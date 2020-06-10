Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/06/2020 07:10:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Marketing now a must for homestay owners due to COVID-19 pandemic

 
 
12/06/2020    07:03 GMT+7

As she owns one of the most beautiful villas in Tam Dao Golf Course, Nguyen Thanh Hang had never spent a penny promoting her Sapphire Villa but was still fully booked most of the time.

Nguyen Thanh Hang hired a professional photographer to promote her Sapphire Villa, C21 in Tam Dao Golf Course in Vinh Phuc Province. — Photo courtesy of the villa

Things changed when COVID-19 hit though, as Hang and owners of the other 30 homestays and villas near the golf course in Vinh Phuc Province did not get bookings.

Instead of standing pat, Hang and others spent on photographs, videos and social network marketing to change the situation.

“It is much easier to have customers when I post beautiful pictures of my resorts on social networks,” Hang told Viet Nam News.

The area around Tam Dao Golf Course is not only beautiful with pine forest, mountains and cool weather, but it is also less than an hour from Ha Noi, said Hang, adding: “Not all people know about our place yet. All they know about is the difficult travel to the mountain of Tam Dao, yet they know about the amazing place in the foot of the mountain near the golf course.”

Hang alone couldn't spread the word about the area and her resort, but her pictures could.

She spent more than VND30 million (US$1,300) on a set of pictures, posted them on her Facebook and received bookings.

“I can't ignore the advertisement costs anymore. If I don’t pay now, others will take all my customers with their spending on pictures and videos.”

Nguyen Anh Duc, who took the photos for Hang's resort, told Viet Nam News that he had more orders for his service since last month.

"Many homestay owners used to take the pictures themselves but now the competition is fiercer, they ask for professional photos and videos," he said.

Duc also offers media services that help them post the photos on Facebook and Instagram to boost their bookings.

 

"A good photographer knows the best angle with beautiful light to lure customers. Now many just click on pictures to decide their booking," Duc added.

Tran Viet Dung, head of the Media Department of the Vietnam Tourism Association, said: “Marketing often plays a big role in boosting tourism and hospitality. Big corporations understand it and have done it for a long time.”

Now, it's time for small businesses to do the same things as the industry suffers from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and global lockdowns.

Dung said platforms like Facebook, Google, Twitter and TikTok were great tools for marketing.

According to the Ministry of Information and Communications, Viet Nam has nearly 60 million Facebook accounts with huge amounts of traffic and usage hours.

Dung said Viet Nam is controlling the pandemic well but it has also lost millions of visitors due to the pandemic, adding: "A well-organised marketing programme at this time has a great impact to wake up the tourism industry after a few gloomy months."

Dung said of the tourism industry's total yearly revenue of $26 billion, accommodation accounted for 28 per cent or more than $8 billion. In 2019, it was $10 billion out of $35 billion.

As accommodation accounted for the largest proportion of the tourism industry's revenue, Dung said: "It is now time to promote tourism products on social media channels." — VNS

Six homestays in Ninh Binh offer unforgettable experience for guests

Six homestays in Ninh Binh offer unforgettable experience for guests

Boasting an array of enchanting accommodation, Trang An Valley Bungalow, Chezbeo Homestay, and The Little Village are among the most popular destinations for travelers taking a visit to the northern province of Ninh Binh during weekends.

FDI is important for VN's real estate market recovery

FDI is important for VN's real estate market recovery

Foreign direct investment (FDI), which will help the economy recover after Covid-19, is also a driving force for the recovery of the real estate market.

 
 

Other News

.
When heat becomes a source of energy
When heat becomes a source of energy
FEATUREicon  11 giờ trước 

The investment in renewable energy is increasing as fossil fuels, including coal, petroleum and natural gas, cannot meet the increasing demand for energy in Vietnam and the world as a whole given the rapid population growth. 

Bitter harvest for Mekong fruit farmers
Bitter harvest for Mekong fruit farmers
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Many fruit farmers in the Mekong Delta have suffered losses this year due to crop failure caused by drought and saltwater intrusion and lower demand for fruits.

Gov’t proposes reducing income tax by 30% for small firms
Gov’t proposes reducing income tax by 30% for small firms
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Authorized by the prime minister, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung on June 11 submitted a draft resolution to the National Assembly (NA) to offer a 30% corporate income tax cut for small businesses and cooperatives in 2020.

Australia initiates anti-dumping investigation on painted steel trapping from Viet Nam
Australia initiates anti-dumping investigation on painted steel trapping from Viet Nam
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Australia’s Anti-dumping Commission has initiated an investigation into alleged dumping and subsidisation on painted steel trapping exported to Australia from China and Vietnam, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam.

Masan Resources completes acquisition of German firm’s tungsten business
Masan Resources completes acquisition of German firm’s tungsten business
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The Masan Tungsten Company Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Masan Resources Corporation (MSR), has completed the legal steps to acquire the tungsten business of Germany’s H.C. Starck Group GmbH, according to the corporation.

Experts see golden opportunities for Vietnam as the US’s preferred partner
Experts see golden opportunities for Vietnam as the US’s preferred partner
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs to grab opportunities to reduce its trade surplus with the US.

International media laud Vietnam’s potential for economic recovery
International media laud Vietnam’s potential for economic recovery
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam has earned the highest trust globally in battling COVID-19, with 95 percent of respondents expressing such a belief in a recent poll by UK data analysis and market research firm YouGov.

Vietnamese agricultural products given opportunity to enter Europe
Vietnamese agricultural products given opportunity to enter Europe
VIDEOicon  18 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will not only help to raise export turnover but also increase the competitiveness of Vietnamese fruit and vegetables and fisheries products in the European market.

Auto manufacturers manage to retain workers
Auto manufacturers manage to retain workers
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

While automobile manufacturers in the world have laid off workers in large quantities to reduce operation costs during the Covid-19 crisis, automobile joint ventures in Vietnam have retained their workforce.

COVID-19 to create an M&amp;A wave in Viet Nam
COVID-19 to create an M&A wave in Viet Nam
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Weak financial stability and a lack of capital are forcing many businesses to seek M&A deals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign fix to banks’ capitalisation ails
Foreign fix to banks’ capitalisation ails
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

A string of Vietnamese banks, particularly state-owned lenders, are facing capital shortfalls but upcoming tie-up deals with foreign investors could give the financial sector some much-needed momentum.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 11
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 11
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Better working conditions improve employee retention

Money-hungry F&amp;B startups flounder
Money-hungry F&B startups flounder
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The collapse of Mon Hue and Soya Garden shows not only the risk of investors when they pour money into startups in food and beverage chains, but also the inadequacies of utilising investment capital inefficiently.

Ministries consider plans to resume international air routes
Ministries consider plans to resume international air routes
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Airlines have been ready to fly internationally for two months and will provide the first post-Covid-19 flights as soon as they get the nod from the government.

Vietnam stimulates domestic tourism to restore economy
Vietnam stimulates domestic tourism to restore economy
BUSINESSicon  11/06/2020 

The tourism sector has devised tourism stimulus measures to revive the domestic tourism market, remove obstacles for tourism companies, and prepare to receive foreign visitors after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

Discount paradise for auto buyers
Discount paradise for auto buyers
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

As part of a new package to help the automobile market stay afloat after this year’s global woes, locally-manufactured vehicles will benefit from a massive cut in registration fees, 

North-South Highway project to use public investment
North-South Highway project to use public investment
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

The National Assembly discussed changing to the public investment model for the North-South Highway during a meeting on Tuesday in Ha Noi.

Businesses can't access loans, banks see slow credit growth
Businesses can't access loans, banks see slow credit growth
BUSINESSicon  11/06/2020 

Businesses are expecting interest rates to continue to fall, while banks’ credit growth continues to stand still or declines because of low credit demand.

Vietnam's e-commerce platforms Tiki, Sendo apply for merger
Vietnam's e-commerce platforms Tiki, Sendo apply for merger
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

The merger will make the race in the e-commerce market more exciting.

Vietnam firms suggested to focus on supply chain strategy for long-term resilience
Vietnam firms suggested to focus on supply chain strategy for long-term resilience
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

Being among the first countries in the region to reopen its economy, Vietnam should take the advantage to build upon the foundations for proactive resilience, stated PwC Vietnam.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 