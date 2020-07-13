Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Local airlines' punctuality in H1 ranked

13/07/2020    10:55 GMT+7

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAA) released a report on the operation of flights on time (OTP) as well as delayed and cancelled flights across Vietnam in the first half of the year.

In the first six months of 2020, the overall punctuality rate of the local aviation industry was 89.8 per cent, Bamboo Airways leads with 95.6 per cent. — Photo VietnamPlus

Bamboo Airways led the industry in punctuality. In the first six months of 2020, Bamboo Airways has a punctuality rate of 95.6 per cent, higher than the overall rate of the whole industry of 89.8 per cent.

Vasco followed Bamboo Airways with 4,299 punctual flights out of a total of 4,560 flights made in 2020, reaching a rate of 94.3 per cent.

 

The third and fourth places are Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air with average OTP rates in the first six months of 2020 at 91.9 per cent and 86.6 per cent, respectively.

Jetstar Pacific was bottom of the list with an average OTP rate of 83 per cent, equivalent to 6,141 punctual flights out of a total of 7,401 flights.

According to CCA, 55.6 per cent of the delayed and cancelled flights was due to late flights, 31.8 per cent was from the airlines and 6.3 per cent was due to equipment and services at the port.— VNS

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s public investment estimated at VND156 trillion in first half

BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

All vehicles providing cargo and passenger transportation services must change from white licence plates to yellow ones with black letters and numbers from August 1, according to the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security.

BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

As soon as COVID-19 subsided in Vietnam, startups began to again receive capital.

BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The water supply and drainage sector is drawing investment thanks to its high profit margins and good growth potential.

BUSINESSicon  12/07/2020 

The southern region may face severe electricity shortage starting from 2021, according to the Electricity of Vietnam Group (EVN).

BUSINESSicon  12/07/2020 

Israeli businesses keen to import medical supplies from Vietnam

BUSINESSicon  11/07/2020 

Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO), a leading automaker in Vietnam, has sold 80 Kia Grand Carnival cars to Thailand.

BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Earlier this month, when Mekong Delta’s farmers were harvesting the 2020 summer-autumn crop, rains and storms affected rice quality and caused the market price to fluctuate.

BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The real estate market has not recovered well after COVID-19, but property firms are now in a position to buy land plots at reasonable prices.

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Thousands of businesses have suspended their operation or filed for dissolution because of Covid-19, causing tens of thousands of workers to become redundant.

BUSINESSicon  12/07/2020 

Flights were canceled, people stayed at home instead of traveling, and import/export activities became stagnant because of the pandemic. As a result, insurers experienced tough days in the first half of the year.

BUSINESSicon  11/07/2020 

Vietnam's coffee exports up in H1

BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

The National Advisory Council on Financial and Monetary Policies had a meeting under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 9.

BUSINESSicon  12/07/2020 

Big C has reported a 67 percent increase in the number of transactions during the Covid-19 period, while Vinmart saw a 30 percent and Co-opmart 16 percent increase.

BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

Vietnam’s plywood exports, despite good growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic, are facing allegations of dumping and evading trade remedies in two largest markets namely the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the US.

BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

Fiscal and monetary tools and policies should be governed in a more proactive and flexible manner from now to year’s end in order to maintain macro-economic stability and boost growth, 

BUSINESSicon  11/07/2020 

As demand is weak, the goal of curbing the inflation rate at below 4 percent is reachable. The concern now is that people do not want to borrow capital, according to Can Van Luc from BIDV.

BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

The General Department of Taxation inspected 72 enterprises suspected of indulging in transfer pricing, collecting taxes and imposing fines of VND212 billion, 

BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

There are many listed real estate firms with capitalization value of up to trillions or hundreds of trillions of dong.

BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

The national electricity plan for the 2011-2020 period with a vision toward 2030 or the seventh electricity plan has failed to meet progress requirements, 

