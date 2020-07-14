Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/07/2020 22:01:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Low credit growth may redirect bank money to securities

14/07/2020    20:46 GMT+7

The increasing number of guests booking tours and hotel rooms during the summer vacation has given a much needed boost to the tourism industry, which has been down due to the Covid-19 pandemic over the past several months.

Low credit growth may redirect bank money to securities

To ensure the competitiveness of securities companies which are their own subsidiaries, quite a few banks are obliged to boost financial support for such affiliates - PHOTO: TRAN NGOC LINH

Quite a few securities companies have sharply revised down their lending rates for margin trading since the Lunar New Year. As the credit growth of the banking system remains sluggish, this source of capital for low-interest margin loans is truly remarkable.

The stock market took an unexpected dive several times this March, and the VN-Index fell to its lowest since December 2016 at 650 points. During this toughest time of the market, it is extremely important to find ways to revive investor confidence, prompting the authorities to adopt a lot of policies to considerably reduce taxes and securities transaction fees.

For their part, securities companies on the one hand have to compete with the policy on transaction fee cuts—some even offer free lifetime trading—and on the other hand, sharply lower their interest rates for margin loans to stimulate investors (the number of new accounts opened since March has hit a record high). In the past four months, quite a few securities companies have revised down their margin interest rates to around 9%, forming a new margin interest rate level. Some firms have even completely exempted investors from interest rates if the latter buy stocks in the first 10 trading days.

Compared with the previous period, this interest rate has dropped by 3-5 percentage points, as the market witnesses fierce competition from foreign players, especially those from South Korea currently looking to gain market share in Vietnam.

The dramatic surge in charter capital after the acquisition and restructuring of domestic securities firms or the establishment of new ones, plus financial support from the parent company and the ability to access international funds at a low cost, has enabled foreign players to become trend-setters and exert impact that significantly changes the rule on the local stock market.

However, domestic stock brokers were quick to adapt to the new game, making use of drastic cuts of taxes, fees and interest rates for margin loans to attract customers. For instance, SSI has soon launched a VND2 trillion margin loan package, offering a preferential interest rate of 9% for existing investors and new customers since March. Similarly, Bao Viet Securities Company (BVSC) introduced a margin loan package with an annual interest rate of 9% on May 29. Meanwhile, HSC has applied this interest level since April 28.

From June 1 to August 31, Vietcombank Securities Company (VCBS) runs a preferential program which cuts their margin interest rate to 9.5% per annum. Most recently, VPS Securities Company (a subsidiary of VPBank) further brought down their margin interest rate from 9% to a record low of 7.5% applicable from June 1, with no interest charged on the first day loans are given out. This rate is only 2.5 percentage points higher than the banks' lending rate applicable to the priority sectors.

Along with competitive pressure, the recent fall of interest rates in the economy when the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) in the year to date has twice lowered the ceiling deposit rates for terms of less than six months plays a part in dragging down the interest rates for margin loans at securities companies. As a result, the amount of outstanding margin loans has risen again since March, in contrast to stagnant credit growth in other areas.

Sluggish credit growth

As per the latest figures provided by the SBV, the credit growth of the whole banking sector as of June 16 had been only 2.13%, less than half of the growth rate recorded in the same period last year. In particular, outstanding loans to SMEs and consumer loans both registered negative growth compared to the beginning of the year, while credit extended to other sectors such as agriculture and rural areas, supporting industries and high-tech enterprises also saw modest increase. Notably, there were times in April and May when outstanding loans were dragged down, despite a series of preferential credit packages launched by banks.

 

In the opposite direction, when outstanding margin loans at securities companies at the end of the first quarter were still 15% lower than early this year, they had as of end-May grown by an average of 20% against late March and are now at a higher level than the beginning of the year, according to some securities companies. It can be said that this capital flow has partly helped the market positively recover in the past three months, building up adequate support amid the prevailing trend of net selling by foreign investors.

It is also necessary to acknowledge that in the context that the economy is still mired in troubles and every business activity remains potentially risky as the epidemic is still out of check in many countries, affecting production and commerce, banks’ extension of loans may be fraught with danger, when capital demand of the business community has not really recovered.

On the contrary, promoted by the prospect of the rebound of the stock market, the demand for margin loans among domestic investors has soon grown again. It is very likely that bank credit will source securities lending through securities companies. 

Under current regulations, banks’ loans for real estate and securities are restricted. The credit risk coefficient applied to these two sectors when calculating the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of banks is much higher than those in other sectors, at 200% and 150% respectively. However, in practical terms, banks have been active in lending to the real estate sector in recent years as this market became so active.

Securities may therefore be no exception, especially when the equity capital of many banks has recently grown sharply thanks to the increase in their charter capital and issuance of long-term valuable papers. Therefore, despite a higher credit risk coefficient, banks now still have enough to lend if they want.

In addition, to ensure the competitiveness of securities companies which are their own subsidiaries, quite a few banks are obliged to boost financial support for such affiliates. By doing so, these lenders also help themselves optimize their excess capital when it is temporarily difficult to lend to other areas.

For securities companies without a bank’s backing, bond issuance and investment trust aimed to attract more capital for margin loans may be an option, with many buyers probably acquiring capital from banks. SGT

Thuy Le

Big players enter Vietnamese stock market

Big players enter Vietnamese stock market

A large amount of cash released in quantitative easing packages by central banks will be an abundant source of capital for the domestic stock market in the near future.

Real estate firms with the largest capitalization value in stock market

Real estate firms with the largest capitalization value in stock market

There are many listed real estate firms with capitalization value of up to trillions or hundreds of trillions of dong.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam's electronics exports face difficulties due to COVID-19
Vietnam's electronics exports face difficulties due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The electronics industry in the last six months of the year is forecasted to be still greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduces demand in the US and European markets.

What Vietnam needs to do to attract quality FDI after Covid-19
What Vietnam needs to do to attract quality FDI after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Speeding up infrastructure development and improving ease of doing business and vocational training are among things Vietnam can do to make itself more attractive to foreign investors post-Covid-19, according to VinaCapital.

EVFTA: Vietnamese goods to face stiff competition
EVFTA: Vietnamese goods to face stiff competition
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnamese goods are likely to face intense competition once the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect in early August, economists have forecast.

Renewable energy market picks up as many projects put on sale
Renewable energy market picks up as many projects put on sale
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

As wind and solar power project developers now can enjoy a high FIT (feed in tariff) price, investors are registering more projects to resell for profit.

Foreign investors request prosecution and arrest of Huy Nhat
Foreign investors request prosecution and arrest of Huy Nhat
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Four foreign investors petitioned Vietnamese authorities to prosecute and take Huy Nhat into custody for appropriating $25 million from them.

Investing in automation to help VN logistics firms compete
Investing in automation to help VN logistics firms compete
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

As the pandemic brings opportunities to the e-commerce sector, the local logistics industry also has a chance to grow.

Trade Ministry proposes opening fuel market to foreign retailers
Trade Ministry proposes opening fuel market to foreign retailers
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has sent the Government a draft decree amending and supplementing certain articles of Decree 83/2014 on petrol and oil trading, proposing allowing foreign investors to enter the country’s fuel retail market.

Travel companies find it hard to get bank loans
Travel companies find it hard to get bank loans
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Several travel companies admitted that although they are struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s hard for them to secure bank loans because banks classify them as high-risk businesses.

Investors return to condotel market, with caution
Investors return to condotel market, with caution
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Investors have once again shown interest in condotels as the legal issues for this kind of real estate product have been clarified. However, the market remains cool.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 14
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 14
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Tra fish exports enjoy robust growth to UK, Singapore

Renewable energy has not met potential
Renewable energy has not met potential
BUSINESSicon  13/07/2020 

The development of wind and solar power has not reached its great potential, especially in the central and southern region, experts have said.

Caution vital for economic resurgence
Caution vital for economic resurgence
BUSINESSicon  13/07/2020 

Vietnam’s economy grew 1.81 per cent in the first half of 2020

Medical equipment, pharmaceutical companies see bright future after Covid-19
Medical equipment, pharmaceutical companies see bright future after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Most medical equipment and pharmaceutical companies reported high revenue and profit growth rates in Q1 in comparison with the same period last year.

Rush of high-tech breeders expanding into Vietnam
Rush of high-tech breeders expanding into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  13/07/2020 

Despite the risky nature of animal husbandry associated with diseases and other unpredictable factors, the sector continues to flourish in Vietnam even amidst the global health crisis.

Banks set sights on bigger targets with stock listing in HCM City
Banks set sights on bigger targets with stock listing in HCM City
BUSINESSicon  13/07/2020 

LienVietPostBank has said it will complete the transfer of its LPB shares from the unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) in the fourth quarter of this year.

Ministry considers common retail power price
Ministry considers common retail power price
BUSINESSicon  13/07/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is considering allowing households to choose a common retail power price for their electricity consumption, said deputy minister Hoang Quoc Vuong.

E-wallet users rush to verify information
E-wallet users rush to verify information
BUSINESSicon  13/07/2020 

The number of e-wallet users completing identity verification surged ahead of the July 7 deadline, according to e-wallet firms.

Mckinsey assesses Vietnam’s economic recovery capacity
Mckinsey assesses Vietnam’s economic recovery capacity
BUSINESSicon  13/07/2020 

Vietnam could expect the strong growth of recent years to return next year, and will likely see its position as an offshoring location reinforced once the global economy begins to recover, as assessed by the Mckinsey & Company.

How should Vietnam reopen to other economies after COVID-19?
How should Vietnam reopen to other economies after COVID-19?
BUSINESSicon  13/07/2020 

Experts believe that Vietnam should follow a gradual opening roadmap instead of an immediate opening to protect its great achievements in fighting against Covid-19.

State needs to help cut logistics cost for Vietnamese farm produce
State needs to help cut logistics cost for Vietnamese farm produce
BUSINESSicon  13/07/2020 

The State should develop solutions to reduce high logistics costs in trading agricultural products to improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese farm produce on the market, according to experts.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 