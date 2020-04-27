Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/04/2020 15:27:37 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Many hotels expected to be offered for sale after Covid-19

 
 
28/04/2020    15:25 GMT+7

After Covid-19, a number of hotels owned by private investors may be sold off to cut losses in the worst-case scenario, affecting the tourism environment at tourist destinations and slowing the recovery of the tourism sector,

A number of hotels at Nha Trang Beach. After Covid-19, a number of hotels owned by private investors may be sold off to cut losses in the worst-case scenario 

Even though the opening of a series of hotels in a short time could help diversify offerings and meet the different needs of tourists, negative consequences are expected to arise, according to the study “Recovery Solutions for Vietnam’s Tourist Destinations.”

Due to heavy investment in hotels and high operation fees, it will take investors a lot of time to recoup their capital. Apart from this, the sharp drop in tourist arrivals during the coronavirus pandemic will plunge hotels into a recession.

Referencing the low room occupancy in the cities of Danang and Nha Trang, Dang Manh Phuoc, director of Outbox Consulting, pointed out that the investors, who have poured a significant amount of money into these hotels, will face pressure in terms of operating fees and loan interest rates, leading to a potential wave of hotel sales.

If no solutions to these difficulties are found, the supply chain for the tourism sector will be affected negatively, he remarked.

Tran Viet Trung, director of the Khanh Hoa Department of Tourism, told the Saigon Times that Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, might be a milestone for rep-filtering the hotel market in the province. Some investors who followed the trend without any market research will find it hard to survive the impact of the disease.

“Some hotels with a mere 16-20 rooms received investment of up to VND30 billion,” he said, adding that these investors will not be able to recoup their capital.

Khanh Hoa Province is one of the country’s localities with the largest number of hotels. It is home to some 50,000 rooms. Last year, the province welcomed some 7.5 million tourist arrivals, but average room occupancy was not high, apart from the ongoing hardship triggered by the pandemic.

As such, the fall in the number of tourists caused by Covid-19 has forced owners of small hotels and guest houses to put these accommodations up for sale, Trung noted. SGT

Dao Loan

 
Hotels setting up for post-pandemic boom

Hotels setting up for post-pandemic boom

A new wave of mergers and acquisitions in the hotel segment may reach the shores of Vietnam’s coastal and central cities even as the hospitality sector struggles with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19: HCM City hotels allowed to resume receiving tourists

COVID-19: HCM City hotels allowed to resume receiving tourists

Tourist accommodation establishments operating in Ho Chi Minh City will be permitted to receive new arrivals, under the condition that they fully comply with the requirements aimed at preventing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 
 

Other News

.
Trade Ministry proposes normal rice exports from May 1
Trade Ministry proposes normal rice exports from May 1
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed the prime minister end the directive on rice export quota management that had earlier been issued to allow for normal rice exports from May 1.

Banks urge Visa, Mastercard to reduce fees
Banks urge Visa, Mastercard to reduce fees
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Banks Association has urged international card organisations to reduce several types of fees on Vietnamese banks in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected their card businesses.

Measures fit for real estate recovery
Measures fit for real estate recovery
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has upended economies worldwide, and Vietnam must take urgent measures to handle this period of instability.

Vietnam freshens solar sector with FIT
Vietnam freshens solar sector with FIT
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vaibhav Saxena, foreign lawyer at Vietnam International Law Firm, discusses how Decision No.13/2020/QD-TTg will impact the Vietnamese solar power market.

Shrimp demand rises but Vietnamese processors lack materials
Shrimp demand rises but Vietnamese processors lack materials
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Fearing a slump amid the epidemic, Vietnamese farmers are hesitating to begin new shrimp hatchery crops.

Despite Covid-19, VN banks continue to recruit new staff
Despite Covid-19, VN banks continue to recruit new staff
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Commercial banks are seeking more workers even though the economy has been hit hard by the pandemic. Recruitment notices say banks need both officers and medium- and high-ranking managers.

Coronavirus: Plane-maker Airbus furloughs 3,200 staff
Coronavirus: Plane-maker Airbus furloughs 3,200 staff
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

In a letter to workers Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said the firm's existence was now threatened.

Will the VN Index recover after Covid-19?
Will the VN Index recover after Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Experts all think the appearance of a new cash flow for bottom fishing will help the stock market recover after a strong correction during Covid-19.

Adapting to enter the EU playground
Adapting to enter the EU playground
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement is slated for adoption by Vietnam’s National Assembly this summer.

Holistic support to reboot business
Holistic support to reboot business
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

After months of proposals, domestic and international businesses are expected to have an unprecedented online dialogue with the Vietnamese prime minister this week to discuss the most effective incentives to ease their difficulties

Crunch time for labour-intensive areas
Crunch time for labour-intensive areas
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

As the country faces an unexpected economic crisis, industrial zones are reeling to protect enterprises vulnerable to diseases, especially those labour-intensive businesses that play an important role in the nation’s exports.

Vietnam’s startups raise funds amid pandemic
Vietnam’s startups raise funds amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Foreign funds are still pouring millions of dollars into Vietnamese startups because many believe they will see a startup boom when the pandemic ends.

New decree’s vitamin boost to small- and mid-sized business
New decree’s vitamin boost to small- and mid-sized business
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

With the recent promulgation of Decree No.37/2020/ND-CP, the Vietnamese government offers a lifeline for small- and medium-sized enterprises as a necessary preparation to cope up with negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy. 

Adapting to enter the EU playground
Adapting to enter the EU playground
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement is slated for adoption by Vietnam’s National Assembly this summer.

Experts: industrial real estate faring well in 2020
Experts: industrial real estate faring well in 2020
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Foreign investors are planning to expand their operations in Vietnam this year, creating an opportunity for industrial property development despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to experts.

Aviation industry spirals deeper than wort-case scenario forecasts
Aviation industry spirals deeper than wort-case scenario forecasts
BUSINESSicon  27/04/2020 

The aviation industry has suffered the worst impact by the coronavirus pandemic, with performance dropping below the most pessimist forecasts from February.

COVID-19 a wake-up call for business leaders: expert
COVID-19 a wake-up call for business leaders: expert
BUSINESSicon  27/04/2020 

While the COVID-19 pandemic is disruptive for most organizations and businesses across Vietnam, with a vast majority of business owners reporting drastic declines in sales over the past several weeks, 

Vietnamese enterprises proactive in coping with pandemic
Vietnamese enterprises proactive in coping with pandemic
BUSINESSicon  27/04/2020 

Businesses have taken measures to minimise the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, said a research committee on private firms under PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Advisory Council for Administrative Procedure Reform.

Ministry prepares plans on recovery of tourism market
Ministry prepares plans on recovery of tourism market
BUSINESSicon  27/04/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced plans to quickly restart the tourism market as soon as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ends.

Equitisation of State-run enterprises remains slow: finance ministry
Equitisation of State-run enterprises remains slow: finance ministry
BUSINESSicon  27/04/2020 

The equitisation of State-owned businesses from 2016-2019 fell behind schedule, putting heavier pressure on this year, according to the Ministry of Finance.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 