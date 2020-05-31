Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/06/2020 12:32:44 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Market to grow slowly amid ETF reviews, more selling

 
 
02/06/2020    12:14 GMT+7

The Vietnamese stock market may move marginally up as investors look forward to foreign exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to complete their quarterly investment reviews.

Trading activity at Vietcombank head office in Ha Noi.

The US-based iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF on Friday completed its quarterly review.

The fund’s quarterly review had little impact on the local stock market and the market ended slightly up as investors waited for its final results.

The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange rose 0.36 per cent on Friday to end at 864.47 points

After iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF, the London-based FTSE Vietnam ETF is expected to announce its new list of investees on June 6.

According to SSI Securities (SSI), the British ETF will not make any changes to its investment list this time. Instead, the fund will just re-calculate the proportion of local stocks in the portfolio.

Calculation had been expected to complete on May 29. Target stocks in FTSE Vietnam ETF’s list are large-cap firms.

In a recent report, SSI Securities’ research unit forecast FTSE Vietnam ETF will increase investment in three stocks – Vingroup (VIC), Vinhomes (VHM) and Vietcombank (VCB).

Vingroup and Vinhomes shares will account for 15 per cent of the total portfolio, up 0.5-1.11 percentage points while Vietcombank shares will take an 8.65 per cent stake in the list, up 2.22 percentage points.

The fund is forecast to cut its investment in the remaining 15 stocks such as dairy producer Vinamilk (VNM; down 1.69 percentage points), Vincom Retail (VRE; down 0.28 percentage points), and steel maker Hoa Phat (HPG; down 0.32 percentage points).

“Investors will become cautious in the week that ETFs carry out their investment review, so trading may focus on small-cap and medium large-cap stocks,” MB Securities Co (MBS) said in a note.

 

But the quarterly review by ETFs is not the only thing that matters. A possible downturn of local purchasing power may affect the market’s short-term uptrend, according to analysts.

Individual investors have played a big role in driving the market upwards from its three-year bottom on March 24 as stocks were sent down to very cheap, attractive price levels.

The benchmark VN-Index had gained significantly by nearly 31 per cent in two months from March 24 to May 21. That made the Vietnamese stock market one of the best-performing markets in the world in April and May.

But growth slowed down last week to 1.37 per cent with alternate ups and downs during the week. Analysts are expecting more bumpy sessions in the coming weeks.

Phan Dung Khanh, investment director at Maybank Kim Eng Securities (MBKE), said purchasing power of domestic investors – most of them are individuals – was still strong enough to lift the market last week while institutional investors – most of whom are foreign – were only willing to sell.

The escape of institutional investors, considered “big money”, and limited resources of individual investors may drag on the local markets in coming weeks, he told tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn.

“Higher market valuation and a slow-recovery economy increase the risks on the local stock market,” he said. “The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of the Vietnamese market is rising fast, so it will naturally slow down the market growth in June.”

Agriseco’s investment and analysis director Nguyen Anh Khoa said new investors, who opened accounts in late March to hunt for cheap stocks, were the major driving factor of the stock market in April and May.

“Most of their investments have gained 20 per cent. But they will just run away as quick as they come,” he said. “Lower second-quarter corporate earnings will also encourage investors to divest from local companies.”

“But disappointing earnings have been widely expected, so selling pressure would not be harsh on local stocks and the market can absorb such pressure,” Khoa said. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Productivity should be put at center of Vietnam’s development strategy: WB
Productivity should be put at center of Vietnam’s development strategy: WB
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

In a recent report titled “Vibrant Vietnam: Forging the Foundation of a High-Income Economy”, the World Bank has suggested that a productivity-driven development model,

Stock market may not enjoy lower lending rate impact: analysts
Stock market may not enjoy lower lending rate impact: analysts
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The recent interest rate cuts by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) have little impact on the Vietnamese stock market.

Sci-Tech Ministry promotes tech transfer, investment promotion
Sci-Tech Ministry promotes tech transfer, investment promotion
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Climate Innovation Centre (VCIC) under the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) is implementing programmes to help domestic firms find strategic partners in technology, finance and trade.

Proposal to limit higher-end residences brings controversy
Proposal to limit higher-end residences brings controversy
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The recent proposal from the Ministry of Construction to limit new investment in high-end residential property, including villas and high-rise apartments, 

Mobile app launched to match Vietnamese, Australian enterprises
Mobile app launched to match Vietnamese, Australian enterprises
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

A business-matching mobile app called Viet-Aus Trade has been launched by the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia to help connect enterprises in the two countries.

Vietnamese agriculture sector takes advantage from COVID-19
Vietnamese agriculture sector takes advantage from COVID-19
VIDEOicon  3 giờ trước 

COVID-19 has prompted many economic sectors and their players to change. Some sectors have done quite well in renovating and made certain achievements.

Supporting start-ups to adapt to new normal
Supporting start-ups to adapt to new normal
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Le Toan Thang, deputy director of the National Start-up Support Centre, talks on assisting Vietnamese start-ups in the post-COVID-19 recovery phase.

Dutch at forefront of new EU investment activities
Dutch at forefront of new EU investment activities
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The National Assembly has begun scrutinising a plan to adopt the hallmark EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, marking a milestone in the process of translating the deal into reality.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 2
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 2
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

New firms up 36 percent in May

FDI attraction - one of five key solutions to post-Coronavirus economic recovery
FDI attraction - one of five key solutions to post-Coronavirus economic recovery
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) capital flows over the recent five months of 2020 only decreases compared to the same period last year but rises against the same period of the previous years.

Vietnam vows to 'catch' new FDI flow
Vietnam vows to 'catch' new FDI flow
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Gaining great achievements in the fight against Covid-19 with membership in many FTAs, Vietnam can attract FDI but it is not the only country competing for projects.

Hanoi apartment market Q1/2020: Grade B suffers
Hanoi apartment market Q1/2020: Grade B suffers
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The absorption fell 57% on-quarter and 51% on-year to 17% during the quarter.

New wave of EU investment whipped up by coming FTA
New wave of EU investment whipped up by coming FTA
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

A new period of EU investment development in Vietnam is right around the corner, as the historic EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to be adopted by the National Assembly early next month. 

Covid-19 highlights the need for safe, nutritious, and affordable food
Covid-19 highlights the need for safe, nutritious, and affordable food
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Hunger and malnutrition were an increasing problem worldwide before the pandemic. Restrictions imposed to curb disease spread have disrupted local and international food supply chains, making the problem even more urgent.

Gradual but radical changes set to sweep pharmaceutical landscape
Gradual but radical changes set to sweep pharmaceutical landscape
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The upcoming implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to transform the competitive landscape of Vietnam’s pharmaceutical and medical industry. 

Vietnam’s manufacturing activity signals improvement in May
Vietnam’s manufacturing activity signals improvement in May
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The sector saw a softer contraction than in April as the Covid-19 pandemic was brought under control in Vietnam.

Export offensive gains shape as lockdowns ease around the world
Export offensive gains shape as lockdowns ease around the world
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s export s are expected to bounce back as many partners are gradually exiting lockdown, in addition to the positive effects of free trade agreements.

Upcoming EVFTA to fortify lenders
Upcoming EVFTA to fortify lenders
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

European and Vietnamese banks alike could gain the upper hand down the road thanks to upcoming ratification of the historic trade deal between Vietnam and the EU.

Domestic routes resuming, international flights pending
Domestic routes resuming, international flights pending
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

As the Covid-19 epidemic is now under control in Vietnam, domestic flights have been operational again, with seat distancing no longer applied. 

ThaiBev denies rumors on stake sale of Vietnam’s No.1 brewer Sabeco
ThaiBev denies rumors on stake sale of Vietnam’s No.1 brewer Sabeco
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

ThaiBev affirms that Vietnam “continues to be one of ThaiBev’s core markets."

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 