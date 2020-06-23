Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
24/06/2020 20:18:23 (GMT +7)
Lang Son proposes new construction plan for $330 million Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway

 
 
24/06/2020    20:14 GMT+7

Lang Son People’s Committee has submitted the construction plan of Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway to the Ministry of Planning and Investment

lang son proposes new construction plan for 330 million huu nghi chi lang expressway
Lang Son proposed two options to mobilise investment for Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway

According to the plan, the construction of Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway would cost VND7.6 trillion ($330.43 million), with VND1.6 trillion ($69.57 million) of investors' equity, while capital from the province’s budget will be VND1 trillion ($43.48 million) and capital from the state budget VND3 trillion ($130.4 million). The remaining VND2 trillion ($86.96 million) will come from commercial loans. The construction would be implemented under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model.

The time for investors to recoup investment capital and interest will be 19 years and 5 months.

To ensure the financial plan, the People’s Committee of Lang Son province requests the Ministry of Planning and Investment to adjust the central budget and the 2021-2025 medium-term investment plan to provide about VND3 trillion ($130.43 million) to support the Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway project.

Earlier, at the end of November 2019, the provincial leaders proposed the prime minister two options for investment in the Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway component project.

 

According to the first option, the project would include four lanes with the length of 43km. The total investment cost was estimated at VND8.79 trillion ($382.17 million), VND1.75 trillion ($76 million) would come from the investor, VND1 trillion ($43.48 million) from the province’s budget, VND2.16 trillion ($93.9 million) from the state budget, and VND3.4 trillion ($147.83 million) from commercial loans.

Under the second option, the construction would be divided into two sections, including section Km1 + 800-Km17 + 420 (intersection with NH.4B) with two lanes and 13.5m wide roadbed and the section of Km17 + 420-Km44 + 750 with four lanes. The total investment of VND5.94 trillion ($258.26 million) including VND1.6 trillion ($69.57 million) from the investor, VND1 trillion ($43.48 million) from the provincial budget, VND1.34 trillion ($58.26 million) from the central budget, and VND2 trillion ($87 million) of commercial loans.

However, the Ministry of Transport did not agree with these plans after spotting several disadvantages. According to the ministry's initial plan, the project should be built with four lanes and a total investment of VND8.74 trillion ($380 million), using commercial loans from ADB. However, with the risk of increasing public debt, the prime minister has agreed to add this route to the Bac Giang-Lang Son Expressway BOT project and assigned the People’s Committee of Lang Son province as the competent state agency.

However, the project implementation faced many difficulties when the donors refused to lend the initial investment scale due to concerns that they could not repay the capital. VIR

Anh Minh

 
 

Other News

Alliance of airlines, travel and hotels to boost domestic tourism
Alliance of airlines, travel and hotels to boost domestic tourism
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Deals among airlines, travel companies and hotels are expected to help boost tourism as the sector deals with the ravages of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Consumer buying habits change as online purchases increase in Vietnam
Consumer buying habits change as online purchases increase in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

More food products have been bought online since the COVID-19 outbreak, online sellers have said.

Hundreds of VinMart+ stores will be closed
Hundreds of VinMart+ stores will be closed
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Under the management of Masan, hundreds of VinMart+ convenience stores will be closed this year.

Vietnam equity market draw back foreign bettors
Vietnam equity market draw back foreign bettors
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Investment funds including Ashmore Group Plc and Coeli Asset Management SA have increased holdings in the US$174 billion market since March, while...

Vietnamese fruit increasingly popular among foreign consumers
Vietnamese fruit increasingly popular among foreign consumers
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Mai Chau mangoes from Son La province and Luc Ngan lychees from Bac Giang province have enjoyed being exported for the first time to the United States and Japan, where they have so far proved to be a hit among foreign consumers.

Vietnam should develop a gambling industry to boost tourism
Vietnam should develop a gambling industry to boost tourism
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

If Vietnam legalises sports betting, billions of dollars could be recouped for the country and help boost tourism post-COVID-19.

Banks say money plentiful, but many businesses not borrowing
Banks say money plentiful, but many businesses not borrowing
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) reported that as of the end of May, credit had grown by 1.96 percent compared with the end of 2019, lower than the 5.74 percent of the same period last year.

Large group of Japanese experts and entrepreneurs set for Vietnam visit
Large group of Japanese experts and entrepreneurs set for Vietnam visit
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi confirmed on June 23 that approximately 440 Japanese experts and entrepreneurs will be paying a visit to Vietnam from June 25- 27.

Chain business models under spotlight after Egroup woes
Chain business models under spotlight after Egroup woes
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Locally-invested private firm Egroup, primarily involved in education and tech, has been bogged down in difficulties due to its heavy investment into two businesses in Vietnam, which are also facing passive losses.

Experts concerned as Chinese buy more industrial properties
Experts concerned as Chinese buy more industrial properties
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Experts warned that Chinese investors may flock to Vietnam to buy industrial zones (IZs) through merger and acquisitions (M&As) to prepare to receive an expected wave of foreign direct investment (FDI).

Hanoi receives 36 proposals for investment cooperation worth $26b
Hanoi receives 36 proposals for investment cooperation worth $26b
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

 The capital city of Ha Noi as of Monday received 36 proposals for memorandums (MoU) of understanding for investment cooperation, which were estimated to be worth more than US$26 billion in total.

Alternative strategies for sourcing
Alternative strategies for sourcing
FEATUREicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam can continue to profit from an increased significance of “local-for-local” and dual/multiple sourcing strategies as foreign investors use the country as a supply hub for the Asia-Pacific region.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 24
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Two more Vietnamese dairy firms licensed to export to China

Credit grows slowly, but banks still make profits
Credit grows slowly, but banks still make profits
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Though demand for loans was low in the first five months of the year, commercial banks were able to implement 40-50 percent of their business plans.

Breaking down barriers to recovery
Breaking down barriers to recovery
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

ASEAN member states are aiming to enhance supply chain resilience, improving connectivity and the free flow of goods by minimising trade restrictiveness, particularly non-tariff measures.

Japanese experts, entrepreneurs to arrive in Vietnam soon: Japanese FM
Japanese experts, entrepreneurs to arrive in Vietnam soon: Japanese FM
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Some 440 Japanese experts and entrepreneurs are likely to travel to Vietnam by charter flight from June 25 to 27, according to Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

Amended investment law to relieve funding burdens
Amended investment law to relieve funding burdens
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

With the strategic plan to attract qualified FDI into Vietnam in the light of the Politburo’s Resolution No.50-NQ/TW, the drafted amendment of the Law on Investment 2014 simplifies licensing procedures for setting up a foreign-invested entity.

Vietnam to go digital through decade of all-purpose action
Vietnam to go digital through decade of all-purpose action
FEATUREicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam has made a new policy move in its journey to transform itself into a digital economy and improve its legal framework, much to the appreciation of investors and businesses.

Europe and Vietnam draw ties together at time of dire need
Europe and Vietnam draw ties together at time of dire need
BUSINESSicon  23/06/2020 

The overwhelming positive vote of the Vietnamese National Assembly on the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) confirms the strong Vietnamese commitment

Retailers say rent for retail premised are too expensive
Retailers say rent for retail premised are too expensive
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Chair of the Vietnam Retail Association (VRA) Vu Thi Hau, at a recently held event, complained about the suffering borne by Vietnamese retailers. 

