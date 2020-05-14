Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/05/2020 17:53:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Maritime transport firms hit hard by coronavirus pandemic

 
 
15/05/2020    16:43 GMT+7

Maritime transport firms in Vietnam are feeling the brunt of the novel coronavirus pandemic as a large number of their ships are idle due to the falling demand for cargo transport.

A cargo transport ship, owned by Vietnam National Shipping Lines (Vinalines), docks at a local port. The novel coronavirus pandemic has been wreaking havoc on Vietnam’s maritime transport industry – PHOTO: VINALINES

In the first quarter of this year, State-owned Vietnam National Shipping Lines (Vinalines) reported a decline of some VND626 billion (US$27 million) in its consolidated revenue and a consolidated loss of some VND113 billion (US$4.8 million).

If the pandemic lasts until the end of this year, its holding firm will suffer a drop of roughly VND300 billion in revenue compared with the first quarter and see an end-year loss of some VND76 billion.

Vietnam Ocean Shipping JSC (Vosco), a member of Vinalines, is also struggling. The firm reported losses of VND86.4 billion (US$3.7 million) and saw its revenue drop by some VND80 billion (US$3.4 million) compared with the same three months last year.

Sea transport activities have been brought to a standstill as the demand for cargo transport, especially in China, Europe and the United States, has been declining sharply.

The port systems of Vinalines and private firms are all feeling the impact of the pandemic as vessel operators have either cancelled their trips or docked at their facilities for up to 10 days.

Warehousing activities have seen volumes drop by a staggering 40% from the year-ago period. Vinalines claimed that most of its fleet is underemployed, resulting in a lack of cash flow to pay off debts and maintenance and warehousing costs.

On a positive note, the total volume of cargo through Vietnam’s seaports in the first quarter rose by 8.4% to roughly 159 million tons. Of these, container goods saw a year-on-year increase of 14% to over five million tons.

General cargo vessels operating on intra-Asia and Southeast Asia routes faced difficulties as well, so Vietnamese ship owners brought their ships back home, leading to cut-throat competition with domestic fleets, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Sharp decline in passenger transport by sea

The number of passenger and tourism vessels passing through Vietnam’s seaports has suffered a steep decline since the viral pandemic broke out early this year.

For example, an international luxury cruise ship was barred from docking at Danang port in the central part of Vietnam in late February, amid fears over Covid-19, the disease caused by the new virus.

Also, stringent regulations affecting small groups of international travelers visiting multiple countries have resulted in many cruise lines reducing the number of tourist destinations on offer, including those in Vietnam.

In March, only two international cruise ships docked in Vietnam –1.6% of the figure recorded a year earlier, according to the Vietnam Maritime Administration.

Given the escalating public health crisis, international cruise lines have no plans to resume their services to Vietnam, while the Government has yet to map out a plan to welcome international tourists by sea. SGT

Lan Nhi

 
Cutting costs crucial to survival of VN maritime transport

Cutting costs crucial to survival of VN maritime transport

Cutting costs is critical for the maritime transport sector, which is seeing a slowing down in activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steering committee to guide maritime economy

Steering committee to guide maritime economy

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has recently issued a decision to establish a national steering committee to implement Viet Nam's marine economic development strategy by 2030, with a vision to 2045.  

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese consumers among the most optimistic in Asia during COVID-19
Vietnamese consumers among the most optimistic in Asia during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnamese consumers are some of the most optimistic in Asia during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to American management consulting firm McKinsey’s recent consumer survey.

Hotel market to recover next year
Hotel market to recover next year
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The hotel market in Viet Nam this year is expected to face a severe decline in room occupancy due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will not recover until next year, industry experts have said.

VN credit institutions recover nearly $1.2b of bad debts in Q1 2020
VN credit institutions recover nearly $1.2b of bad debts in Q1 2020
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Credit institutions in Viet Nam settled more than VND26.94 trillion (US$1.17 billion) of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the first quarter of this year.

Will investors relocate their production bases to Vietnam after Covid-19?
Will investors relocate their production bases to Vietnam after Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Many international manufacturers are expected to relocate their investments out of China after the epidemic ends. Vietnam is one of the destinations.

Online food sellers in Vietnam develop after COVID-19
Online food sellers in Vietnam develop after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Online food sellers have long been known as a channel to buy local, unnamed products, but now they are growing as an effective source for branded food firms.

VN real estate not hit hard by Covid-19
VN real estate not hit hard by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Construction (MOC) said though the epidemic has affected the real estate market, causing a decline in supply and the number of transactions, real estate prices in some localities are still on the rise.

Finance Ministry to loosen credit quota for securities
Finance Ministry to loosen credit quota for securities
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Ministry of Finance’s proposal to increase the quota for credit poured into the securities sector is largely backed by market experts.

VN should encourage casino investment to attract foreign tourists: association
VN should encourage casino investment to attract foreign tourists: association
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The VN Association of Foreign Investment Enterprises (VAFIE) has proposed the Government to encourage the development of casino businesses and gambling activities in hotels and resorts to attract more foreign tourists.

Decree puts focus in right direction
Decree puts focus in right direction
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Decree No.41/2020/ND-CP on extending the deadline of tax and land rent fee payments for enterprises, individuals, and business households affected by COVID-19 was issued by the government on April 8. 

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 15
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 15
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

HCM City steps up rooftop solar power development

Positive market signs emerge for Vietnam’s grand reopening
Positive market signs emerge for Vietnam’s grand reopening
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Instead of adopting the age-old “sell in May and go away” strategy, and focusing on months with traditionally stronger market growth, investors now could be more bullish about a stock rally, buoyed by optimism about a gradual reopening of businesses.

Some local banks to recover fast after the epidemic
Some local banks to recover fast after the epidemic
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

If the the epidemic is contained by the second quarter of 2020, the profits of some commercial banks may recover from 2021.

In good stead to capitalise on digital tech
In good stead to capitalise on digital tech
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s digital transformation is entering a new development period which is expected to lure increasing involvement among local and multinational corporations. 

COVID-19 outbreak enhances trend of "make where you sell"
COVID-19 outbreak enhances trend of "make where you sell"
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 outbreak is accelerating the shifting of corporate mindsets on diversifying from China and onboarding the trend of “make where you sell”.

Revenues plummet amid global health emergency
Revenues plummet amid global health emergency
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Unprecedented public health challenges have crimped a hefty sum of profits of both foreign-invested enterprises and domestic counterparts. 

Chinese cars to arrive in Vietnam en masse
Chinese cars to arrive in Vietnam en masse
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Chinese cars will flood the Vietnamese market, both CBU and domestically assembled products, soon after the epidemic ends.

Asian hotel investors pivot to debt financing as owners look to shore up balance sheets
Asian hotel investors pivot to debt financing as owners look to shore up balance sheets
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Hotel owners across Asia are seeking greater access to debt financing to bolster cash flows as they face historically low occupancy rates.

VN real estate market to recover shortly: Experts
VN real estate market to recover shortly: Experts
BUSINESSicon  14/05/2020 

The slowdown in 2019 and the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in the opening months of 2020 saw Vietnam’s property market hit “double trouble”, but experts have said the possibility of a quick recovery remains.

China has bountiful litchi crop, Vietnam worries about its litchi sales
China has bountiful litchi crop, Vietnam worries about its litchi sales
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s farmers have been warned of difficulties exporting litchis to China, which expects a bountiful crop this year.

Apartment lease in HCM City has few takers
Apartment lease in HCM City has few takers
BUSINESSicon  14/05/2020 

The HCM City apartment lease market has been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak despite landlords reducing rentals, experts said.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 