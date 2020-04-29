Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/05/2020 00:27:38 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Low water levels cause losses for Vietnamese hydropower firms

 
 
01/05/2020    23:24 GMT+7

Low water levels have hit revenue and profit at hydroelectric plants in the first quarter.

In the northern province of Hoa Binh, electricity output at Thac Mo Hydroelectric Joint Stock Company reached 110.84 million kWh, a sharp decrease from 20.92 million kWh in Q1, 2019.—Photo tapchicongthuong.vn

Low water levels have hit revenue and profit at hydroelectric plants in the first quarter.

From north to south, the country has been suffering from varying degrees of drought, and experts have recorded lower rainfall and water levels in rivers and streams across this year.

Chau Tran Vinh, deputy head of the Department of Water Resources Management under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, told Vietnam News Agency that many reservoirs had fallen to 40-75 per cent of their capacity.

Da Nhim -Ham Thuan -Da Mi Hydropower Joint Stock Company in Lam Dong Province reported a sharp decrease in Q1 revenue and profit compared to the same period in 2019. The firm’s net revenue reached VND340 billion (US$14.48 million), and gross profit reached VND153 billion, down 40 and 61 per cent, respectively.

In the northern province of Hoa Binh, electricity output at Thac Mo Hydroelectric Joint Stock Company reached 110.84 million kWh, a sharp decrease from 20.92 million kWh in Q1, 2019.

Decreasing output cut the firm’s net revenue by 19 per cent, while gross profit was down 30 per cent at VND48.3 billion.

As another large-scale hydropower company in the north, Thac Ba Hydroelectricity Joint Stock Company also reported a sharp decrease in revenue and profit in the first quarter of 2020. In the first quarter of 2020, the revenue decreased by 38 per cent from Q1 2019 to stay at VND86.5 billion while the profit after tax also decreased by 55 per cent to stay at VND20.1 billion.

 

Declining revenues and profits were also reported at the Hua Na, A Vuong, Mien Nam and Su Pan hydropower firms in the first quarter.

Nguyen Quoc Chinh, the deputy head of the technology and manufacturing department at Vietnam Electricity (EVN), said it planned to produce over 260 billion kWh in 2020, of which hydroelectric plants would contribute about 72 billion kWh.

However, data from EVN showed by the end Q1, hydroelectric plants had only produced 8.93 billion kWh, about 20 per cent lower than in previous years. The power generated in the first quarter of 2020 was the lowest in the past five years, said Chinh.

In March, most hydroelectric plants only generated 70-90 per cent of their targets, which had already been adjusted to cope with the situation.

Lai Chau Hydropower Plant in the north of Viet Nam only reached 11 per cent of its target due to a lack of water flowing from Lai Chau Lake.

Despite most firms recording lower revenue and profit in the first quarter, share prices remained stable. — VNS

Kon Tum's river depleted as hydropower plants store water

Kon Tum's river depleted as hydropower plants store water

Hundreds of hectares of crops are withering as Dak Snghe River in Kon Ray district in Kon Tum province is being blocked by two hydropower plants.

Cambodia: no new hydropower dams along Mekong River in next 10 years

Cambodia: no new hydropower dams along Mekong River in next 10 years

The Cambodian Ministry of Mines and Energy affirmed on March 19 that the country’s newly-approved Master Plan for 2020-2030 will not include the construction of new hydropower dams along the Mekong River.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam Airlines posts heavy losses due to Covid-19
Vietnam Airlines posts heavy losses due to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines has announced in its Q1 financial report that its first quarter losses were greater than its 2019 profits.

Vietnam urged to tap global supply chain for halal products
Vietnam urged to tap global supply chain for halal products
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

As global supply chains for Halal products have been disrupted by the pandemic, Vietnamese companies have been urged to further tap the halal market which has export value of US$34 billion a year, experts said.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 1
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 1
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Customs clearance resumes at Lang Son border gate

Landlords should switch to revenue sharing, market researchers suggest
Landlords should switch to revenue sharing, market researchers suggest
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnamese landlords should consider shifting from their traditional fixed-rent model to base rents and revenue sharing like in many other countries to spread the risk, experts have suggested.

Wood industry needs fundamental change in export product lines, markets, say experts
Wood industry needs fundamental change in export product lines, markets, say experts
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The wood industry needs a fundamental change in export product lines and markets after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, an official has said.

Vietnam will likely import 50,000 tonnes of Russian pork
Vietnam will likely import 50,000 tonnes of Russian pork
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam will likely import 50,000 tonnes of pork from Russia this year, accounting for 70 per cent of total import.

Vietnamese gov’t relaxes licensing regulation for face mask exports
Vietnamese gov’t relaxes licensing regulation for face mask exports
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The prime minister has approved a proposal to ease the licensing rule for surgical face mask exports but has asked the relevant agencies to monitor export volumes closely.

Many sectors will recover quickly due to high market demand: experts
Many sectors will recover quickly due to high market demand: experts
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Experts have said that once the COVID-19 pandemic ends, higher market demand would support many sectors in quickly resuming their business.

Vietnam warned of risks if it buys oil to store
Vietnam warned of risks if it buys oil to store
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Though domestic petroleum depots are full, the Vietnam Energy Association (VEA)
wants to buy oil to store.

Vietnam attracts 12.33 billion USD in FDI in four months
Vietnam attracts 12.33 billion USD in FDI in four months
VIDEOicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam attracted $12.33 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 15.5 percent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Binh Duong police files charges against falsifying business documents at Trung Nguyen
Binh Duong police files charges against falsifying business documents at Trung Nguyen
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Binh Duong investigative police agency is launching criminal proceedings against alleged falsification of business documents at Trung Nguyen Instant Coffee Corporation.

Coronavirus: How will airlines get flying again?
Coronavirus: How will airlines get flying again?
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

When passenger planes start flying again, the world of air travel will be very different.

Vietnam exports nearly 416 million face masks
Vietnam exports nearly 416 million face masks
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam exported 415.7 million face masks worth 63.19 million USD from January 1 to April 19, according to the General Department of Customs.

Workouts at home fuel demand for fitness equipment
Workouts at home fuel demand for fitness equipment
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The rising trend of working out at home has pushed up demand for fitness equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will Circular 18, COVID-19 ‘crush’ consumer credit?
Will Circular 18, COVID-19 ‘crush’ consumer credit?
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

2020 may become a ‘nightmare’ for many consumer finance companies, which could see their profits drop sharply because of new regulations and the effects of COVID-19.

Rosy signs for exports to major markets
Rosy signs for exports to major markets
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

Vietnam’s export value is expected to rise in the coming months thanks to China’s increase in imports, strong measures taken by the Vietnamese Government, ministries, agencies, and businesses, and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

COVID-19 puts severe growth pressure on CLMV economies
COVID-19 puts severe growth pressure on CLMV economies
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic is putting severe growth pressure on the economies of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) and may cause the region's growth to slip to a historical low, according to a Maybank Kim Eng report.

Up to 75 pct of companies eye cut to HR costs if pandemic worsens: survey
Up to 75 pct of companies eye cut to HR costs if pandemic worsens: survey
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

If the COVID-19 situation worsens, 75 percent of companies will seek to cut human resource costs, a recent survey by HR consulting firm Talentnet Corporation has found.

Vietnamese dairy brands becoming better known to world consumers
Vietnamese dairy brands becoming better known to world consumers
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Present in 50 countries and territories, Vietnamese dairy producers are step by step building their positions in the world market.

Plummeting stock prices raise fears of businesses being acquired
Plummeting stock prices raise fears of businesses being acquired
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

As many stocks have plunged below their real value, foreign funds are combing Vietnamese shares, raising fears that Vietnamese companies will be acquired by 'shark' investors.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 