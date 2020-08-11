Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/08/2020 18:10:53 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Many IZs left idle as a result of 'unreasonable' programming

13/08/2020    17:00 GMT+7

An ‘IZ race’ has kicked off in the last 30 years, where local authorities have rushed to set up as many IZs as possible, not considering the possible occupancy rate and economic efficiency, reported Tien Phong.

Thai Nguyen is well known as a province with many IZs and many have been left idle. Ironically, some of the IZs have become places for drug addicts to gather.

Many IZs left idle as a result of 'unreasonable' programming



Facing Highway No 3 in Thuan Thanh commune is the factory of Vinaxuki, 20 hectares, which has been left idle for years. To reach the entrance gate, reporters had to skirt a path flooded with weeds and garbage. There was a signboard which said littering was prohibited, but this did not prevent people from dumping.

Nguyen Thi Phuong, who lives next to the entrance way to the factory, pointed to the places where drug addicts usually gather in the evening.

Phuong said the life of local people has been upset since the factory's vacancy 10 years ago. There were many injection needles with blood stains lying on the ground.

When developing the IZ project, the investor promised to use many local workers. However, locals cannot get jobs at the local factory, while their cultivation land has been taken by the state. As a result, their lives have become miserable.

When developing the IZ project, the investor promised to use many local workers. However, locals cannot get jobs at the local factory, while their cultivation land has been taken by the state. As a result, their lives have become miserable.

Nam Pho Yen IZ, 200 hectares, was registered in 2007 by a joint venture between a Taiwanese company and Vietnamese Vinaxuki Thai Nguyen.

 

Chair of Thuan Thanh commune Nguyen Trong Dam confirmed that local people are facing difficulties as they no longer have means of production.

Trung Thanh IZ is in the same situation. Unfinished buildings were seen from the entrance door to the IZ and a large area was used for people to graze oxen.

According to a security guard at Trung Thanh IZ, the foreign investor of the IZ left for their home country and authorized a Vietnamese man to represent him. However, reporters failed to contact the representative at the phone number given in the signboard.

In Ha Tinh province, Dai Kim IZ, 33 hectares, established in 2007, has a modest occupancy rate of 30 percent.

MONRE (the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment), after discovering the problems in IZ, has proposed that the Prime Minister narrow the land area reserved for IZs in 15 cities/provinces by 18,228 hectares, including 4,327 hectares in Thanh Hoa, 2,020 hectares in Quang Binh, 4,175 hectares in Nghe An, 566 hectares in Khanh Hoa and 1,242 hectares in Binh Dinh.

At the same time, the ministry has proposed to increase the land area for IZs in nine localities, to help localities attract foreign investors who are leaving China.

Translated by Le Ha

Reality and vision for industrial zones

Reality and vision for industrial zones

The media have recently featured industrial properties, especially industrial land, as a potential area to attract investment.

Over 1,700 foreign experts okayed to work in industrial zones

Over 1,700 foreign experts okayed to work in industrial zones

Despite the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the central province of Quang Ngai has received more than 1,700 foreign experts who will continue their work in local industrial zones and clusters.  

 
 

Other News

.
Businesses owe nearly $900 million in social insurance premiums because of COVID-19
Businesses owe nearly $900 million in social insurance premiums because of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

As of July, businesses nationwide owed social insurance premiums totalling over 20.6 trillion VND ($887.6 million) due to the coronavirus crisis, according to Vietnam Social Insurance (VSI).

Coronavirus: World's biggest gambling hub reopens for business
Coronavirus: World's biggest gambling hub reopens for business
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Macau has taken its first steps on the road to recovery as the casino capital starts issuing tourist visas again.

Tourism firms need Government relief to survive: official
Tourism firms need Government relief to survive: official
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Government’s relief and credit packages are now vital to help HCM City travel firms survive the coronavirus crisis, a top official in the city Department of Tourism has said.

E-hailing apps rush to add payment apps to their services
E-hailing apps rush to add payment apps to their services
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

E-hailing apps, after a period of focusing on their core business field of carrying passengers, have begun seeking other business opportunities, Thoi Bao Kinh Te Sai Gon reported. Most of them are offering an e-payment service.

VN aviation, railways fall into distress again
VN aviation, railways fall into distress again
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Passenger transportation units, especially airlines and railways, had not yet recovered fully from the first COVID-19 outbreak when the second outbreak occurred and dealt another blow.

Southeast Asia, ‘fertile land’ for online payments, e-wallets
Southeast Asia, ‘fertile land’ for online payments, e-wallets
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The obvious effects of the COVID-19 pandemic include the rapid increase in online payment services and digital banking across Southeast Asia.

Trade upswing pressures local ports
Trade upswing pressures local ports
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

After long expectations, EU businesses now have unprecedented market access to Vietnam’s inland shipping services, which heralds a great deal more competition as well as mounting pressure on the local seaport infrastructure.

Wage proposal made to facilitate upswing
Wage proposal made to facilitate upswing
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam may break a 10-year trend by not increasing regional minimum wages for private businesses in 2021 to help ease the financial burden on those ailing from the pandemic.

Covid-19 pandemic gives big push to online shopping
Covid-19 pandemic gives big push to online shopping
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s e-commerce saw a 30 percent growth rate from 2016 to 2020, according to the Ministry of Investment and Planning. The country aims to have 55 percent of population shopping online by 2025.

Transport companies rush to deal with licence plate colour changes
Transport companies rush to deal with licence plate colour changes
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

While recovering from the disruption caused by the pandemic, transport businesses in Vietnam will have to invest even more time and money to change the colour of their licence plates in line with the latest policies.

Real estate developers risking it all in new segments
Real estate developers risking it all in new segments
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

While flashy profit figures have made the real estate market an attractive target for many developers, the doors remain partly shut for newcomers.

Vietnam maintains growth in wood exports
Vietnam maintains growth in wood exports
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

Vietnam’s timber industry grew by 6.2 per cent in the first seven months of the year.

Foreign banks confident and committed to Vietnam's economy
Foreign banks confident and committed to Vietnam's economy
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

International Finance Corporation (IFC) announced on Tuesday they have granted a US$70 million loan to Vietnamese Indo Trans Logistics Corporation (ITL Corp). 

Vietnam considers bidding on solar power prices
Vietnam considers bidding on solar power prices
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

A policy allowing investors to bid on solar power prices is being developed by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT). It is expected to be submitted to the Prime Minister this August and applied this year.

Hanoi retailers told to increase stocks threefold amid pandemic
Hanoi retailers told to increase stocks threefold amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

Retailers in Hanoi were told to increase stocks of essential goods by three-fold over average levels to ensure price stability amid the complex development of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Domestic gold prices suffer huge drop to VND51 million per tael
Domestic gold prices suffer huge drop to VND51 million per tael
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

The price of gold in local and global markets continued to suffer a sharp decrease on August 12 following an announcement on Russia's progress in developing a novel coronavirus vaccine.

HCM City readies land to expand infrastructure at IPs and EPZs, attract investment
HCM City readies land to expand infrastructure at IPs and EPZs, attract investment
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

HCMC authorities promise to offer competitive land rentals and other incentives at industrial parks (IPs) and export processing zones (EPZs) besides improving the business environment and simplifying administrative procedures to attract investment.

HCM City: supermarkets slash food prices amid Covid-19
HCM City: supermarkets slash food prices amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

Many supermarkets in HCM City have reduced prices of essential goods to share with customers during the pandemic.

VN firms fail to take up tax payment postponement policy
VN firms fail to take up tax payment postponement policy
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

The Government’s policy of a five-month extension for tax payment deadlines did not attract a large number of firms.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 12
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 12
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

Foreign firms to gain greater footing in petrol retail market

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 