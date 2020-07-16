Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/07/2020 15:03:54 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Lender BIDV tops corporate bond market in H1

16/07/2020    14:58 GMT+7

The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) was the biggest corporate bond issuer in January-June.

 
     

Lender BIDV tops corporate bond market in H1
A BIDV office. The lender was the largest bond issuer in the first half of 2020. — Photo vietnamplus.vn

 
 
BIDV raised a total of nearly VND15.17 trillion (US$656 million) in the first half of the year, according to the Ha Noi Stock Exchange (HNX).

The two runner-ups were residential real estate firm Vinhomes and consumer staples company Masan, which raised VND12 trillion and VND10 trillion in the first six months.

Real estate developers TNR Holdings and Sovico Group, and lenders VPBank and HDBank were the four companies that raised between VND7 trillion and VND9.7 trillion worth of bonds in the first six-month period.

By sector, banks were the biggest bond issuers, raising total VND47.3 trillion of corporate bonds, the HNX reported.

Real estate firms raised total VND45.6 trillion and construction companies raised VND8.5 trillion, the HNX reported.

By groups of related companies, Masan-related and Vingroup-related companies sold the most bonds in January-June period with each group raising more than VND15 trillion.

Masan’s two member companies – metal firm Nui Phao and Vincommerce, acquired from Vingroup – sold total VND5.2 trillion worth of corporate bonds.

Besides Vinhomes, two other members of Vingroup – Green City Development JSC and Vincom Retail – mobilised total VND15 trillion.

 

After six months, the value of the total outstanding bonds at Vinhomes increased to VND24.4 trillion, including VND10.5 trillion worth of bonds that will mature in September and October.

TNG companies, which included TNR Holdings and TNL Holdings, raised VND13.59 trillion worth of bonds and Sovico-related issuers – Sovico Holdings, Sovico Group and Phu Long Real Estate – sold VND10.4 trillion worth of bonds in the first half.

The HNX reported the energy sector, especially wind and solar power firms, are becoming more attractive to investors.

Trung Nam Group sold VND5.3 trillion worth of bonds in the January-June period to fund the construction of solar farms. Hong Phong 2 Energy JSC and Ea Sup 5 JSC were two other main issuers, respectively raising VND1.7 trillion and VND1.34 trillion from selling bonds.

After six months, 130 companies have raised nearly VND156.33 trillion in total from selling corporate bonds.

The total value of the corporate bond market is equivalent to 8.6 per cent of the banking sector’s total deposits and savings, and equal to 19.5 per cent of the three local stock exchanges.

As the demand of selling and buying corporate bonds is increasing, the Ministry of Finance has recently warned companies of at-all-cost issuance, which may be highly risky for investors, especially individual buyers. — VNS

Vietnam’s bond market posts highest growth in emerging East Asia: ADB

Vietnam’s bond market posts highest growth in emerging East Asia: ADB

The local currency (LCY) bond market in Vietnam posted the highest growth in the emerging East Asia region, as authorities took fiscal and monetary policy actions to mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

VN corporate bond market to boom in second half

VN corporate bond market to boom in second half

Companies are looking to raise debts from bond issuance before the amended Law on Securities takes effect next January.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam's insurance market expected to grow 20 percent
Vietnam's insurance market expected to grow 20 percent
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s insurance market is expected to achieve a growth rate of more than 20 percent this year, according to Vietnam Report (VNR).

VN's older shoppers are discovering convenience of digital payment: report
VN's older shoppers are discovering convenience of digital payment: report
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

There is increased adoption of digital payments by older users, according to a new report released by online shopping platform, Shopee.

Over 20 firms have market cap of over US$1 billion each
Over 20 firms have market cap of over US$1 billion each
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

After 20 years of operations, the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HOSE) has seen as many as 23 firms with a market capitalization of over US$1 billion each, 

Many coastal hotels in Danang offered for sale after pandemic
Many coastal hotels in Danang offered for sale after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Many coastal hotels in the central city of Danang have been put on sale after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnam receives first coal batch imported from the US
Vietnam receives first coal batch imported from the US
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Northern Coal Trading Joint Stock Company, a member of the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corporation (Vinacomin), has received the first batch of more than 21,700 tonnes of coal imported from the US.

Oxford Economics forecast Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2.3 percent in 2020
Oxford Economics forecast Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2.3 percent in 2020
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s effective containment of COVID-19 should allow it to make a quicker rebound than most other economies in the region and its GDP growth can be around 2.3% this year, Sian Fenner, an economist from Oxford Economics wrote in a July 14 report.

Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year: McKinsey
Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year: McKinsey
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year although the pandemic threw a spanner in the works for the country’s thriving economic growth story, McKinsey & Company said in report published on Consultancy.asia.

Multinational groups to relocate production to Vietnam
Multinational groups to relocate production to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s (MOIT) report on industrial production and trade activities in H1 showed that Vietnam’s great achievements in containing the epidemic were highly appreciated by the international community.

EU announces quotas for Vietnamese farm produce
EU announces quotas for Vietnamese farm produce
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The European Commission (EC) on July 15 announced quotas for several Vietnamese agricultural products and rice in line with the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 16
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 16
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Foreign businesses proposed joining petroleum products trading

M&amp;A deals anticipated to flourish in Vietnam post-Covid-19
M&A deals anticipated to flourish in Vietnam post-Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The appetite for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities in Vietnam has not been dampened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of millions of USD poured into startups despite Covid-19
Hundreds of millions of USD poured into startups despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Contrary to all predictions, Vietnam’s startups continue to receiving investment capital, though Covid-19 has caused investors to become more cautious.

Be wary of deals related to Chinese investors: experts
Be wary of deals related to Chinese investors: experts
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The State needs to be wary of new business registration applicants and M&A deals related to Chinese investors, Bui Ngoc Son from the Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP) has said.

Vietnam to benefit most from global apparel manufacturing diversification
Vietnam to benefit most from global apparel manufacturing diversification
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam would remain a prime candidate for gains over the near term, according to Fitch Solutions.

LG, Foxconn join major global tech firms to shift production to Vietnam
LG, Foxconn join major global tech firms to shift production to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

With a growing number of multinationals looking to set a foothold in Vietnam, the country is having a great opportunity from a new wave of foreign investment, according to the trade ministry.

Vietnam's foreign borrowings jump 1.6-fold to US$533 million in H1
Vietnam's foreign borrowings jump 1.6-fold to US$533 million in H1
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The government is looking at loans and government bonds, among others, to meet growing demand of state expenditure.

Vietnam rises in global real estate transparency index: JLL
Vietnam rises in global real estate transparency index: JLL
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have contributed to the country's higher rank in the 2020 index.

Vietnam ranks second in Southeast Asia for M&amp;A transactions
Vietnam ranks second in Southeast Asia for M&A transactions
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The country has risen to the second place in terms of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions with total domestic investment of US$872 million, the majority of which was driven by US$651 million worth of investment from Vinhomes, 

Vietnam trade surplus on track to beat 2019's all-time high
Vietnam trade surplus on track to beat 2019's all-time high
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s exports to key markets such as the US and EU sharply rebounded across many sectors.

VN Trade Ministry rescues 58 containers of pepper stuck in Nepal
VN Trade Ministry rescues 58 containers of pepper stuck in Nepal
BUSINESSicon  15/07/2020 

Upon receiving information regarding 58 containers stuck in Nepal and India, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh signed a letter to the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Supplies of Nepal to request support for Vietnamese businesses.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 