tenants.

Some have also agreed to defer a portion of the rent until the situation improves/.VNS

Measures fit for real estate recovery

Measures fit for real estate recovery

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has upended economies worldwide, and Vietnam must take urgent measures to handle this period of instability.

Experts: industrial real estate faring well in 2020

Experts: industrial real estate faring well in 2020

Foreign investors are planning to expand their operations in Vietnam this year, creating an opportunity for industrial property development despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to experts.

 
 

Other News

.
Wood industry needs fundamental change in export product lines, markets, say experts
Wood industry needs fundamental change in export product lines, markets, say experts
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The wood industry needs a fundamental change in export product lines and markets after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, an official has said.

Vietnamese gov’t relaxes licensing regulation for face mask exports
Vietnamese gov’t relaxes licensing regulation for face mask exports
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The prime minister has approved a proposal to ease the licensing rule for surgical face mask exports but has asked the relevant agencies to monitor export volumes closely.

Many sectors will recover quickly due to high market demand: experts
Many sectors will recover quickly due to high market demand: experts
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Experts have said that once the COVID-19 pandemic ends, higher market demand would support many sectors in quickly resuming their business.

Vietnam warned of risks if it buys oil to store
Vietnam warned of risks if it buys oil to store
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Though domestic petroleum depots are full, the Vietnam Energy Association (VEA)
wants to buy oil to store.

Vietnam attracts 12.33 billion USD in FDI in four months
Vietnam attracts 12.33 billion USD in FDI in four months
VIDEOicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam attracted $12.33 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 15.5 percent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Binh Duong police files charges against falsifying business documents at Trung Nguyen
Binh Duong police files charges against falsifying business documents at Trung Nguyen
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Binh Duong investigative police agency is launching criminal proceedings against alleged falsification of business documents at Trung Nguyen Instant Coffee Corporation.

Coronavirus: How will airlines get flying again?
Coronavirus: How will airlines get flying again?
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

When passenger planes start flying again, the world of air travel will be very different.

Vietnam exports nearly 416 million face masks
Vietnam exports nearly 416 million face masks
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam exported 415.7 million face masks worth 63.19 million USD from January 1 to April 19, according to the General Department of Customs.

Workouts at home fuel demand for fitness equipment
Workouts at home fuel demand for fitness equipment
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The rising trend of working out at home has pushed up demand for fitness equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will Circular 18, COVID-19 ‘crush’ consumer credit?
Will Circular 18, COVID-19 ‘crush’ consumer credit?
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

2020 may become a ‘nightmare’ for many consumer finance companies, which could see their profits drop sharply because of new regulations and the effects of COVID-19.

Rosy signs for exports to major markets
Rosy signs for exports to major markets
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

Vietnam’s export value is expected to rise in the coming months thanks to China’s increase in imports, strong measures taken by the Vietnamese Government, ministries, agencies, and businesses, and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

COVID-19 puts severe growth pressure on CLMV economies
COVID-19 puts severe growth pressure on CLMV economies
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic is putting severe growth pressure on the economies of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) and may cause the region's growth to slip to a historical low, according to a Maybank Kim Eng report.

Up to 75 pct of companies eye cut to HR costs if pandemic worsens: survey
Up to 75 pct of companies eye cut to HR costs if pandemic worsens: survey
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

If the COVID-19 situation worsens, 75 percent of companies will seek to cut human resource costs, a recent survey by HR consulting firm Talentnet Corporation has found.

Vietnamese dairy brands becoming better known to world consumers
Vietnamese dairy brands becoming better known to world consumers
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Present in 50 countries and territories, Vietnamese dairy producers are step by step building their positions in the world market.

Plummeting stock prices raise fears of businesses being acquired
Plummeting stock prices raise fears of businesses being acquired
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

As many stocks have plunged below their real value, foreign funds are combing Vietnamese shares, raising fears that Vietnamese companies will be acquired by 'shark' investors.

PM allows rice export resumption from May 1
PM allows rice export resumption from May 1
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 28 agreed with the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s proposal to resume rice export from May 1, in accordance with Decree 107/2018/ND-CP on rice export business.

Around 61 percent of customers not offered relief by landlords: CBRE
Around 61 percent of customers not offered relief by landlords: CBRE
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Around 61 percent of respondents have not been offered relief by landlords, a flash survey of the impacts of COVID-19 done by CBRE has found.

Agriculture still vital, says expert
Agriculture still vital, says expert
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Economist Le Xuan Nghia, former Vice President of the National Financial Supervisory Commission, talks about the role of agriculture in reviving the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

How will next-generation businesspeople perform?
How will next-generation businesspeople perform?
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

One third of the sons and daughters of top businesspeople have been given opportunities to run businesses, and most of them have initiated reforms.

New F1 race track has not led to higher land prices
New F1 race track has not led to higher land prices
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Contrary to real estate investors and businesses’ expectations, one year after the Formula 1 race track kicked off, the real estate market in Hanoi remains at a standstill.

. Latest news

