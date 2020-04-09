Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/04/2020 11:07:14 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Market capitalisation of listed shares on HOSE drops in March

 
 
09/04/2020    11:02 GMT+7

The COVID-19 pandemic has had significant impacts on the stock market, with all indexes on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE) falling sharply in March.

Market capitalisation of listed shares on HOSE drops in March hinh anh 1

According to HOSE, in the last trading session of March, the VN-Index reached 662.53 points, down 25.77 percent; VNAllshare reached 591.5 points, down 27.72 percent; and the VN30 index reached 610.76 points, down 28.57 percent compared to February.

Total trading volume in March reached 5,990 million shares, equivalent to a total trading value of 97.8 trillion VND. The average trading value was 4.447 trillion VND (188.72 million USD), and the average trading volume was 272 million shares per session, down 7.4 percent in value, but up 7.22 percent in volume compared to the previous month.

The total trading value of foreign investors surpassed 32.6 trillion VND, accounting for 16.7 percent of the total buying and selling value of the whole market. Foreign investors finished as net sellers of 7.95 trillion VND.

By the end of March 31, HOSE had 383 stocks, three closed-end funds (CEFs), three Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), 62 covered warrants (CWs), and 44 listed bonds. The total number of listed shares reached 88.91 billion, and the total listed market capitalisation was 2.306 quadrillion VND, down 23.54 percent compared to the previous month.

 

Amid market difficulties, the Ministry of Finance issued Circular 14/2020/TT-BTC amending and supplementing a number of articles to Circular No.127/2018/TT-BTC regulating service prices in the securities sector applied at the Stock Exchanges and the Securities Depository Centre to support organizations and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including discounts and exemptions for 15 types of securities services. Immediately after Circular 14 came into effect, securities companies reduced and exempted some securities service fees to support customers.

The State Securities Commission also affirmed its support for the market, by shortening the processing time for dossiers to purchase treasury stocks to one day, instead of seven days as before.

Currently, the State Securities Commission, Stock Exchanges and securities companies are planning to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic in any scenario, and at the same time implementing solutions to ensure safe and smooth market operations without affecting the interests of investors./.VNA

Vietnam Airlines shares unavailable for margin lending

Vietnam Airlines shares unavailable for margin lending

Vietnam Airlines is among 51 stocks that had been barred from margin lending in the second quarter, according to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).  

Coronavirus: Stock markets suffer worst quarter since 1987

Coronavirus: Stock markets suffer worst quarter since 1987

The Dow Jones and FTSE 100 have fallen more than 20% since the start of the year.

 
 

Other News

.
Few pharma firms in VN eye big earnings growth in 2020
Few pharma firms in VN eye big earnings growth in 2020
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Pharmaceutical firms are not entirely confident with performance in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic has turned the global supply chain up-side-down.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 9
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 9
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Hanoi poised to cut regular spending by 5% to combat epidemic

VN realty firms try their best to cope with COVID-19
VN realty firms try their best to cope with COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Cutting costs and restructuring products are what many real estate firms are doing to deal with difficulties caused by COVID-19.

The health of VN manufacturing sector worsens amid Covid-19 crisis
The health of VN manufacturing sector worsens amid Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in Vietnam fell from 49 points in February to 41.9 points in March. 

Coronavirus: 'Drop in global trade to be worse than 2008 crisis'
Coronavirus: 'Drop in global trade to be worse than 2008 crisis'
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The World Trade Organization (WTO) predicts a contraction of between 13% and 32% this year.

Coronavirus: Marathon talks over EU virus rescue package stall
Coronavirus: Marathon talks over EU virus rescue package stall
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

EU finance ministers suspend talks on a recovery fund after 16 hours, amid deep divisions.

Four Vietnamese billionaires named in Forbes 2020 rich list
Four Vietnamese billionaires named in Forbes 2020 rich list
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Four Vietnamese entrepreneurs have been named in the list of the world’s richest people in 2020 by Forbes magazine.

No fresh ODA projects signed during March
No fresh ODA projects signed during March
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

There were no new ODA projects signed during March according to a report sent to the Government by the Ministry of Planning and Investment on socio-economic performance during the first quarter of the year.

European enterprises in Vietnam hit hard by COVID-19
European enterprises in Vietnam hit hard by COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant, negative impact on European business in Vietnam, according to the latest Business Climate Index (BCI) from the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham).

Rice price escalates, Vietnamese exporters eager to resume exports
Rice price escalates, Vietnamese exporters eager to resume exports
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

After Vietnam halted rice exports, Thailand pushed its export prices up, but now Vietnamese exporters are preparing to return to the world market.

Coronavirus: Iran appeals for $5bn IMF loan as deaths pass 4,000
Coronavirus: Iran appeals for $5bn IMF loan as deaths pass 4,000
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

President Rouhani warns IMF against “discrimination”, amid reports of US opposition to request.

Vietnam Airlines shares unavailable for margin lending
Vietnam Airlines shares unavailable for margin lending
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines is among 51 stocks that had been barred from margin lending in the second quarter, according to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).

16,000 businesses still need Ministry of Finance rescue
16,000 businesses still need Ministry of Finance rescue
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

About 16,000 businesses are not included in the Ministry of Finance’s support package on tax and land rent.

Garment 10 to produce medical face masks, first export order worth US$52m
Garment 10 to produce medical face masks, first export order worth US$52m
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Garment 10 Company was investing in producing medical face masks as well as cloth masks with ten production lines being installed, the company’s director Than Duc Viet said

New tariff scheme approved to encourage solar development
New tariff scheme approved to encourage solar development
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Government has officially decided to approve a new feed-in-tariff mechanism to encourage development of solar power in Vietnam.

HCM City: Tourism sector endures losses of over $426 mln in Q1
HCM City: Tourism sector endures losses of over $426 mln in Q1
BUSINESSicon  08/04/2020 

The HCM City Department of Tourism has estimated that the city’s tourism industry suffered losses worth close to $426.2 million in the first quarter of this year due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 8
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 8
BUSINESSicon  08/04/2020 

More points of sales needed to ensure good supply: says MoIT

Tech retailers manage to survive COVID-19 pandemic
Tech retailers manage to survive COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  08/04/2020 

Many retailers in phone and electronics segments focus on developing online channels to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Who can access low-interest credit packages?
Who can access low-interest credit packages?
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Experts warn that businesses suffering the most may not be able to access the VND285 trillion aid package because they cannot prove solvency.

‘Stay at home’ campaign provides big benefits to e-commerce sites
‘Stay at home’ campaign provides big benefits to e-commerce sites
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Offline shops have become deserted as people are staying at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus. As a result, online shopping activities have become busier.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 