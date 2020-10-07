Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
07/10/2020
Local manufacturing industry enjoys solid growth in September

07/10/2020    14:33 GMT+7

Manufacturing sector returned to growth in September as concerns around the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country eased. Both output and new orders increased, while business confidence strengthened, and the rate of job cuts softened.

Local manufacturing industry enjoys solid growth in September hinh anh 1

Vietnam's index of industrial production (IIP) in September increased by 2.3 percent against August. — (Photo: chinhphu.vn)

According to a monthly survey by Nikkei and IHS Markit, the Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Index (PMI) rose back above the 50.0 no-change mark in September, posting 52.2 from 45.7 in August. That pointed to the first improvement in business conditions for three months, and the most marked since July 2019.

Control over the COVID-19 pandemic was a key factor helping to support improvements in operating conditions, after increasing case numbers had been seen in the previous survey period.

Reduced case numbers contributed to stronger client demand, leading to a solid increase in new orders. New business from abroad also increased in September, the first time this has been the case since January.

Solid expansion in production was also registered, helped by higher new orders. In fact, the rise in output was the sharpest in 14 months.

Business confidence also improved at the end of the third quarter of the year, rising sharply from August to the highest since July 2019. Projected growth of new orders is expected to lead to increases in output over the coming year, but a number of firms mentioned that positive expectations were based on assumptions that the pandemic will remain under control in the country.

Rising new orders encouraged manufacturers to expand their purchasing activity for the first time in three months, and at a solid pace. This increase in purchasing contributed to a renewed accumulation of pre-production inventories. Some panelists reported efforts to build reserves.

The rate of input cost inflation quickened to a 22-month high and was broadly in line with the series average. Panelists often linked higher input prices to supply shortages for raw materials. This was also a factor behind a lengthening of suppliers' delivery times.

In response to higher input costs, firms raised their selling prices for the first time in eight months. The rate of inflation was only slight, however, amid ongoing competitive pressures.

Commenting on the latest survey results, Andrew Harker, Economics Director at IHS Markit, said: “After a rise in COVID-19 cases in late-July and early August briefly threw the sector's recovery off track in August, the September PMI results were much more positive.

 

"With control of the pandemic regained, firms saw an influx of new orders, ramped up production and were at their most optimistic for over a year. As ever though, sustaining these positive trends is dependent on virus cases not picking up again."

One new development in the latest survey was a return to growth of new export orders for the first time since the pandemic began, a welcome signal that international demand is becoming more supportive of the sector's recovery, he said.

In a monthly report on the industry and trade sector in the first nine months of this year, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) said that the domestic industrial production had prospered in September and is expected to grow again in the last months of the year because the pandemic is basically under control.

According to its statistics, the index of industrial production (IIP) of Vietnam in September increased by 2.3 percent against August and by 3.8 percent over the same period last year.

The IIP in the first nine months of 2020 rose by 2.4 percent over the same period last year. This rate was lower than the growth rate of 9.6 percent in the first nine months of 2019.

The ministry said this was the lowest growth rate in many years.

The industry saw a reduction or low growth rates in IIP of some key industrial products during the first nine months. Of which, the index decreased by 16.7 percent for the liquefied gas (LPG); 14.6 percent for beer; 13.7 percent for crude oil exploitation; 11.8 percent for cars; and 9.1 percent for natural gas.

However, there were also a number of industries with a high growth rate in IIP over the past nine months, creating a great contribution to the overall growth of the industry. They included metal ore mining (up by 14.8 percent); manufacturing electronic products, computers and optical products (up by 8.6 percent); and tobacco product production (up by 8.2 percent)./.VNS

US manufacturing chains choose Vietnam, billions of dollars coming

US manufacturing chains choose Vietnam, billions of dollars coming

Among the countries running a race to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), Vietnam is a destination with promised great potential.

 
 

Other News

.
Agriculture: Backbone of Vietnam’s economy
Agriculture: Backbone of Vietnam’s economy
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Agriculture has long been the backbone of Vietnam’s economy and has posted a range of achievements in the 30 years since the country’s economic reform (Doi Moi) process got underway.

Negotiations on Vietnam-UK FTA expected to be completed late this year
Negotiations on Vietnam-UK FTA expected to be completed late this year
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam and the United Kingdom are speeding up negotiations on a new-generation free trade agreement between the two sides, which is expected to be completed at the end of this year.

Billions of dollars worth of shares expected to enter bourse
Billions of dollars worth of shares expected to enter bourse
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

A number of commercial banks are going to list their shares at the HCM City Stock Exchange (HOSE), and are expected to bring a breath of fresh air to the market, which has been stagnant because of the pandemic.

After peaking in 2019, startup investment slows down in first half of 2020
After peaking in 2019, startup investment slows down in first half of 2020
BUSINESSicon  06/10/2020 

Investment in Vietnamese startups reached a record high in 2019 but dropped 22 per cent in the first half of 2020 due to COVID-19, according to the Vietnam Tech Investment Report 2019 for the first half of 2020 by Do Ventures.

Incurring big losses, Vietnam railway faces serious challenges
Incurring big losses, Vietnam railway faces serious challenges
FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

The number of train trips Vietnam Railways (VNR) provided in February-May 2020 decreased by 2,886 compared with the same period last year, mostly because of Covid-19. The occupancy rate in H1 was only 56 percent.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 6
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 6
BUSINESSicon  06/10/2020 

Expanding planting area of “world’s best rice”

E-wallets losing money as customers switch brands frequently
E-wallets losing money as customers switch brands frequently
FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

People are installing up to 10 e-wallets on their smartphones, but are only using them during sale promotion programs.

Silicon Valley in Southeast Asia: Da Nang lures Japanese technologies
Silicon Valley in Southeast Asia: Da Nang lures Japanese technologies
FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

Da Nang has caught the attention of Japanese ICT firms thanks to its favorable investment environment.

Ninh Thuan to become country’s top salt producer
Ninh Thuan to become country’s top salt producer
BUSINESSicon  06/10/2020 

Ninh Thuan will restructure its salt production by applying advanced techniques and renovating salt fields to become the country’s leading producer by 2030, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Gloomy days at foreigners’ markets in Ho Chi Minh City
Gloomy days at foreigners’ markets in Ho Chi Minh City
BUSINESSicon  06/10/2020 

Markets and grocery stores in Ho Chi Minh City that target foreigners are struggling to stay afloat amid a dearth of customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 5
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 5
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

Agro-forestry-fishery enjoys $7.25 billion trade surplus in nine months

Trade deal expected to stimulate Vietnamese coffee exports to EU
Trade deal expected to stimulate Vietnamese coffee exports to EU
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

On September 16 Vinh Hiep Co. Ltd of Pleiku City shipped 296 tonnes of coffee to Belgium and Germany at zero tariff.

Land prices frame proposed to be more market-based
Land prices frame proposed to be more market-based
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

HCM City People’s Committee recently proposed the land prices frame be more market-based because large gaps with the market prices have caused significant losses to budget collection.

FDI and the 30-year concern about high-tech applications
FDI and the 30-year concern about high-tech applications
FEATUREicon  05/10/2020 

Only 5 percent of foreign invested projects in the last 30 years have used high technology. This is a lesson for Vietnam during the new FDI (foreign direct investment) wave.

Trillions of dong worth of debt settled each month, after resolution released
Trillions of dong worth of debt settled each month, after resolution released
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

A daring decision has helped the financial market and the banking system to stand firmly during Covid-19.

Bank shares still sought despite Covid-19
Bank shares still sought despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

Commercial banks are facing challenges, including an increase in bad debts because of Covid-19 and pressure that has forced them to increase charter capital. But bank shares remain attractive to investors.

Vietnam’s strategy for sustainable development of marine economy
Vietnam’s strategy for sustainable development of marine economy
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

On October 22, 2018, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong signed a resolution on the strategy for the sustainable development of Vietnam’s marine economy to 2030 and vision to 2045, known as Resolution No 36.

Vietnam likely to earn 300 billion USD in exports this year
Vietnam likely to earn 300 billion USD in exports this year
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

The industry and trade sector is exerting all-out efforts to achieve the target of 300 billion USD in export turnover this year in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic is seriously affecting global trade.

Foreign funds fond of startups amidst pandemic
Foreign funds fond of startups amidst pandemic
BUSINESSicon  04/10/2020 

Although the global economy is heavily affected by Covid-19, a series of Vietnamese startups have lately obtained millions, even tens of millions of U.S. dollars, from domestic and foreign funds.

The secrets of trade surplus records
The secrets of trade surplus records
BUSINESSicon  04/10/2020 

By now, it can be concluded that albeit unable to reach the set goal, Vietnam’s export this year has yielded encouraging results.

