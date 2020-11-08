Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Localities prepare goods for Lunar New Year holiday

08/11/2020    12:13 GMT+7

Provinces and cities are gearing up for the coming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday to ensure an adequate supply of essential goods with the COVID-19 pandemic still developing globally.

Tran Thi Phuong Lan, Deputy Director of Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade, said large companies have begun to stockpile goods for Tet and preparing plans to supply the capital city when there was a sudden increase in demand.

Lan said the volume of goods in the warehouses and big companies is large enough to supply the capital city’s market for 60-90 days.

Some big retailers, such as Central Retail Group which runs the BigC supermarket chain, BRG which runs Hapro, Intimex, SEIKA mart and BRG Mart, and Co.opmart have increased their stockpiles of necessary food and foodstuff by 300 percent to 500 percent compared to normal days.

Lan said that the capital has set up groups to keep a close watch on the market development and to facilitate the distribution of goods to meet citizens' demand.

The city also provides 2,156 locations for enterprises to open temporary warehouses or mobile points of sale, besides maintaining the operation of the retail system, including 142 supermarkets, 27 shopping centres, 1,700 convenience stores, 455 markets and 11,382 e-commerce websites.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary to early implement the price stabilisation programme for essential goods, Lan said.

The city is focusing on promoting the diversification of the distribution system to ensure goods would reach consumers in the fastest and the most convenient way while creating favourable conditions for producers and distributors to access preferential loans for production and business expansion and to stabilise prices.

 

Goods categories in the price stabilisation programme included food, foodstuff, meat, seafood, egg, processed food, fresh vegetable and fruit, sugar, cooking oil, spice, milk, confectionery and beverage products.

The southern province of Dong Nai is also gearing up the price stabilisation programme for 12 product categories, including rice, noodles, canned processed food, chicken, pork, eggs, sugar, cooking oil, spice, dipping sauce, textbooks and student notebooks.

Supermarkets, shopping centres, producers and distributors in the southern province have also started to build production plans in line with the anticipated rise in demand around Tet holiday to ensure adequate supply as well as preparing stockpile plans to prevent a shortage of goods or price fever.

VNA

First make sure you know what you want
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam is emerging as one of the top picks for international investors in their strategy for diversifying production facilities. 

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 8
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

VN's largest rice producer expands advanced farming models

Leather, footwear exports predicted to recover in Q4
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Export turnover of leather and footwear is likely to rise again in the fourth quarter of this year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Rising shrimp exports require responsibility
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnamese shrimp is among the most-favoured agricultural products in overseas markets. However, with increasing exports also come more complications as domestic producers must comply with high standards set forth

Hope for Vietnam's billion-dollar export industry at end of year
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Although the market has not fully recovered, footwear and handbags export turnover is expected to return to growth in the fourth quarter of this year during the year-end shopping rush in European and American countries.

Banks post high profits from forex trading
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Many banks have gained significant profit increases from foreign exchange (forex) trading this year, figures show.

Hope for Vietnam's billion-dollar export industry at end of year
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Although the market has not fully recovered, footwear and handbags export turnover is expected to return to growth in the fourth quarter of this year during the year-end shopping rush in European and American countries.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 7
BUSINESSicon  07/11/2020 

FTAs, e-commerce offer prime opportunities to local economy

Renewable energy sector may reach $714 billion
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The value of the Vietnamese renewable energy sector may reach US$714 billion and it may keep developing for at least 25 years, Vietinbank Securities JSC said in a report.

EVFTA to spur Vietnam’s digital transformation
BUSINESSicon  07/11/2020 

With great advantages and potential, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to spur the digital economy and digital transformation in Vietnam.

Low-cost Chinese cars do not sell well in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  07/11/2020 

Despite slow sales, Chinese auto manufacturers have never given up the ambition to penetrate the Vietnamese market.

Cautious action advised to secure sound economy
BUSINESSicon  07/11/2020 

The government is formulating its new economic growth goal for the next five years, amid its struggle against the health crisis and natural calamities undermining its efforts to reach targets.

Vietnamese shoppers increase online purchase frequency in 2020: Survey
BUSINESSicon  07/11/2020 

E-commerce is the fastest-growing digital economy in Vietnam as online usage becomes part of the Vietnamese shopping life.

Local traders need business plans to develop e-commerce activities
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

Businesses need to develop specific business plans to succeed in e-commerce activities that are seeing strong development in Vietnam, according to experts.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 6
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

Fisheries expected to become major production industry

Vietnamese digital economy expected to jump to US$43 billion by 2025
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

The nation’s digital economy hit US$12 billion in 2019, with the sector anticipated to record rapid growth in the coming years to reach a figure of US$43 billion by 2025.

New report finds GDP growth revised up 25.4 per cent in 2010-2017
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

A new report on Vietnam's macroeconomics and GDP revision has been released by Prof Can Van Luc and researchers from the BIDV Training and Research Institute

Innovation a must for SOEs
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

Innovation has become a pressing need for State-owned enterprises (SOEs) which have undergone drastic restructuring during the past decade but their operation efficiency remained lower than expected.

Vietnam’s 2020 M&A value to halve to $3.5 billion due to pandemic
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

Vietnam’s merger and acquisition market is considered the least affected among the Southeast Asian countries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in the new normal state, 

Ministry predicts 2020 export growth of 3-4 pct.
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

Vietnam still managed to maintain export growth in the first 10 months of this year despite COVID-19, and exports for the year as a whole are expected to rise 3-4 percent against 2019, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

