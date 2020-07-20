Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Large corporations increase borrowing through bond issuance

21/07/2020    10:38 GMT+7

A report from the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) showed that the biggest corporate bond issuers in H1 were enterprises related to the richest billionaires.

As many as 130 enterprises issued corporate bonds in H1, mobilizing VND156.327 trillion worth of capital through 818 issuance campaigns.

Large corporations increase borrowing through bond issuance



Credit institutions and real estate firms had the biggest bond value issued, which accounted for 30.3 percent (VND47.347 trillion) and 29.2 percent (VND45.592 trillion), respectively, of total bond value.

The issuer with the highest bond value issued since the beginning of the year is BIDV (VND15.168 trillion, 34 issuance campaigns).

The issuer who also raised over VND10 trillion worth of funds from bond issuance in the last half of year was Vinhomes, a real estate developer (VND12 trillion, 71 issuance campaigns).

They were followed by large realtors and bankers such as TNR Holdings Vietnam (VND9.716 trillion, 200 issuance campaigns), HDBank (VND8.5 trillion, 10 issuance campaigns), Sovico (VND8 trillion, 69 campaigns) and VP Bank (VND7 trillion, 12 campaigns).

The value of the bonds issued by these large corporations alone accounted for 40 percent of total value of the bonds.

 

The other big issuers included OCB (VND3.935 trillion), VIB (VND3 trillion), SHB (VND2.3 trillion) and Bac A (VND2.2 trillion).

Analysts noted that the businesses belonging to the dollar billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong were the biggest issuers, with VND15.05 trillion worth of bonds issued so far this year.

Besides Vinhomes, the other two big issuers related to Vingroup were Green City Development JSC and Vincom Retail, which issued VND2 trillion and VND1.05 trillion worth of bonds, respectively.

The other big group of issuers was the one owned by Tran Anh Tuan and his wife Nguyen Thi Nguyet Huong. While TNR Holdings issued VND9.716 trillion worth of bonds, TNLease JSC has also mobilied VND3.9 trillion worth of bonds so far this year.

Meanwhile, the two enterprises related to billionaire Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, including Sovico and Phu Long Real Estate, mobilized VND10.4 trillion worth of capital in total through bond issuance. The amount doesn’t include the VND8.5 trillion that HD Bank received earlier this year.

SSI Research estimated that the amount of bonds that private investors have bought so far this year is about VND22.7 trillion, or 15 percent of total bond value, higher than the 10 percent of the last year.

It also estimated that the bonds in circulation have total value of VND783 trillion, including VND398 trillion worth of bonds held by commercial banks, as of the end of Q1. The figure is VND385 trillion for non-credit institutions and individual investors.

The Ministry of Finance and experts have warned investors of the risks they face when buying corporate bonds. There is no independent agency that gives credit ratings to issuers in Vietnam. 

Linh Ha

The Vietnamese stock market may have found a new equilibrium in current price areas, according to Mirae Asset.

Share of real estate in the economy
Share of real estate in the economy
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The added value share of the real estate sector in gross domestic product (GDP) has gradually declined due to its lower growth versus the overall growth of the economy

VN lacks mechanisms for private investment in renewable energy
VN lacks mechanisms for private investment in renewable energy
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Many private enterprises said they want to invest in building renewable energy infrastructure, but Viet Nam still lacks mechanisms to encourage private enterprises to participate in this activity.

Vietnam property market increasingly attractive to foreign capital
Vietnam property market increasingly attractive to foreign capital
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam has for the first time been named a “Semi-Transparent” market in the 2020 Global Real Estate Transparency Index (GRETI) by Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) thanks to the progress in its largest markets, HCM City and Ha Noi. 

Banks to sell collateral assets amid fears of rising bad debts
Banks to sell collateral assets amid fears of rising bad debts
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

A number of banks have announced plans to auction off their collateral assets in an attempt to speed up bad debt recovery.

VN stock market: opportunities still exist in some fields
VN stock market: opportunities still exist in some fields
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese stock market may have found a new equilibrium in current price areas, according to Mirae Asset.

VN-Index tipped to approach 900 points by the end of this year
VN-Index tipped to approach 900 points by the end of this year
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Brokerages have forecast that the benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh exchange may approach 900 points by the end of this year despite worries over a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Local garment firm expects revenue drop this year as partner's parent goes bankrupt
Local garment firm expects revenue drop this year as partner's parent goes bankrupt
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Risk provision may write some revenue off the record for Song Hong Garment JSC as the company prepares for the likely bankruptcy of its US partner’s parent firm.

Coronavirus: The slow death of the American all-you-can-eat buffet
Coronavirus: The slow death of the American all-you-can-eat buffet
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Buffets, beloved by many Americans, are rapidly changing their business model to adapt to the virus.

Exporters worried as catfish exports to major markets drop
Exporters worried as catfish exports to major markets drop
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Exporters are mulling plans on how to increase shipments to the US and China after Covid-19 ends.

COVID accelerates shift towards omni-channel retail
COVID accelerates shift towards omni-channel retail
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic was accelerating Vietnam’s shift towards omni-channel purchasing behaviours and retailers should capitalise on this momentum to drive expansion and increase penetration rates in the post-COVID period, 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 20
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 20
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Lao Cai to build border market and trade promotion centre

High air transport charges place heavy burden on Vietnamese exporters
High air transport charges place heavy burden on Vietnamese exporters
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Many Vietnamese exporters are facing multiple difficulties as air transport charges have been revised up sharply by foreign airlines amid the hardships caused by the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

Solar power plants accelerate connection to grid to enjoy incentive
Solar power plants accelerate connection to grid to enjoy incentive
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Many solar power plants have managed to get hooked to the power grid early to enjoy the high electricity prices, thus overloading the grid.

VN businesses struggle to stop export decline
VN businesses struggle to stop export decline
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Investment and Trade noted that though the export turnover of the processing industry could not regain the strength it had before Covid-19, the recovery was very clear.

Zalo Shop not been licensed: Ministry
Zalo Shop not been licensed: Ministry
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Director of Viet Nam e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said that Zalo Shop has not registered with the ministry.

Domestic brewers report big losses in first quarter
Domestic brewers report big losses in first quarter
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Beer output in the first quarter decreased by 19 percent compared with the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Long Thanh airport project may lag behind schedule
Long Thanh airport project may lag behind schedule
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has expressed concern that the Long Thanh airport project might not get off ground in 2021 as scheduled, as the disbursement of capital for site clearance works has met a mere 10% of the target.

Vietnam Airlines looks for assistance amid COVID-19
Vietnam Airlines looks for assistance amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19/07/2020 

Dragged by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the national carrier Vietnam Airlines is seeking measures to ease pressure on its cash liquidity.

Vietnam's rice exports may slide after one-month high
Vietnam's rice exports may slide after one-month high
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Rice exports were the only bright part in the picture of Vietnam’s farm exports in the first six months of the year. However, the achievements may not be upheld in the second half.

Gov’t sets up delegations to inspect public investment disbursement
Gov’t sets up delegations to inspect public investment disbursement
BUSINESSicon  19/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to establish seven delegations to inspect public invstment disbursement in several ministries, agencies and localities.

