Limit on capacity continues to hinder solar panel installation

 
 
28/06/2020    11:47 GMT+7

With the rising prices of electricity pushing many enterprises and households to install rooftop solar panels that partly help reduce electricity bills, the cap on solar power capacity is hindering the process.

Solar panels are installed on the roof of an enterprise. With the rising prices of electricity pushing many enterprises and households to install rooftop solar panels that partly help reduce electricity bills, the cap on solar power capacity is hindering the process – PHOTO: LE ANH

On June 22, at a regular Government meeting to discuss the development of the national grid and energy sources, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc stressed that all individuals, households and firms engage in energy generation.

Le Ngoc Anh Minh, chairman of Pacific Group, told The Saigon Times that the firm installed a rooftop solar panel system for its plant in Binh Duong Province last year, which produces 4.7 kilowatt hours (kWh) each day, helping it reduce its electricity bills.

As such, even though the firm seeks to install more rooftop solar panels for its facility, the regulation allowing it to only install solar panels with a capacity of less than one megawatt prevents it from further investing in solar power generation, Minh said.

If the firm installs solar panels with a larger capacity, it must seek approval from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, hindering several firms that consume much energy from installing solar panels.

He suggested that instead of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the State should task local power suppliers with granting licenses for the installation of solar panels, which will also help ease the pressure of power shortages.

While many large-scale firms are facing the capacity-limit bottleneck in solar panel installation, medium and small enterprises have benefited from the installation, which has significantly helped reduce their electricity bills.

Nguyen Vu Thanh Loan, director of Bao Tran Trading Service Manufacturing Company in HCMC’s outlying district of Hoc Mon, said the firm has installed a solar panel system with a capacity of 10 kW at a cost of VND22 million per kW.

The firm’s electricity bills have reduced sharply and, so, it is planning to install more solar panels with a capacity of 20-30 kW in the coming months.

Many households have also caught up with the trend of installing solar panels to cut their electricity bills.

Nguyen Thi Thu Huong, residing at 8/10 Bui Huu Nghia Street in Can Tho City’s Binh Thuy Ward, said that her electricity bills have reduced to VND150,000 each month since solar panels with a capacity of 3 kW were installed last year. Before the installation, her family spent VND1.2 million on power consumption a month.

According to the State-run Vietnam Electricity Group, over 215,000 customers saw their power consumption in May skyrocket by 300% compared with the previous month, while nearly one million customers reported a 50% rise. Many people have been using cooling devices regularly since the dry season began in May, leading to high electricity bills.SGT

Le Anh

 
HCM City targets 1,000 MWp of rooftop solar power at industrial zones by 2024

HCM City aims to have 1,000 MWp of rooftop solar power capacity installed by 2024 in its industrial parks, export processing zones and high-tech parks, up from 700MWp now.

Vietnamese PM asks to manage solar power projects for national security

The Prime Minister has requested the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) propose suitable management solutions for solar power projects.

 
 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 28
FDI inflows drop 15.1 percent year on year in first half
WB debars Vietnamese firm for collusive and fraudulent practices
How will Vietnam’s aviation sector fare after Covid-19?
Petrolimex pushes for PGBank-HDBank merger before Aug 31
Hanoi attracts US$17.6 billion for 229 projects
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 27
Authorities get to grips with new bad debt mountain
Coca-Cola suspends social media advertising despite Facebook changes
Vietnam prepares to resume international flights
Banks’ support desired for mobile payments
VN supporting firms need better policies to help them recover
Process supervision can end licence limbo
Debt limit to be adhered to despite bumps in road
Finance ministry says public investment funds borrowed from abroad must be disbursed quicker
COVID-19-induced uncertainty continues to drag on emerging East Asian bonds
VEPR urges tax policies for FDI to be revised to prevent tax avoidance and evasion
Coronavirus: Qantas to axe 6,000 jobs due to pandemic
Olympus quits camera business after 84 years
