Latest drops see gold prices plunge to VND56 million per tael

11/08/2020    23:48 GMT+7

The opening trading session of August 11 saw the price of domestic gold endure a sharp fall and is now hovering around VND56 million per tael following a series of consecutive increases over the past few days.

Latest drops see gold prices plunge to VND56 million per tael
Illustrative image


 

The session saw the Saigon Gold, Silver and Gemstone joint stock company quote the price of SJC gold at VND54.8 million per tael for buying and VND56.3 million per tael for selling.

With these latest adjustments, the SJC gold price is currently only VND100,000 per tael higher in comparison with the global gold price. This can be considered a ‘shock’ as the SJC gold price was VND4 million per tael higher than the global prices at the end of last week.

Simultaneously, Doji Group listed the price of the precious metal at VND56.45 million and VND55.15 million per tael for selling and buying, respectively.

Several gold companies state that the latest plunge in SJC gold prices can largely be attributed to the fact that the price of gold globally has reversed its course with gold owners now keen to sell due to concerns regarding a potential sharp fall in the near future.

 

Indeed, recent moves have forced gold companies to quickly lower their buying and selling prices in an effort to avoid suffering losses.

Experts therefore recommend that people should not rush into buying gold at this time as the global gold price has witnessed vast fluctuations over the past five months.

Global gold prices are projected to decrease further as investment funds seek to make profits after a series of consecutive increases, the price predicted to shortly nosedive below US$2,000 per ounce. VOV

Record high gold prices see citizens keen to cash in

Masses of people nationwide have been flocking to jewellery shops in order to sell the precious metal to cash in on the increasing trend of gold prices reaching an all-time high of VND62 million per tael.

Gold prices go up, VN central bank commits to stabilise market

Prices of the yellow metal soared a new record reaching VND62million(US$2,681) per tatel or 1.2 ounce in Vietnam on Thursday after the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) confirmed to have solutions and sufficient resources to stabilise the market.  

 
 

Other News

Transportation transaction floor should offer more services
Transportation transaction floor should offer more services
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Phan Thi Thu Hien, deputy director of the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam, spoke on the transport transaction floor in Vietnam.

Vietnam faces lowest growth in 35 years
Vietnam faces lowest growth in 35 years
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Economists have predicted the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic could leave Vietnam facing its lowest level of economic growth in 35 years.

Export turnover of Vietnam's main agricultural products down significantly
Export turnover of Vietnam's main agricultural products down significantly
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The export of many agricultural products, especially industrial crops such as pepper, rubber, tea, and cashew nuts, fell remarkably from January to July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam Airlines projects loss of over US$650 million this year
Vietnam Airlines projects loss of over US$650 million this year
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has forecast a consolidated pre-tax loss for 2020 of nearly 15.18 trillion VND (over 650 million USD) due to COVID-19.

No new FDI in 12 provinces in first seven months of the year
No new FDI in 12 provinces in first seven months of the year
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

As many as 12 cities/provinces have not seen new FDI projects this year, reported Saigon Times.

Vietnamese banks to continually cut costs to aid COVID-19 affected firms
Vietnamese banks to continually cut costs to aid COVID-19 affected firms
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has asked banks to further reduce operating costs in the remaining months of the year in order to continue lowering interest rates to support COVID-19 affected firms and individuals.

Vietnam aims to have 2,000 supporting businesses
Vietnam aims to have 2,000 supporting businesses
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a resolution to promote the development of support industries with the aim of having 2,000 enterprises capable of directly supplying parts for multinational corporations in ten years.

Daring proposal: pumping US$2.5-5 billion to save Vietnamese businesses
Daring proposal: pumping US$2.5-5 billion to save Vietnamese businesses
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Some economists have suggested pumping 1-2 percent of GDP, or $2.5-5 billion, into 28 SME credit guarantee funds to help businesses overcome current difficulties.

Vietnam expects imminent new wave of foreign investment
Vietnam expects imminent new wave of foreign investment
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

In late July, news that 15 Japanese companies received support from their Government to move to Vietnam from China became a hot topic in the media.

Local businesses struggle as another outbreak hits
Local businesses struggle as another outbreak hits
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

As another wave of COVID-19 hits the nation, many businesses are already on the verge of collapse.

Vietnam's IT employees expect to work on solutions to crises similar to Covid-19
Vietnam's IT employees expect to work on solutions to crises similar to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

IT investment and digital working are highlighted in the latest survey to facilitate the digital future of work.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 11
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 11
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Fierce competition in retail market

Policies needed to promote mechanical engineering in agriculture
Policies needed to promote mechanical engineering in agriculture
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs policies to promote mechanical engineering in agriculture to increase added value and quality for the farming sector, experts have said.

Many companies largely rely on joint ventures
Many companies largely rely on joint ventures
BUSINESSicon  10/08/2020 

Some UPCOM-listed companies are enjoying stable earnings brought by joint ventures they established with foreign partners, but their core businesses remain insignificant.

Vietnam sees bumper fruit exports this year
Vietnam sees bumper fruit exports this year
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

After litchi gained entry to Australia, durian, star apple and mangosteen have also obtained visas to enter the choosy market.

Textile, electronics hardest hit in pandemic
Textile, electronics hardest hit in pandemic
BUSINESSicon  10/08/2020 

Textile and electronics have been the two export-oriented sectors mostly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heavy Singapore investment rolls on through new normal
Heavy Singapore investment rolls on through new normal
BUSINESSicon  10/08/2020 

With Vietnam boasting great potential for investment, Singaporean businesses and individuals are rolling out projects across the country, channelling massive capital flows into diverse sectors.

Vietnam's LNG market becomes busy as energy sector restructures
Vietnam's LNG market becomes busy as energy sector restructures
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Though the LNG market in Vietnam is still in its infancy, both state-owned enterprises like PV Gas and private companies like Angelin Energy see its great potential, reported Nhip Cau Dau Tu.

Shipments worth below 6,000 euros to EU entitled to origin self-certification
Shipments worth below 6,000 euros to EU entitled to origin self-certification
BUSINESSicon  10/08/2020 

Vietnamese exporters can now make origin declarations for their shipments, valued at less than 6,000 euros (US$7,100) each, to the European Union as the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect.

E-commerce companies called to account for fake books in circulation
E-commerce companies called to account for fake books in circulation
BUSINESSicon  10/08/2020 

E-commerce companies cannot deny their responsibilities behind the rampage of fake books on their platforms.

