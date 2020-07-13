Local airlines' punctuality in H1 ranked

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAA) released a report on the operation of flights on time (OTP) as well as delayed and cancelled flights across Vietnam in the first half of the year.

Bamboo Airways led the industry in punctuality. In the first six months of 2020, Bamboo Airways has a punctuality rate of 95.6 per cent, higher than the overall rate of the whole industry of 89.8 per cent.

Vasco followed Bamboo Airways with 4,299 punctual flights out of a total of 4,560 flights made in 2020, reaching a rate of 94.3 per cent.

The third and fourth places are Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air with average OTP rates in the first six months of 2020 at 91.9 per cent and 86.6 per cent, respectively.

Jetstar Pacific was bottom of the list with an average OTP rate of 83 per cent, equivalent to 6,141 punctual flights out of a total of 7,401 flights.

According to CCA, 55.6 per cent of the delayed and cancelled flights was due to late flights, 31.8 per cent was from the airlines and 6.3 per cent was due to equipment and services at the port.— VNS