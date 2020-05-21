Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/05/2020 21:46:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Many hotels in HCMC priced too high for sale

 
 
22/05/2020    19:18 GMT+7

Many hotel owners in HCMC are putting their properties on sale due to the tourism decline inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic but at very high prices.

Chefs prepare food at a live-cooking station at a hotel in HCMC - PHOTO: MINH TUAN

HCMC is the largest tourism hub in Vietnam, accounting for more than half of the country’s international tourist arrivals. However, its tourism sector has been seriously affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Data from the HCMC Department of Statistics showed that the city’s revenue from accommodation services fell by 88.2% and revenue from travel services dropped to zero in April.

Revenue from catering services also dipped by 88.2% compared with the same period last year. In the first four months of 2020, revenue from accommodation and catering services was just over VND1.3 trillion, dropping from nearly VND9.14 trillion in the same period last year.

While some other tourist destinations in the country are receiving an increasing number of tourists thanks to local demand, the tourism industry of HCMC has seen no sign of a rebound as tourism services have not been reopened to international tourists.

Therefore, many hotels have not been reopened, while hotels that are still operating are seeing occupancy rates drop below 15%. Room rates are also dropping sharply, with some four-star hotels lowering their room rates from US$70-US$80 to US$40 per room per night.

Many hotel owners are putting their properties, mainly one- to three-star hotels, on sale. However, some buyers have complained that the prices are unreasonably high.

A 30-room hotel on Dong Du Street is priced at VND185 billion, a 28-room hotel on Luong Huu Khanh Street is priced at VND50 billion and a 23-room hotel near Tan Son Nhat International Airport is priced at VND39 billion.

Talking to the Saigon Times, an expert noted that these unreasonably high prices make it very hard for buyers to pay their loans and earn profits.

“An old 28-room hotel that is not very near the central business district with a price tag of VND50 billion will not be profitable,” an investor remarked.

“If buying the hotel at VND50 billion, I would have to spend another VND10 billion to renovate it. If room occupancy rate reaches 80% with room rates of less than US$50 per room per night, the profit rate would be only 4.5% per year, lower than deposit interest rates at banks,” she noted. SGT

Dao Loan

 
In Vietnam, hotels are being sold as owners take losses amid Covid-19

In Vietnam, hotels are being sold as owners take losses amid Covid-19

Many owners cannot maintain operation of their hotels during the epidemic and want to sell them.

Unable to earn money, investors put hotels up for sale

Unable to earn money, investors put hotels up for sale

The owners of small and 3-4-star hotels, valued at tens or hundreds of billion of dong, have suffered the most from COVID-19.

 
 

Other News

.
Agribusinesses rocked by twin negative impacts
Agribusinesses rocked by twin negative impacts
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

In spite of several highlights, the agricultural picture remains gloomy due to twin blows of climate change and coronavirus.

EVFTA offers opportunities to Vietnam to diversify markets
EVFTA offers opportunities to Vietnam to diversify markets
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Analysts say that Vietnam will be able to ease reliance on some trade partners because of the EVFTA.

Online food purchases predicted to rule the roost post-pandemic
Online food purchases predicted to rule the roost post-pandemic
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The online food and grocery delivery segment has gained remarkable momentum after multiple platforms launched services for those stuck at home during social distancing.

Vietnam set to become shelter for foreign real estate investment post-COVID-19
Vietnam set to become shelter for foreign real estate investment post-COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Big companies like Apple, Nintendo, and Samsung and their supplier have switched out to limit damage.

Telecom industry expects high growth in the next five years
Telecom industry expects high growth in the next five years
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Five sectors of telecoms, information and technology, clean agriculture, clean technologies, retail, healthcare and pharmaceuticals have potential for high growth in the next three years.

Repatriated citizens: high-quality human resources for post-Covid-19
Repatriated citizens: high-quality human resources for post-Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The number of repatriated citizens in the post-Covid-19 period is expected to increase, which will put pressure on the labor force and social security.

Outstanding loans of twelve inefficient projects amount VND21 trillion
Outstanding loans of twelve inefficient projects amount VND21 trillion
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The outstanding loans of twelve inefficient projects under the Ministry of Industry and Trade totalled US$905 million as of the end of 2019, most were overdue, according to the Government’s report to the National Assembly.

Panasonic to move Thai-based production to Vietnam
Panasonic to move Thai-based production to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Japanese appliance-maker Panasonic on May 21 said that next year it will move its Thai-based production of refrigerators and washing machines to Vietnam, laying off some 800 workers.

Local air-conditioner brands join race for market share
Local air-conditioner brands join race for market share
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnamese air conditioner manufacturers are increasingly using sophisticated technologies as they jostle for market share in a competitive market.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 22
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 22
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Casinos still lack popularity in Vietnam

Shrimp exporters see bright future despite Covid-19
Shrimp exporters see bright future despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s shrimp exportsin Q1 had export turnover of $660 million, a 2 percent increase compared with the same period last year, according to the General Department of Customs (GDC).

Vietnamese businesses ready to be connected with “avenue” EVFTA
Vietnamese businesses ready to be connected with “avenue” EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Economic cooperation between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) is about to turn a new page in history as the Vietnamese National Assembly is moving very close to ratifying the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Optimising the recovery route ahead for Vietnam as a whole
Optimising the recovery route ahead for Vietnam as a whole
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

As the old saying goes, “What does not break you makes you stronger.” This is so true for Vietnam, not only throughout its rich history but also in the current context.

A repeat of the 2011-2013 real estate crisis?
A repeat of the 2011-2013 real estate crisis?
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

With purchasing power dropping dramatically and liquidity becoming alarminging weak, the real estate market is witnessing a repeat of the 2011-2013 crisis.

P/B, P/E ratios at five-year low, banks should be good options
P/B, P/E ratios at five-year low, banks should be good options
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

With average price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-book (P/B) ratios at a five-year low, bank stocks are among the good options available for investors right now, analysts said.

IPs mushroom as Vietnam seeks to grab post-pandemic opportunities
IPs mushroom as Vietnam seeks to grab post-pandemic opportunities
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

This month ground was broken for Viet Phat Industrial Park, one of the largest in the country, in Long An Province.

E-wallet companies spend big money to beat rivals
E-wallet companies spend big money to beat rivals
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

‘Bleeding money’ is the strategy that all the three biggest players – MoMo, Moca and ZaloPay – have been using to gain part of e-wallet market share.

Proposal for ratification of EVIPA submitted to National Assembly
Proposal for ratification of EVIPA submitted to National Assembly
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh presented a proposal from the State President to the National Assembly (NA) for ratifying the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), at the ninth session of the 14th NA in Hanoi on May 20.

Government actions not enough to revive business sector: academic
Government actions not enough to revive business sector: academic
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

The Government needs to do more to revive the business sector, Dr Tran Hung Son, Deputy Director of the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology under the Vietnam National University-HCM City has said.

National Assembly discuss EVFTA's implementation
National Assembly discuss EVFTA's implementation
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh said the EVFTA was a comprehensive and fair deal that represented both Vietnam and the EU's rights and interests at a National Assembly meeting on Wednesday in Hanoi.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 