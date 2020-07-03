Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Market stagnant, real estate firms struggle

07/07/2020    14:00 GMT+7

Real estate firms have had to struggle to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused the loss of trillions of dong and job losses to 75-80 percent of workers in the field.

The deputy general director of a real estate group specializing in developing urban areas in provinces adjacent to HCM City said Covid-19 has upset the business plans and structure of the company.

To cut costs, the firm has laid off workers in large quantities. The number of workers has fell from 2,000 in 2019 to 500, which means 75 percent of sellers have been dismissed.

As for the remaining 25 percent of workers, he said the company has advanced them to to change jobs because there is low possibility of market recovery in 2020.

While the company sold thousands of land plots and street-front houses worth over VND3 trillion, it did not earn any money in the first five months of 2020.

The manager of a real estate firm in district 3, HCM City, said his firm had no new projects marketed in the first six months of the year, which was the worst period for the company in the last five years.

The manager of a real estate firm in district 3, HCM City, said his firm had no new projects marketed in the first six months of the year, which was the worst period for the company in the last five years.

 

To minimize the risks caused by the cash shortage, the firm cleared stocks by selling at a discount rate of 20 percent.

Real estate distributors and brokers have also been sitting idle since the Tet holiday.

According to the deputy chair of the Vietnam Real Estate Broker Association, there were 1,200 real estate trading floors as of the end of 2019, including 500 in HCM City and 300 in Hanoi. When the pandemic became more complicated, 80 percent of the trading floors suspended operation in February, March and April, while most of the remaining opened only online.

Nguyen Loc Hanh, CEO of Ngoc Chau A Real Estate Investment JSC, commented that real estate firms are at high financial risks because of Covid-19. The pressure on cash flow will still last until the end of the year, or even longer, depending on the health of businesses.

The CEO said Covid-19 has weakened the purchasing power in the market, which is the biggest concern.

If the pandemic had not broken out, customers would have made payment for products for which they had registered and banks would still have disbursed money as planned.

But COVId-19 has slowed the cash flow. Clients, investors, banks and brokerage companies all lost liquidity temporarily, and they gave priority to keeping cash.

According to Hanh, during the 2008-2009 crisis, the market collapsed just after one "knockout" . During Covid-19, a battle with many rounds, businesses are getting worn down.

Mai Lan 

The real estate market is picking up in the areas surrounding Ho Chi Minh City as inner-city options become limited and the infrastructure of these provinces is improving.

Foreign direct investment (FDI), which will help the economy recover after Covid-19, is also a driving force for the recovery of the real estate market.

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Foxconn’s rush expansion in Vietnam raise nosy that whether Apple will choose the country as the place to build nest.

BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Outward investments, which fell for a short time because of Covid-19, resumed again after the social distancing policy ended.

BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Through candid dialogue, mutual respect, and a strong commitment to succeed by the leadership of both countries, Vietnam and the United States created a comprehensive partnership that identifies areas for both countries to work together.

BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Instead of injecting money into the real estate or service sector which allows profit after a short time, Vietnam’s most powerful corporations are investing in the processing and manufacturing industry.

BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam, as one of the fastest-growing economies in the ASEAN bloc, is becoming more appealing to American investors.

BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Possessing key features that represent a snapshot of one of the most diverse, fastest-growing, and competitive regions, the ASEAN is an attractive economic region for not only German enterprises but also other European ones to invest in. 

BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The country's great achievement of containing the spread of COVID-19, plus the EVFTA (EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement), will help Vietnam attract more FDI.

BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Businesses and investors are expected to access new positive changes when the amended Law on Investment and the amended Law on Enterprises take effect from January 1 next year.

BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Many segments of the real estate market are soon expected to benefit from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, which takes effect in August.

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Amid serious impacts of COVID-19, there are hopeful points for the aviation sector on the back of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam is boosting its diplomatic activities in hope of attracting more investment and expanding its trade in the global market, with many of the country’s major partners about to open their doors to the world again.

BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The import tariff on European car imports will be decreasing gradually by 7 percent per annum. It will take at least five years to see considerable price decreases.

BUSINESSicon  06/07/2020 

The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) proposed the Government to apply the 50 percent registration fee reduction to all automotive assembly firms, importers and dealers of new vehicles.

BUSINESSicon  06/07/2020 

Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending companies expect that the sandbox for fintech would eliminate unscrupulous businesses and help the market grow significantly.

BUSINESSicon  06/07/2020 

Retail-service revenue increases 5.3 percent in June

BUSINESSicon  06/07/2020 

In order to attract high-quality FDI capital from the US, Vietnam needs to commit to strong reform, analysts say.

BUSINESSicon  06/07/2020 

The US has decided to conduct an investigation on whether Vietnam is dumping plywood products in the US. The decision could lead to a sharp fall in plywood exports to the market.

BUSINESSicon  06/07/2020 

The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Ch Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) gained 0.62 per cent to close Friday at 847.61 points.

BUSINESSicon  06/07/2020 

Many business owners in Hanoi’s famous Old Quarter are becoming increasingly concerned about the decline in customers, causing their revenue to sharply decrease, and resulting in many stores closing their doors following COVID-19 epidemic.

BUSINESSicon  05/07/2020 

Auto dealers have proved to be the biggest beneficiaries of the Government's move to introduce a 50% cut in car registration fees, and not car buyers, as expected, 

