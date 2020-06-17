Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/06/2020 11:33:28 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

M&As are restructuring Vietnam's e-commerce field

 
 
21/06/2020    11:30 GMT+7

After Tiki and Sendo complete their merger, the e-commerce market will be controlled by three big players – Tiki-Sendo, Lazada and Shopee.

The Vietnam Competition and Consumer Authority (VCCA) confirmed that it has received the dossier about economic concentration between Sendo Technology JSC (sendo.vn) and Tiki JSC.

M&As are restructuring Vietnam's e-commerce field



Tiki and Sendo, two Vietnamese players in the e-commerce market, are taking final steps to wrap up the M&A. Once the deal is completed, one Vietnamese company, stronger after the merger, will battle with the two foreign firms Lazada and Shopee.

Vietnam’s e-commerce firms are incurring constant losses, amounting to VND12.5 trillion as of 2018. In order to obtain bigger market share, foreign players continue bleeding money on marketing, storage capacity improvement and sale promotion programs.

A lot of players that could not survive had to leave the market or merge with their rivals, such as robins.vn. zalora.vn, vuivui.com, adayroi.com and lotte.vn.

A lot of players that could not survive had to leave the market or merge with their rivals, such as robins.vn. zalora.vn, vuivui.com, adayroi.com and lotte.vn.

 

According to Yoshihiro Ishawata, vice resident of SBI Venture Capital, the competition among the four big players will be fierce. M&A deals will be made and only 2-3 firms will exist to control the market.

Lazada and Shopee are both backed by holding companies which are technology groups with powerful financial capability.

Tiki and Sendo are relying on Vietnamese and foreign shareholders.

Lazada received up to $4 billion worth of capital from Alibaba (China), while SEA (Singapore) pumped VND1.2 trillion, or $50 million, to increase Shopee Vietnam’s charter capital.

Tiki has a significant amount of capital from new and existing investors, while VNG and JD.com remain the two major shareholders.

As for Sendo, it successfully called for $61 million worth of capital more from Series C round at the end of November 2019. Foreign investors, including SBI, Beenext, Econtext Asia and Daiwa, now hold 61.1 percent of shares, while FPT remains the biggest shareholder of Sendo.

Nhip Cau Dau Tu cited its sources as reporting that Shopee last year had 1 million orders a day, Lazada 700,000, and Sendo.vn and Tiki.vn 500,000-600,000 orders.

“The merger will be good for the market, because Tiki and Sendo will support each other to increase their strength and competitiveness. Sendo has advantages in rural areas and suburbs, while Tiki is strong in large urban areas,” said Nguyen Ngoc Dung, deputy chair of Vecom.

Meanwhile, Dang Dang Truong from iPrice Vietnam said with the merger, both Tiki and Sendo will keep following their ways, but also expand the market and attract investments. Tiki and Sendo, after the merger, will be able to call for up to $100 million worth of capital.

Le Ha 

Vietnam's e-commerce platforms Tiki, Sendo apply for merger

Vietnam's e-commerce platforms Tiki, Sendo apply for merger

The merger will make the race in the e-commerce market more exciting.

E-commerce top players shrink to three

E-commerce top players shrink to three

The e-commerce market is expected to witness competition between Tiki-Sendo, Shopee and Lazada, after Tiki and Sendo join under the same roof, slated for this year.

 
 

Other News

.
FDI into electronics should promote local companies
FDI into electronics should promote local companies
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The electronic industry of Vietnam is heavily dependent on FDI.

Vietnamese PM asks to manage solar power projects for national security
Vietnamese PM asks to manage solar power projects for national security
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister has requested the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) propose suitable management solutions for solar power projects.

Legislature adopts resolution on reducing corporate income tax
Legislature adopts resolution on reducing corporate income tax
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The National Assembly on June 19 passed a resolution on reducing corporate income tax in 2020 for enterprises, cooperatives, public non-production agencies and other organisations, with 91.1 percent of votes.

Guest workers scheduled to work abroad stuck at home
Guest workers scheduled to work abroad stuck at home
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Nguyen Canh Viet, 29, from Ha Tinh province, still cannot leave fir Japan to work despite the scheduled departure in early May.

NA passes EVIPA, Public-Private Partnership Law
NA passes EVIPA, Public-Private Partnership Law
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The National Assembly passed the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) Thursday morning in Ha Noi.

Enterprises need legal counsel on 'force majeure' during COVID-19
Enterprises need legal counsel on 'force majeure' during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

Enterprises should carefully study the “force majeure” clauses in contracts and consult experts in assessing their rights and obligations pertaining to the clauses to resolve any disputes on contract performance obligations

Vietnam's “lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
Vietnam's “lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

Thieu lychee, a specialty fruit of Luc Ngan district in northern Bac Giang province, are expected to soon be readily-found in one of the most choosy markets in the world, Japan, 

Vietnam sees surge in popularity of contactless payments
Vietnam sees surge in popularity of contactless payments
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The popularity of contactless payments has rocketed in Vietnam over the last few years, with banks launching more options for customers to enjoy going cashless.

What's the real cost of the North-South Expressway?
What's the real cost of the North-South Expressway?
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The estimated cost of the North-South Expressway in 2018 was VND16 trillion lower than the initial estimate made in 2017 when the National Assembly decided to develop the project.

Colgate reviews China's Darlie brand amid race debate
Colgate reviews China's Darlie brand amid race debate
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The popular Chinese brand features a caricature and translates as "black person toothpaste".

VN stock market attracts new investors as deposit interest rates drop
VN stock market attracts new investors as deposit interest rates drop
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

Disappointed by modest bank deposit interest rates, people are rushing to trade securities to seek higher profits.

VND16 trillion credit package inaccessible to businesses
VND16 trillion credit package inaccessible to businesses
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) is ready to disburse VND16 trillion for enterprises that need money to pay to workers. But none of them have accessed the package.

Working group established to promote foreign investment in Vietnam
Working group established to promote foreign investment in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

A working group has just been founded under the Prime Minister’s decision to promote foreign investment in Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 19
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 19
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

Vietnam enjoys sharp increase in export of rice and medical masks

COVID-19 could shake up realty rent market in Vietnam
COVID-19 could shake up realty rent market in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  18/06/2020 

Le Thu Cuc pastes a notice in her cafe to tell her customers she will continue serving them in a cafe 500m away.

Vietnam credit growth slows to 2.13% in 6-month period
Vietnam credit growth slows to 2.13% in 6-month period
BUSINESSicon  18/06/2020 

Credit demand in Vietnam is expected to stay low in the foreseeable future as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be complicated globally, said a central banker.

Vietnam warned of troublemaking transshipment from China, S.Korea to US
Vietnam warned of troublemaking transshipment from China, S.Korea to US
BUSINESSicon  18/06/2020 

Vietnam should take stronger measures related to origin of goods and products to avoid risks of lawsuits or being taken advantage of by other countries to evade US import tariffs.

High pork prices in Vietnam blamed on suppliers who control the market
High pork prices in Vietnam blamed on suppliers who control the market
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

While government officials attribute the high pork price to the low supply caused by the African swine fever (ASF), experts say they can see signs of oligopoly.

Resources that need conserving
Resources that need conserving
FEATUREicon  18/06/2020 

Statistics show that the electricity demand is growing at a rate three times higher than that of the electricity output supplied to the market. 

Vietnam Airlines proposes Gov’t financial support to overcome difficulties
Vietnam Airlines proposes Gov’t financial support to overcome difficulties
BUSINESSicon  18/06/2020 

Vietnam Airlines has proposed the Government to lend a minimum of VND4 trillion (US$172 million) or maximum of VND12 trillion at the lowest preference interest rate to help the firm overcome serious impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 