Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/05/2020 15:22:38 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Local airlines would offer more rates with increasing ceiling prices

 
 
26/05/2020    14:54 GMT+7

Increasing ceiling rates for airfares would bring more chances for the local aviation firms to have flexible and suitable price policies on the...

The transport cost per passenger rose from VND1,933 per km in 2015 to VND2,345 per km in the first three months of this year. — Photo nld.com.vn

Increasing ceiling rates for airfares would bring more opportunities for local aviation firms to have flexible and suitable price policies in the domestic aviation market.

Domestic aviation firms made the statement after the Civil Aviation Authority of Viet Nam (CAAV) proposed the Ministry of Transport temporarily halt the adjustment of ceiling rates for airfares, which was submitted to the ministry in March.

This change is likely to push domestic airfares up, according to the CAAV.

The authority said in the context of COVID-19 pandemic, stabilising prices to reduce socio-economic impacts is necessary. At present, passenger volume, seat occupancy and airlines' revenues have plummeted due to the pandemic.

Vietnam Airlines deputy general director Le Hong Ha said that according to this proposal on adjusting airfares in March, the ceiling rate of airfares for routes with a distance of less than 500km will be unchanged. While, the ceiling rates for routes with a distance from 500km will increase. Those are expected to not affect the consumer price index (CPI) this year.

In addition, Ha said the ceiling price mechanism needs to be abolished to help local aviation firms gain revenue in the short-term.

“This will help Vietnam Airlines and other local aviation firms have flexible airfare policies and improve quality of services for customers,” Ha told the Voice of Viet Nam (VOV).

“That will also help them have more cheap rates."

An expert in the aviation industry said increasing the ceiling rates for airfares does not mean higher airfares. The increase of ceiling rates would create good conditions for the airlines to improve quality of services for passengers, especially those willing to pay high prices.

At the same time, the aviation companies will have chances to build more rates of air ticket prices and more stimulus programmes with suitable airfares, the expert said.

Aviation expert Nguyen Thieu Tong said now the State should not permit aviation companies to set their own airfares.

 

Viet Nam has a small number of aviation companies while domestic demand is increasing. Therefore, if the local aviation market does not have a ceiling price mechanism, those local firms could work together to increase air ticket prices. It will create disadvantages for passengers, Tong said.

When the domestic aviation market has a healthy and transparent competitive environment, the State could remove this ceiling price mechanism for air tickets, he said.

CAAV director Dinh Viet Thang said now this market still needs the State to manage air ticket prices. The State management could be removed when the aviation market has a healthy competitive environment and the State would only intervene in the local aviation market when this market faces a crisis.

The Ministry of Transport has requested the CAAV to review those issues and report to the ministry before May 31.

According to Vietnam Airlines, the transport cost per passenger was VND1,933 per km in 2015. The cost rose to VND2,027 per km in 2018 and VND2,345 per km in the first three months of this year. It is expected to increase to VND12,925 per km by year-end.

Fluctuations in input costs of the aviation industry from 2019 have made the CAAV propose the increase of ceiling rates for airfares in March. Specifically, in February, the jet fuel A1 price in Asia was US$65.27 per barrel, up by 11.36 per cent compared to August 2015. Environment protection tax increased by 200 per cent compared to that in August 2015.

According to the proposal, the ceiling price for routes for socio-economic development and other routes less than 500km are unchanged at VND1.6 million and VND1.7 million per one way ticket, respectively.

Maximum ticket price for the routes of 500km to under 850km increases by 2.27 per cent from VND2.2 million to VND2.25 million per one way ticket.

Meanwhile, the routes of 850km to under 1,000km have maximum ticket price of VND2.89 million per one way ticket, an increase of 3.58 per cent from VND2.79 million.

Routes with a distance of 1,000km to under 1,280km have a maximum fare of VND3.4 million per one way ticket, a surge of 6.25 per cent from VND3.2 million.

For flights with a distance of 1,280km upward, the maximum ticket price is VND4 million, 6.67 per cent higher than the current rate of VND3.75 million per one way ticket. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
China tests digital currency and policy recommendations for Viet Nam
China tests digital currency and policy recommendations for Viet Nam
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

China this month started testing its sovereign digital currency, the so-called Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP), putting pressure on Vietnam to research cryptocurrency in the context of international integration.

VN car market continues to slide
VN car market continues to slide
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

As predicted by experts, the Vietnamese automobile market continues sliding as manufacturers cannot sell products and their production has arrived at a ‘new normal’.

VN Trade Ministry sets up working groups for EVFTA
VN Trade Ministry sets up working groups for EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Import and Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has set up different working groups to implement the the EU-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Japanese firm and officials under investigation over alleged bribery
Japanese firm and officials under investigation over alleged bribery
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung has requested an urgent investigation into an alleged bribery of Vietnamese officials by Tenma Vietnam - a subsidiary of Japan’s plastic product maker Tenma Corporation.

WB: EVFTA could lift Vietnam’s exports by 12 percent by 2030
WB: EVFTA could lift Vietnam’s exports by 12 percent by 2030
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The World Bank (WB) has predicted that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) could help Vietnam’s GDP and exports grow 2.4 percent and 12 percent, respectively, by 2030, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has reported.

During COVID-19, VN real estate markets gather online
During COVID-19, VN real estate markets gather online
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Realtors have been trying to sell products online and through mobile apps.

VN ready to be world’s factory, but is the world?
VN ready to be world’s factory, but is the world?
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam attracted US$12.33 billion worth of foreign direct investment in the first four months of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 15.5 per cent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Foreign Investment Agency.

Coronavirus: Lufthansa agrees €9bn rescue deal with Germany
Coronavirus: Lufthansa agrees €9bn rescue deal with Germany
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

European markets rose on the bailout deal news, which sees Germany take a 20% stake in the firm.

Vietnam hopes to redraw map of supply chains as more companies leave China
Vietnam hopes to redraw map of supply chains as more companies leave China
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Experts believe that the departure of large manufacturing corporations from China, plus the plan to boost global economic development, will bring new opportunities to Vietnam.

Pharmaceutical enterprises enjoy good earnings in Q1
Pharmaceutical enterprises enjoy good earnings in Q1
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Increasing demand for medicine amid the COVID-19 pandemic has helped most pharmaceutical enterprises report positive business results in the first quarter of this year.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 26
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 26
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Banks urged to promote digitalisation

A common voice in labor relationship needed
A common voice in labor relationship needed
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Covid-19 has forced many enterprises to lay off their employees. However, the biggest headache in the labor relationship is how to seek a common voice between employers and employees.

Investment promotion on the world wide web
Investment promotion on the world wide web
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Given the government’s proposed spending cuts for overseas business trips and conferences, Vietnam should quickly adopting online investment promotion.

Covid-19 pandemic: Policy responses to stop shutdowns
Covid-19 pandemic: Policy responses to stop shutdowns
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

The pandemic and the healthcare crisis it triggers have ignited an economic storm in many countries. If the economic turbulence is not managed well, it will lead to a financial crisis and/or a debt crisis. 

Stimulus welcomed as Vietnam accelerates economic reactivation
Stimulus welcomed as Vietnam accelerates economic reactivation
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The ongoing pandemic has completely upended lives and economies across the planet, restricting movement, shutting schools, forcing people to work from home, and jeopardising employment for millions.

Covid-19: A test for realtors
Covid-19: A test for realtors
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Heavy debts and tightened credits plus sales slump due to the Covid-19 pandemic will soon expose the Achilles’ heel of many financially weak real estate enterprises. Here is why.

HCM City gets ready for new foreign investment wave post-COVID-19
HCM City gets ready for new foreign investment wave post-COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  25/05/2020 

Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City in particular have remained appealing to foreign investors who are continuing to pour capital into the southern economic hub despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philippine pivot does not impact on Vietnamese rice export
Philippine pivot does not impact on Vietnamese rice export
BUSINESSicon  25/05/2020 

After a year letting the private sector import rice on a “tax-based mechanism” instead of a quota-based mechanism in line with the G2G regime, the Philippine side is considering a comeback to the previous regime to import 300,000 tons of rice. 

Many lawmakers do not want to legalize household businesses into enterprises
Many lawmakers do not want to legalize household businesses into enterprises
BUSINESSicon  25/05/2020 

Several deputies of the legislative National Assembly have expressed their disapproval over a proposal to convert around five million household businesses in Vietnam into enterprises legally.

Transport Ministry proposes State to compensate controversial BOT tollgates
Transport Ministry proposes State to compensate controversial BOT tollgates
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has proposed that the Government compensate developers of two out of four build-operate-transfer (BOT) tollgates and shut them down due to protests among road users.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 