Losses a roadblock to SCIC divestment plans at Quang Ninh Thermal Power

 
 
24/04/2020    08:27 GMT+7

The losses reported by Quang Ninh Thermal Power JSC will make it harder for State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC)  to divest the company this year.

Decreasing profit and mounting expenses will likely put a check on SCIC's divestment from Quang Ninh Thermal Power

Quang Ninh Thermal Power JSC has published its financial statement in the first quarter of this year. Accordingly, its net revenue increased by 4 per cent to VND2.63 trillion ($114.35 million). However, the company suffered a loss of VND6 billion ($260,870) in the first three months of this year, while it reported a profit of VND149 billion ($6.48 million) a year ago.

According to the company, the decrease in gross profit and mounting financial expenses were the reason behind its loss of VND6 billion ($260,870).

The company generated 1.967 million kWh of electricity in the first quarter of this year, up 30 per cent compared to the target and 12 per cent compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The company reported assets at VND10.67 trillion ($463.9 million) as of March 31, VND600 billion ($26.1 milliion) of which is cash. The total financial loans are at VND5.09 trillion ($221.3 million).

Previously, in November, SCIC announced intentions to offload its entire stake of 11.42 per cent, or 51 million shares, in Quang Ninh Thermal Power JSC. It expected to collect VND1.22 trillion ($53 million) from the purchase but it failed to find an investor.

This year, SCIC will once again organise bids or auction to divest from Quang Ninh Thermal Power JSC.

 

The Quang Ninh Thermal Power Plant No.1 project started in 2006 with the total investment capital of nearly $600 million, including two units with the capacity of 600MW each. After four years of construction, in January 2010, Unit 1's construction was completed and began test operations.

On June 2010, the second unit of Quang Ninh Thermal Power Plant were completed and put into test operations. The two units of the thermal power plant in Quang Ninh supplied nearly 1.4 billion kWh of electricity to the national grid during the test period.

One year after Quang Ninh Thermal Power Plant No.1 broke ground, in May 2007, the company officially started the construction of the second thermal power plant, with Shanghai Electrification Corporation (SEC) as the general contractor.

In December 2012, the third unit with the capacity of 300MW belonging to Quang Ninh Thermal Power Plant No.2began supplying electricity to the national grid. VIR

Ha Vy

Mismanagement causes difficulties for Vietnam's rice exporters
Mismanagement causes difficulties for Vietnam's rice exporters
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Hundreds of thousands of tons of rice in enterprises’ storehouses cannot be exported because of inconsistent policies.

Hanoi adopts plans to help enterprises to continue their production
Hanoi adopts plans to help enterprises to continue their production
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Trinh Huy Thanh, secretary of the Party Committee of the Hanoi Business Bloc, talks about how enterprises in Hanoi are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

First-ever Vietnamese lawyer joins Freshfields’ international partnership
First-ever Vietnamese lawyer joins Freshfields’ international partnership
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Freshfields has elected counsel Bui Thanh Tien, one of the leading corporate and finance lawyers in Vietnam, to the firm’s international partnership.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 23
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 23
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

US loosens labelling requirements for tra fish imports

Viet Nam has high shrimp export growth to US and Japan in Q1
Viet Nam has high shrimp export growth to US and Japan in Q1
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

Vietnam gained shrimp export growth to some key export markets in the first quarter of this year, especially Japan and the US, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Localities, exporters propose lifting rice export limits
Localities, exporters propose lifting rice export limits
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

Officials from provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta – the country’s rice granary - and rice exporters have urged the government to resume rice exports without setting limits, saying many firms face difficulties because of this.

Anti-dumping investigation underway into imported polyester yarn
Anti-dumping investigation underway into imported polyester yarn
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has sent questionnaires to all relevant foreign producers and exporters to serve the anti-dumping investigation into polyester filament yarn (PFY) imported from China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Developing world economies hit hard by coronavirus
Developing world economies hit hard by coronavirus
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 pandemic is badly damaging developing countries' economies in a number of ways.

Roof-top solar power offers saving solution during COVID-19 pandemic
Roof-top solar power offers saving solution during COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and many countries limiting customs clearance, solar power enterprises with manufacturing plants in Vietnam are still taking advantage of the domestic market to serve customers and sustain growth.

VN electricity group's standalone profile steady despite tariff cut, collection delays
VN electricity group's standalone profile steady despite tariff cut, collection delays
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

Vietnam Electricity's (EVN) Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) of 'bb' has reasonable headroom to absorb the impact of the proposed reduction in electricity tariffs in the country, Fitch Ratings said in a report released on Wednesday.

Local fertiliser industry to benefit from EVFTA
Local fertiliser industry to benefit from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

Free trade agreements (FTA), including the latest one signed between Viet Nam and the EU, will benefit the domestic fertiliser sector, with more diverse import and export markets, experts said.

Rice growing localities, exporters want export limits scrapped
Rice growing localities, exporters want export limits scrapped
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

Officials from many localities in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta and rice exporters have urged the Government to resume rice exports without setting limits, saying many firms face difficulties because of this.

Government orders probe into HCM City waiver of fee for land lease to foreign firm
Government orders probe into HCM City waiver of fee for land lease to foreign firm
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has ordered an inspection into HCM City authorities’ leasing of 82.5ha of land to Malaysian property developer Gamuda Land Joint Stock Company without collecting land-use fees.

Historic low oil prices hardly impact Viet Nam's economy at this time
Historic low oil prices hardly impact Viet Nam's economy at this time
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

Oil may reach its lowest price in history this week but its impacts on the world economy and Viet Nam have been limited at this time when the COVID-19 pandemic is keeping people at home and transportation has been cut off.

What will happen for VN if Samsung lowers export turnover goal by $5.8 billion
What will happen for VN if Samsung lowers export turnover goal by $5.8 billion
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

In Vietnam, Samsung has been making a great contribution to the country’s GDP over the last many years.

COVID-19 presents opportunities to attract more FDI
COVID-19 presents opportunities to attract more FDI
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a serious impact on Vietnam’s economy but it’s also believed to create the conditions to attract more FDI as there have been signs of a switch in capital flows away from China and to ASEAN member countries.

Most local tourism firms forecast 80 percent revenue drop
Most local tourism firms forecast 80 percent revenue drop
TRAVELicon  23/04/2020 

More than three-quarters of tourism firms expect their revenue in the second quarter to fall more than 80 per cent from the same period last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit declines in first half of April due to COVID-19 pandemic
Credit declines in first half of April due to COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

Low demand for capital due to COVID-19 has caused bank credit in the first half of April to drop 0.5 percent compared with the end of March, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Pandemic-hit garment producers find way to weather crisis
Pandemic-hit garment producers find way to weather crisis
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has left Vietnam’s textile and garment sector in deep trouble because of rising order cancellations and delays, but some producers have found a way around and been able to weather the storm.

Banks looked gloomy amidst COVID-19
Banks looked gloomy amidst COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

Financial reports released by some banks in the first quarter have reflected the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on their business activities, with declining profits and rocketing bad debts.

