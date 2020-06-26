Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/06/2020 13:30:30 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam's logistics service industry ready for opportunities from EVFTA

 
 
26/06/2020    11:21 GMT+7

Vietnam’s logistics service industry is preparing infrastructure and techniques to grasp opportunities from the Europe-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to attract foreign investors with a wave of factories.

Logistics service industry ready for opportunities from EVFTA hinh anh 1

Insiders predict that the agreement would be a lever for Vietnam to receive foreign direct investment (FDI) capital sources from European countries, bringing many advantages for the local logistics service in the future.

Many businesses have been developing and expanding industrial parks in cities and provinces nationwide, including HCM City, the southern provinces of Binh Duong, Long An, Dong Nai and Ba Ria – Vung Tau and northern localities.

Vietnam’s industrial real estate market has become busy with the increase of land lease contracts and factories concentrated in industrial parks and provinces with deep-water seaports across the country. Therefore, this increase will lead to a greater supply of logistics transport services in the country.

Experts said that this is understandable because manufacturing enterprises are still leaving China due to the impact from COVID-19, as well as trade conflicts with the US and manufacturers' strategies to minimise reliance on one market. This gives Vietnam an opportunity to become a new global production hub and an essential foundation for the strong development of logistics services.

In this trend, authorities in the central province of Ha Tinh have recently approved a plan for logistics centre development and Son Duong Port service at Vung Ang Economic Zone.

The 159ha logistics centre is located behind Son Duong Port to become an important link in the supply chain connecting the Son Duong-Vung Ang port complex with other areas. This location is not only a key logistics centre of the province, but also a hub in the central region connecting with the East-West Economic Corridor and serving international trade activities.

Meanwhile, the major city of Hai Phong, the largest import and export gateway to the northern region of Vietnam, has also conducted planning on a logistics service system in the city. In 2019, cargo transported via this port reached nearly 130 million tonnes.

Authorities in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau early this week rolled out a plan to spend 20 trillion VND (850 million USD) from now through 2025 on infrastructure to achieve their goal of comprehensive development. In which it has a master plan including 69 ports, of which 48 are operational with a capacity of more than 141 million tonnes a year. The total area of the specialised warehousing in the plan is 2,312ha, and the current availability is around 224ha.

According to Bu Le Anh Hieu, Marketing Director of Long Hau Joint Stock Company, which is the owner of Long Hau Industrial Park (IP) in the southern province of Long An, the demand of warehouses will sharply increase after the EVFTA comes into effect.

 

“The Long Hau IP has attracted many businesses building warehouses, and all has been operating well. We have earmarked a large area in the Long Hau IP 3 to wait for foreign investors after the EVFTA,” Hieu said.

“Recently, we received a lot of attention from investors in building cold storage and warehouses, so the EVFTA will likely cause a shortage of warehouses in the future,” he added.

Marko Walde, Chief Representative of the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (AHK Vietnam), said Vietnam is Germany's second largest trading partner in Asia with more than 4,000 German businesses exporting to this country. However, in order to promote the attraction of FDI from Europe, one of the important factors is to prepare high quality labour force and skilled workers for manufacturing and logistics.

He said this is also a big challenge for Vietnam today when the number of high-quality workers is not sufficient to meet the actual needs. Vietnam needs to strengthen vocational training centres and courses to adapt to modern production lines that require expertise and skills.

Nguyen Tuong, Deputy General Secretary of Vietnam Logistics Association (VLA), said logistics enterprises currently lack technology manpower while foreign logistics enterprises do not have advantages in warehousing.

“Therefore, to compete fairly at home, the Vietnamese logistics industry must make more efforts in administration and order management, especially with the Government’s support to have a specific roadmap for logistics reform,” Tuong said.

He also said that it’s needed to select a number of reputable businesses in shipping and logistics services, who will receive the Government’s specific policies to set up a long-term strategy such as tax, interest rate reduction and support for loans.

"The Government should call on other industries to support this industry. Along with that, it is necessary to develop railway transportation in logistics activities.”/.VNA

VN logistics industry seeks to utilise opportunities from EVFTA

VN logistics industry seeks to utilise opportunities from EVFTA

The enforcement of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will promote export-import activities, thus bringing direct benefits to the country's logistics industry, experts have said.

High logistics costs reduce competitiveness of Vietnamese goods

High logistics costs reduce competitiveness of Vietnamese goods

Inflated logistics costs were hampering the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods, according to Chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) Vu Duc Giang.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 26
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 26
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

HCM City records low credit growth, high risk of bad debts

Vietnam's footwear firms forced to lay off workers due to Covid-19
Vietnam's footwear firms forced to lay off workers due to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The coronavirus pandemic has left tremendous impact on Vietnam's footwear industry, with the lack of production orders and the consequent drop in exports forcing them to lay off employees. 

Vietnam Airlines to buy more aircraft despite big losses
Vietnam Airlines to buy more aircraft despite big losses
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The national flag air carrier is still moving ahead with its plan to buy 50 narrow-body aircraft, though it has reported a loss of VND2.6 trillion in Q1.

Orientations put Hanoi onto investment radar
Orientations put Hanoi onto investment radar
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Amidst the global trend of investment shifts, Hanoi is betting on new orientations and solutions to increase its appeal, expecting to open opportunities for international investors to venture further afield.

Investors more cautious about pouring money into startups
Investors more cautious about pouring money into startups
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Analysts believe that mentors and angel investors in Vietnam are spending time taking care of their existing investment portfolios, rather than seeking new investors.

A Vietnamese perspective on the evolution of Industry 4.0
A Vietnamese perspective on the evolution of Industry 4.0
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Humankind has observed three industrial revolutions in the past 260 years. The first recognised James Watt as the typical pioneer, inventing the steam engine in 1760 which helped with performing tasks previously carried out by hand. 

Vietnam's digital economy speeds up during pandemic
Vietnam's digital economy speeds up during pandemic
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The pandemic has created big changes in society as people shop, gather and learn online, and use smartphones and TVs for entertainment more regularly.

Office segment resilient amid health emergency struggles
Office segment resilient amid health emergency struggles
FEATUREicon  17 giờ trước 

In the first months of 2020, the office segment remained resilient in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City admit the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Climbing the value chain to maximise investment
Climbing the value chain to maximise investment
FEATUREicon  19 giờ trước 

In general, foreign investors are seeking safe, stable investment environments with established real estate market practices, rule of law, and structured land ownership, with available financial support from banks.

PM approves suspension of Bac Van Phong SEZ plan
PM approves suspension of Bac Van Phong SEZ plan
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the suspension of a master plan to develop the Bac Van Phong special economic zone in Khanh Hoa Province until the National Assembly agrees to pass the law on special administrative and economic zones.

EVFTA promises an enhanced Vietnam
EVFTA promises an enhanced Vietnam
FEATUREicon  17 giờ trước 

The National Assembly has passed the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, ushering in a new economic, trade, and investment co-operation outlook for both Vietnam and the EU.

VietinBank to sell 50 percent of capital in Vietinbank Leasing
VietinBank to sell 50 percent of capital in Vietinbank Leasing
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietinbank (CTG) has approved a plan to sell 50 percent of its holdings in the bank’s financial arm Vietinbank Leasing Company Limited.

Vietnam struggles to fulfill dream of building an auto industry
Vietnam struggles to fulfill dream of building an auto industry
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Instead of reducing taxes and fees, the State needs to set reasonable policies to develop automobile supporting industries, experts say.

Circular about origin rules in EVFTA issued
Circular about origin rules in EVFTA issued
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has signed Circular 11/2020/TT-BCT about rules of origin in the European Union – Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Sands shifting as pandemic shakes up geopolitical arena
Sands shifting as pandemic shakes up geopolitical arena
BUSINESSicon  25/06/2020 

With the current upheaval taking place around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, how can geopolitical frictions between the major powers impact nations like Vietnam that are looking to attract top investment?

Vietnamese retailers need support as EVFTA takes effect
Vietnamese retailers need support as EVFTA takes effect
BUSINESSicon  25/06/2020 

The opening of the domestic market as committed in the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will lead to the strong penetration of foreign businesses to expand their retail chains in the country.

Encouraging biomass energy to buttress turn to renewables
Encouraging biomass energy to buttress turn to renewables
BUSINESSicon  25/06/2020 

Biomass has the potential to be a critical portion of Vietnam’s renewable change. 

Why does SCIC want to invest in Vietnam Airlines?
Why does SCIC want to invest in Vietnam Airlines?
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) has asked for permission to become involved in the restructuring of Vietnam Airlines after Covid-19 and become a shareholder of the corporation.

Revenue risk to be applied sparingly
Revenue risk to be applied sparingly
BUSINESSicon  25/06/2020 

Vietnam will, for the first time, apply revenue risk allocation for public-private partnership initiatives from early 2021, but the application will be restricted to certain projects to ensure bankability.

Reigniting private sector interest in renewables
Reigniting private sector interest in renewables
BUSINESSicon  25/06/2020 

Vietnam has reached new heights in renewable development over the years thanks to feed-in tariffs, however, it now faces challenges in spurring on clean energy for sustainable development.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 