Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/04/2020 16:40:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Localities, exporters propose lifting rice export limits

 
 
23/04/2020    15:27 GMT+7

Officials from provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta – the country’s rice granary - and rice exporters have urged the government to resume rice exports without setting limits, saying many firms face difficulties because of this.

Localities, exporters propose lifting rice export limits hinh anh 1

Speaking at a meeting in HCM City on April 22, they also exhorted the Ministries of Industry and Trade; and Finance and the customs department to quickly clear the consignments of rice exports stuck at ports.

The government recently lifted a ban on rice exports, but capped them at around 400,000 tonnes each in April and May citing national food security concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 12, the General Department of Customs began accepting online customs declarations from rice exporters, but many were left disappointed since the quota of 400,000 tonnes was reached in just three hours.

Some hundreds tonnes of rice are now stuck at ports.

Le Minh Duc, Director of the Department of Industry and Trade of Long An province, said: "Last year, we sat together to discuss solutions to boost rice exports, but this year we discuss whether to export or not. This is abnormal, especially in the context that rice output this year has not decreased despite being affected by drought and saltwater intrusion."

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages globally, demand for rice has increased in many markets, and Vietnam should pay attention to this opportunity, he said.

"In the current situation, we have recommended the Government should allow export of rice without applying limits.”

Nguyen Ngoc Nam, Chairman of the Vietnam Food Association (VFA), said: “As of April 18, rice inventory at member companies was 1.94 million tonnes. Enterprises had signed contracts to export 1.7 million tonnes with delivery until June. If they fulfil the contracts, they will still have more than 200,000 tonnes in stock. Besides, the summer-autumn rice crop is about to be harvested.

“Therefore, we have petitioned the Government to allow normal rice exports from May.”

Truong Quang Hoai Nam, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho city, agreed with Duc’s opinions and called for allowing exporters who submitted customs declaration forms in March to ship their rice and enabling firms with consignments stuck at ports to complete customs clearance.

 

"Firms in the city had shipped nearly 76,200 tonnes of rice to ports. They submitted customs declarations for more than 43,000 tonnes in March. But all consignments are stuck at ports."

Tran Ho Hien of the Binh Dinh Food Joint Stock Company (Bidifood) said his company had nearly 10,000 tonnes stuck at My Thoi Port because customs lost its customs declaration form.

His company has been suffering heavy losses since it has to meet 200 million VND a day (8,476 USD) for a month in unexpected expenses, he said, adding that his company is in danger of collapse.

He sought the help of the Ministries of Industry and Trade; and Finance.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh, who chaired the meeting, called on customs to help Bidifood and other companies in similar circumstances clear their consignments as soon as possible.

He admitted that there have been difficulties for businesses, but the recent changes in rice export regulations were due to concerns related to food security and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and saltwater intrusion.

Localities in the Mekong Delta have reported a bumper winter-spring crop, and farmers in the north have also started harvesting their rice crop, which has not affected by pests as earlier feared.

Based on this, the Ministry of Industry and Trade would recommend that the Government should adjust the rice export regulations from May, he promised./.VNA

Rice growing localities, exporters want export limits scrapped

Rice growing localities, exporters want export limits scrapped

Officials from many localities in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta and rice exporters have urged the Government to resume rice exports without setting limits, saying many firms face difficulties because of this.  

VN government cautious about exporting rice despite plentiful supply

VN government cautious about exporting rice despite plentiful supply

The Vietnamese government has decided to resume rice exports, but the debate continues about whether the country should continue to do so.

 
 

Other News

.
Anti-dumping investigation underway into imported polyester yarn
Anti-dumping investigation underway into imported polyester yarn
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has sent questionnaires to all relevant foreign producers and exporters to serve the anti-dumping investigation into polyester filament yarn (PFY) imported from China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Roof-top solar power offers saving solution during COVID-19 pandemic
Roof-top solar power offers saving solution during COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and many countries limiting customs clearance, solar power enterprises with manufacturing plants in Vietnam are still taking advantage of the domestic market to serve customers and sustain growth.

VN electricity group's standalone profile steady despite tariff cut, collection delays
VN electricity group's standalone profile steady despite tariff cut, collection delays
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam Electricity's (EVN) Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) of 'bb' has reasonable headroom to absorb the impact of the proposed reduction in electricity tariffs in the country, Fitch Ratings said in a report released on Wednesday.

Local fertiliser industry to benefit from EVFTA
Local fertiliser industry to benefit from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Free trade agreements (FTA), including the latest one signed between Viet Nam and the EU, will benefit the domestic fertiliser sector, with more diverse import and export markets, experts said.

Rice growing localities, exporters want export limits scrapped
Rice growing localities, exporters want export limits scrapped
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Officials from many localities in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta and rice exporters have urged the Government to resume rice exports without setting limits, saying many firms face difficulties because of this.

Government orders probe into HCM City waiver of fee for land lease to foreign firm
Government orders probe into HCM City waiver of fee for land lease to foreign firm
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has ordered an inspection into HCM City authorities’ leasing of 82.5ha of land to Malaysian property developer Gamuda Land Joint Stock Company without collecting land-use fees.

Historic low oil prices hardly impact Viet Nam's economy at this time
Historic low oil prices hardly impact Viet Nam's economy at this time
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Oil may reach its lowest price in history this week but its impacts on the world economy and Viet Nam have been limited at this time when the COVID-19 pandemic is keeping people at home and transportation has been cut off.

What will happen for VN if Samsung lowers export turnover goal by $5.8 billion
What will happen for VN if Samsung lowers export turnover goal by $5.8 billion
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

In Vietnam, Samsung has been making a great contribution to the country’s GDP over the last many years.

COVID-19 presents opportunities to attract more FDI
COVID-19 presents opportunities to attract more FDI
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a serious impact on Vietnam’s economy but it’s also believed to create the conditions to attract more FDI as there have been signs of a switch in capital flows away from China and to ASEAN member countries.

Most local tourism firms forecast 80 percent revenue drop
Most local tourism firms forecast 80 percent revenue drop
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

More than three-quarters of tourism firms expect their revenue in the second quarter to fall more than 80 per cent from the same period last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit declines in first half of April due to COVID-19 pandemic
Credit declines in first half of April due to COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Low demand for capital due to COVID-19 has caused bank credit in the first half of April to drop 0.5 percent compared with the end of March, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Pandemic-hit garment producers find way to weather crisis
Pandemic-hit garment producers find way to weather crisis
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has left Vietnam’s textile and garment sector in deep trouble because of rising order cancellations and delays, but some producers have found a way around and been able to weather the storm.

Banks looked gloomy amidst COVID-19
Banks looked gloomy amidst COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

Financial reports released by some banks in the first quarter have reflected the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on their business activities, with declining profits and rocketing bad debts.

Seaports struggle as imports drop from Europe, South Korea, ASEAN
Seaports struggle as imports drop from Europe, South Korea, ASEAN
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Seaports are bearing negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic as the major partners of Vietnam are reducing orders. However, experts still see positive prospects.

Firms concerned about legality of online meeting amid pandemic
Firms concerned about legality of online meeting amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

Companies in Vietnam are treading on new ground as for the first time ever they must hold annual shareholder meeting online.

Tax cuts proposed for SMEs to accelerate growth after COVID-19
Tax cuts proposed for SMEs to accelerate growth after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has asked for corporate income tax (CIT) to be cut for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by half this year in an effort to boost growth when the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

VN real estate investors struggle to find suitable investment channels
VN real estate investors struggle to find suitable investment channels
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Investors are struggling to find real estate products as the supply is decreasing and other investment channels are no longer attractive.

Netflix gets 16 million new sign-ups thanks to lockdown
Netflix gets 16 million new sign-ups thanks to lockdown
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The streaming service behind Tiger King added 16 million subscribers in the first months of the year.

Businesses in dire need of skilled workers
Businesses in dire need of skilled workers
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

Vietnam’s labour market is in desperate need of high-qualified and skilled workers, experts have said.

Agricultural firms and cooperatives start selling online amid pandemic
Agricultural firms and cooperatives start selling online amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

Influenced by the pandemic, many agricultural production firms and cooperatives are developing their online trading channels to boost sales.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 