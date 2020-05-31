Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
01/06/2020 12:09:27 (GMT +7)
Market to grow slowly amid ETF reviews, more selling

 
 
01/06/2020    10:48 GMT+7

The Vietnamese stock market may move marginally up as investors look forward to foreign exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to complete their quarterly investment reviews.

Trading activity at Vietcombank head office in Ha Noi. 

The US-based iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF on Friday completed its quarterly review.

The fund’s quarterly review had little impact on the local stock market and the market ended slightly up as investors waited for its final results.

The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange rose 0.36 per cent on Friday to end at 864.47 points

After iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF, the London-based FTSE Vietnam ETF is expected to announce its new list of investees on June 6.

According to SSI Securities (SSI), the British ETF will not make any changes to its investment list this time. Instead, the fund will just re-calculate the proportion of local stocks in the portfolio.

Calculation had been expected to complete on May 29. Target stocks in FTSE Vietnam ETF’s list are large-cap firms.

In a recent report, SSI Securities’ research unit forecast FTSE Vietnam ETF will increase investment in three stocks – Vingroup (VIC), Vinhomes (VHM) and Vietcombank (VCB).

Vingroup and Vinhomes shares will account for 15 per cent of the total portfolio, up 0.5-1.11 percentage points while Vietcombank shares will take an 8.65 per cent stake in the list, up 2.22 percentage points.

The fund is forecast to cut its investment in the remaining 15 stocks such as dairy producer Vinamilk (VNM; down 1.69 percentage points), Vincom Retail (VRE; down 0.28 percentage points), and steel maker Hoa Phat (HPG; down 0.32 percentage points).

“Investors will become cautious in the week that ETFs carry out their investment review, so trading may focus on small-cap and medium large-cap stocks,” MB Securities Co (MBS) said in a note.

 

But the quarterly review by ETFs is not the only thing that matters. A possible downturn of local purchasing power may affect the market’s short-term uptrend, according to analysts.

Individual investors have played a big role in driving the market upwards from its three-year bottom on March 24 as stocks were sent down to very cheap, attractive price levels.

The benchmark VN-Index had gained significantly by nearly 31 per cent in two months from March 24 to May 21. That made the Vietnamese stock market one of the best-performing markets in the world in April and May.

But growth slowed down last week to 1.37 per cent with alternate ups and downs during the week. Analysts are expecting more bumpy sessions in the coming weeks.

Phan Dung Khanh, investment director at Maybank Kim Eng Securities (MBKE), said purchasing power of domestic investors – most of them are individuals – was still strong enough to lift the market last week while institutional investors – most of whom are foreign – were only willing to sell.

The escape of institutional investors, considered “big money”, and limited resources of individual investors may drag on the local markets in coming weeks, he told tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn.

“Higher market valuation and a slow-recovery economy increase the risks on the local stock market,” he said. “The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of the Vietnamese market is rising fast, so it will naturally slow down the market growth in June.”

Agriseco’s investment and analysis director Nguyen Anh Khoa said new investors, who opened accounts in late March to hunt for cheap stocks, were the major driving factor of the stock market in April and May.

“Most of their investments have gained 20 per cent. But they will just run away as quick as they come,” he said. “Lower second-quarter corporate earnings will also encourage investors to divest from local companies.”

“But disappointing earnings have been widely expected, so selling pressure would not be harsh on local stocks and the market can absorb such pressure,” Khoa said. — VNS

 
 

.
US is VN’s biggest export market in Jan-May
US is VN’s biggest export market in Jan-May
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The US was Vietnam’s leading export market in the first five months of the year, despite a slight decrease in total export turnover.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 1
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 1
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

May CPI shows slight reduction due to dropping petrol, power, rice prices

VNR proposes extending expiry date for locomotives, carriages
VNR proposes extending expiry date for locomotives, carriages
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) has asked the Ministry of Transport to propose Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc extend the expiry for locomotives and carriages by three years.

IZs development needs planning to attract FDI
IZs development needs planning to attract FDI
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The development of industrial zones (IZs) needs a comprehensive plan to capture the transition of the foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow spurred by trade wars and the COVID-19 pandemic 

Gov’t to boost private investment to accelerate post-pandemic growth
Gov’t to boost private investment to accelerate post-pandemic growth
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Government is focusing on boosting the development of enterprises and encouraging private investment to accelerate post-pandemic economic growth.

E-commerce a positive for VN retail sector
E-commerce a positive for VN retail sector
BUSINESSicon  31/05/2020 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the retail market in Vietnam in the first quarter of this year still recorded positive results from e-commerce, online shopping and delivery services.

VN Gov’t steps up measures to support Coronavirus-affected businesses
VN Gov’t steps up measures to support Coronavirus-affected businesses
BUSINESSicon  31/05/2020 

The Government has introduced a range of new measures to support businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its Resolution No. 84.

American, European investors eye Vietnam’s businesses
American, European investors eye Vietnam’s businesses
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Asian investors are the buyers in most M&A and capital contribution deals in Vietnam. However, more and more investors from the US and EU have appeared in recent deals.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 31
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 31
BUSINESSicon  31/05/2020 

Local firms should have good knowledge about CE and FDA standards: seminar

VN banking sector 2020: lower profitability, higher vulnerability anticipated
VN banking sector 2020: lower profitability, higher vulnerability anticipated
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Commercial banks all can anticipate a sharp fall in profits this year because of Covid-19, though they faced difficulties later than other businesses.

Local airlines regain 35-40% passenger capacity
Local airlines regain 35-40% passenger capacity
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Air travel demand has increased after a long period of travel restriction because of Covid-19.

How big are the wage funds of the largest enterprises in Vietnam?
How big are the wage funds of the largest enterprises in Vietnam?
BUSINESSicon  31/05/2020 

Vietcombank and Vietnam Airlines spend VND40 million a month on each employee, much higher than other enterprises.

More giant foreign firms plan to shift investment into Vietnam
More giant foreign firms plan to shift investment into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Vietnam is expected to see a new foreign direct investment (FDI) wave as more foreign companies plan to move investment into the country.

VN garment exports forecast to plummet due to lack of orders
VN garment exports forecast to plummet due to lack of orders
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Vietnam's garment and textile exports in the first four months fell 10 percent year-on-year to 10.63 billion USD and could fall much further as buyers cancelled orders due to COVID-19, according to the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (Vitas).

How can foreign investors be prevented from acquiring Vietnamese enterprises?
How can foreign investors be prevented from acquiring Vietnamese enterprises?
BUSINESSicon  31/05/2020 

Vietnamese enterprises, hit hard by Covid-19, may be the ‘aiming points’ of foreign ‘sharks’ attempting to swallow up enterprises at low costs.

Vietnam strives to effectively attract private investment
Vietnam strives to effectively attract private investment
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Vietnam has been advised to introduce a range of solutions aimed at attracting private investment in an effective manner with the private economic sector increasingly becoming a key part of the national economy,

Kylie Jenner: Forbes drops celebrity from billionaire list
Kylie Jenner: Forbes drops celebrity from billionaire list
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

The magazine says the Kardashian family misled the press about the value of Jenner's makeup business.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 30
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 30
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Vietnam at advantage in economic recovery post-COVID-19: Former Deputy PM

Vietnam wind power sector to see growing opportunities: Fitch Solutions
Vietnam wind power sector to see growing opportunities: Fitch Solutions
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Vietnam contains one of the highest potential for wind power in the region, as it is endowed with high wind speeds particularly in the offshore or near-shore areas.

Winners, losers expected from EVFTA
Winners, losers expected from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

As free trade agreements (FTAs), including the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) that is about to be ratified by the Vietnam National Assembly, tend to be asymmetric in nature, 

