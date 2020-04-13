Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/04/2020 09:21:01 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Maintaining business stability a top task for foreign investors

 
 
14/04/2020    08:13 GMT+7

Amidst the complicated developments of the covid-19 pandemic, foreign-invested enterprises are struggling to maintain business as usual, and taking measures to curb the spread of the virus and ensure employees’ health.

1486p7 maintaining business stability a top task for foreign investors

Foreign-invested enterprises are working to ensure manufacturing operations continue as normally as possible

Michael Chan, head of sales, marketing, and customer service of BW Industrial Development JSC – a joint venture between global equity fund Warburg Pincus and local partner Becamex Investment Development Corporation, told VIR that though companies like it are bogged down in difficulties, they are trying to maintain normal operations.

For example, Genepa Vietnam, one of the largest woodworking businesses in Japan, has revealed that it has detected delays in delivery and insufficient quantities by suppliers while searching for alternative materials in Vietnam.

Chan said that in the long term, the demand from key markets such as China or the United States can be greatly impacted. “The global economy is slowing down, resulting in orders being cut, challenges in international shipping, redundancies, and the cancellation of trade shows – all of these are affecting business,” he said.

However, foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs) are actively implementing solutions to cope with the epidemic and ensure the health of their staff.

Nhut Vo, president of NS BlueScope Vietnam, told VIR that since BlueScope has abundant finances and an extensive supply system with numerous raw material suppliers, it can still ensure continuity in operations and production even during this period.

In its fight against the outbreak, BlueScope has been proactively implementing independent and effective disease control measures through its COVID-19 Disease Response Unit, with contingency plans for each different situation.

In particular, the strict implementation of health declarations, restriction of movement, and social distancing are important factors to limit infection.

Vo said, according to risk management protocols, depending on the job characteristics, employees are required to work remotely or in small groups to minimise community infection.

In addition, in the short term, BlueScope is also trying to minimise the layoffs by encouraging employees to use their annual days off during the period of social distancing, or reduce working hours while market demand is subdued.

Extra burdens

Meanwhile Nguyen Chi Thanh, deputy general director of French company Scavi JSC said that textile and garment enterprises are suffering from double impacts. While factories are facing with difficulties in material supplies for manufacturing, many other key markets such as the US and European countries have recently announced stopping or delaying the receipt of orders.

Thanh said that Scavi was luckier than many other textile and garment manufacturers because the majority of its customers from the US and Europe have opted to extend the deadline to receive orders or reduce the order volume, instead of cancelling orders. “Of course, we have to shoulder extra expenses for storage in Vietnam before we can export our products, but it could be far worse,” Thanh said.

He added that in 2019, Scavi had a total export turnover of $150 million, with the EU market contributing more than 55 per cent and the US over 40 per cent.

“We can maintain manufacturing activities and business activities because around 60 per cent of our materials are sourced from within the country. Our greatest difficulty right now is to keep safe our more than 12,000 employees in five factories nationwide,” Thanh said.

 

“Our production lines were designed under international standards so we can ensure safe distance between workers, and can provide the entire staff with masks, and the company has been strictly obeying all regulations to fight against the pandemic. So far, we have not had a single employee who tested positive for COVID-19,” he added.

He added that a comprehensive plan was issued throughout the company’s system in the time of social distancing from April 1 to 15, in which all requirements of the government will be fully obeyed. “The responsibility to implement this plan was assigned for every team leader of the five factories to ensure that the highest standards of safety will be observed across our system,” Thanh said.

Being more active to cope

Chan from BW asserted that the support programme for foreign investors, who account for 23 per cent of the total investment in the country (according to figures from the General Statistics Office in 2019), should be implemented soon, providing them with exemption from corporate income tax, reduction or exemption from corporate social insurance payments, and deferment on bank loan payments.

He also highlighted that in case the correct measures are in place, a crisis can also bring opportunities.

“On our part, we have certainly seen the positive sentiment that business leaders around the world now have for this impressive country. The pandemic could ultimately be a powerful catalyst for the migration of factories from China to Vietnam, possibly on a similar scale as during the US-China trade war last year,” Chan said.

Meanwhile, right from the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, Scavi has changed part of its manufacturing activities to personal protective gear, masks, and caps from antibacterial fabrics to meet the domestic and export demand.

Although the production of these items only started about two months ago, Scavi has nearly 100 million masks ready to export abroad.

Thanh said that in the upcoming several weeks, Scavi could receive the permit from authorised agencies to export safety products using antibacterial fabric abroad. This permission will play an important role in its manufacturing strategy for 2020 which has been put far behind schedule by COVID-19 and the company will be hard-pressed to reach its plan of $180 million export turnover this year.

However, Thanh said that his top priority now is to maintain manufacturing operations and income for his employees and this has been successful so far.

Vo from BlueScope commented that in order to support the business community to overcome this difficult time, in addition to the financial measures which are being implemented by the government, it is necessary to focus on supporting enterprises, for example to freeze and extend due debts and support land rental costs. “Those can be achieved via adjusting policies on reducing income tax for workers and enterprises. As a result, enterprises can survive and overcome the pandemic, stabilise jobs for workers, and prepare to enter a growing phase after the outbreak is under control,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, FIEs are suffering from a shortage of foreign experts and technicians while simultaneously encountering difficulties in importing raw input materials, negatively affecting production activities and the implementation of their projects nationally. Meanwhile, many FIEs have also endured severe financial difficulties as a result of the sharp decreases in consumption, leading to stagnancy in production, especially among businesses that had large export orders from countries hit by the coronavirus outbreak. VIR

Bich Ngoc

Foreign investors pour $8.55b in VN in Q1

Foreign investors pour $8.55b in VN in Q1

Foreign investors poured a total of US$8.55 billion in Viet Nam from January 1 to March 30, equivalent to 79.1 per cent of the same period last...

The change of thinking and action in foreign investment cooperation

The change of thinking and action in foreign investment cooperation

The Politburo has issued Resolution No.50/NQ-TW on August 20, 2019, outlining directions to perfect institutions and policies to improve foreign investment efficiency and cooperation until 2030.

 
 

Other News

.
World watches as China moves ahead on economic chessboard
World watches as China moves ahead on economic chessboard
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

China is beginning to offer a glimpse into the near future for some countries, as the economic superpower tries to pick itself back up slowly following major lockdowns in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Crunch time for expressway PPPs in Vietnam
Crunch time for expressway PPPs in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The key Eastern Cluster of the North-South Expressway venture has run aground, prompting the Ministry of Transport to reconsider investment scenarios to improve the bankability of each component project

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 13
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 13
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Greater efforts needed to boost exports during second quarter

National conference to tackle obstacles facing enterprises during pandemic
National conference to tackle obstacles facing enterprises during pandemic
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

A national conference between the Prime Minister and enterprises is to be organised soon to identify ways to address the difficulties facing businesses and facilitating their operations amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vietnam accelerating ventilator production
Vietnam accelerating ventilator production
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The crucial ventilating equipment used to save the lives of coronavirus patients are becoming a commodity much sought after by many countries, including Vietnam.

Tighter rules sought on e-commerce trade piracy
Tighter rules sought on e-commerce trade piracy
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Lack of regulations on requiring goods invoices is causing the likes of Facebook and Shopee to become indirect culprits of suffusion of goods with unidentified origin, raising concerns on the piracy of genuine products.

Vietnam soon implementing mobile money
Vietnam soon implementing mobile money
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam is is urgently working with relevant ministries to finalise the pilot programme of utilising telephone subscription accounts to make small payments, or mobile money.

Sending a positive message to employees at risk during crisis
Sending a positive message to employees at risk during crisis
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The coronavirus has an irrefutable impact on businesses and the workforce across the country, challenging employers in the legal sphere. 

Sustained growth can be achieved through reforms
Sustained growth can be achieved through reforms
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

With decade-low first-quarter growth, the fast and furious spread of the coronavirus pandemic has prompted high-profile international organisations to revise down their forecasts on Vietnam’s 2020 economic growth.

VN Civil Aviation Administration proposes urgent support for aviation firms
VN Civil Aviation Administration proposes urgent support for aviation firms
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed that the Government provide urgent support for aviation firms, which have been badly affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

FMCG names attempt to circumvent virus hurdles
FMCG names attempt to circumvent virus hurdles
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The coronavirus public health emergency is presenting both opportunities and challenges for manufacturers to handle a pick-up in the demand for fast-moving consumer goods.

Vietnam has high petroleum stockpile
Vietnam has high petroleum stockpile
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s oil and gas inventories are over 90 percent higher than the required level, meeting the domestic petroleum consumption demand in the next few months, according to the Vietnam Energy Association (VEA).

VN textile and garment shares lose appeal
VN textile and garment shares lose appeal
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Textile and garment companies are facing double problem: they find it difficult to import input materials and cannot export their goods.

A chance to emerge stronger from global vicissitudes
A chance to emerge stronger from global vicissitudes
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The new regulations on social distancing will for sure have an added impact on some businesses, however, it is necessary to view the full picture in assessing the impact.

VN petrol and oil giants lost billions of US dollars on plunging oil
VN petrol and oil giants lost billions of US dollars on plunging oil
BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

The revenues of PetroVietnam and Petrolimex slumped by $6.13 billion and $521.74 million this year due to the dropping oil price and the COVID-19 health crisis.

Pharma firms expect hike in revenue thanks to COVID-19
Pharma firms expect hike in revenue thanks to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

Taking advantages of the COVID-19 lockdown, major pharma firms hope to get growth in revenue this year.

Credit card defaults a risk during COVID-19
Credit card defaults a risk during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

Experts have warned that consumers may soon start defaulting on their credit card payments due to rising unemployment and salary cuts in many industries and sectors in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Farm exports to EU and US stuck, Vietnam looks to China, ASEAN
Farm exports to EU and US stuck, Vietnam looks to China, ASEAN
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

In order to export $42 billion worth of products as planned, exports to China need to grow by 10 percent and to ASEAN by 9 percent to offset the decline in exports to the US and EU.

Preparing for a new generation of modern factories
Preparing for a new generation of modern factories
BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

Digitalisation, automation, and transformation are impacting every industry, disrupting skills and creating new jobs, while manufacturing is the vanguard, with new roles appearing as fast as others become obsolete.

EVFTA remains guiding light in mitigating trade depletion
EVFTA remains guiding light in mitigating trade depletion
FEATUREicon  13/04/2020 

The European Union entry ban on its wide borders comes in a crucial year for Vietnamese exporters to the EU, leading to the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement to become ever more important for both sides in the year to come.    

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 