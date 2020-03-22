Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Markets tense up for prolonged uncertainty

 
 
23/03/2020    15:20 GMT+7

The turbulent moves of foreign selloffs in Vietnam’s stock market over the past few weeks have indicated that riskier assets are still in the midst of a tenuous recovery.

markets tense up for prolonged uncertainty

Stock exchanges have not seen troubles as deep since the Great Depression

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) rebalancings last week triggered large sell baskets that knocked heavy-weight stocks of giant Vingroup down at closing.

Rebalancings in the Vaneck Vectors Vietnam ETF Fund (VNM ETF) and FTSE ETFs knocked blue-chip stocks of the VN30 Index down by 0.5 per cent at the closing session of March 20, while the heavier weightings of Vingroup-related stocks led to a 1.2 per cent drop for the VN-Index and forced the broader market index to close at the low of the day.

The VN-Index dropped 2.23 per cent to close at 709.7 points, while the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) slightly gained 0.79 per cent to 101.7 points thanks to the surge of local banks SHB and ACB.

Textile makers, including TNG Investment and Trading (TNG), Thanh Cong Textile Garment Investment Trading (TCM), and Saigon Garmex Manufacturing Trade (GMC), fell sharply by 6.7, 6.3, and 3.5 per cent, respectively. This is the result of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association’s fresh data showing a steep drop in orders to the US and EU, amid news that these regions will suspend imports due to COVID-19.

The foreign selling spree focused on Hoa Phat Group (HPG), Vietcombank (VCB), and Masan Group (MSN) while, overall, foreigners continued their selloff trend with a net value of VND916 billion ($39.83 million) on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HSX).

Fears of the pandemic crimping corporate profits and diminishing the allure of risky assets have kept major local indexes under pressure for much of the past couple of months.

The decline underscores the level of anxiety among investors since the coronavirus pandemic escalated and disrupted supply chains, battered tourism, sidelined workers, and infected thousands of people.

Earlier this month, Finland-originated PYN Elite Fund was no longer a major shareholder of DIC Investment and Trading JSC since its ownership was reduced to 2.04 per cent. Previously, the fund also slashed its holdings in Tasco JSC to 9.83 per cent.

Petri Deryng, director of PYN Elite, said that the fund has sold a number of long-term stocks. Notwithstanding, PYN Elite appeared to have taken a more optimistic view of purchasing more shares down the road in case of favourable conditions and attractive valuation.

VinaCapital and its subsidiary Vietnam Investment Ltd. also reduced their ownership in Southern Basic Chemicals JSC.

Aquila SPC – a member of Dragon Capital – divested 226,000 shares in Construction Investment and Development JSC, while VNM ETF also followed suit by trimming Vietnamese stocks in its portfolios.

 

Accordingly, all Vietnamese stocks in the portfolio were sold off, including PetroVietnam Power, Vietjet, Bao Viet Holdings, Vinamilk, Novaland, FLC Faros, and Techcombank.

Despite the pessimism permeating the markets, some investors are continuing to scout out buying opportunities.

“A slew of stocks have attracted my attention, including bank stocks,” Deryng of PYN told VIR.

However, the uncertainty over the length of the COVID-19 outbreak continues to push more investors to stay on the sidelines or trim their positions instead of using pullbacks as buying opportunities.

“For those who are fully invested, given our views and the size of market decline we have already seen, staying invested is probably the best decision,” researchers at Standard Chartered noted to VIR.

“Typically, markets fall around 25 per cent during recessions. We have already seen the decline exceeding this, and our central scenario is for the economy to ultimately recover strongly from weaknesses in the first half. For those who are among the many who have been reluctant to embrace the bull market, this is probably a good time to be adding to equity investments.”

Equity markets have been decimated by the pandemic as frightened investors pull their money out of economically vulnerable corners, but market participants in Vietnam remained less aggressive, cited experts at VinaCapital.

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has enacted Circular No.14/2020/TT-BTC dated March 19, valid until August 31, on making six securities services free of charge and lowering other fees to boost investors’ appetite amidst the global headwinds caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MoF also issued a decision regulating the roadmap for the application of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), replacing the current Vietnamese standards. The forthcoming adoption of IFRS will improve corporate governance as well as financial transparency, paving the way for Vietnamese immersing into global integration. VIR

Luu Huong

Shares in Asia slide on Monday as more drastic action is taken by governments to stop virus spreading.

The Ministry of Finance has cut the fees of nine securities services and exempted fees for six others as from March 19 as part of efforts to support the stock market amid the negative impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

 
 


BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The feed-in tariff (FiT) for biomass power projects will range from VND1,634 to VND1,968 per kWh, exclusive of value-added tax, setting the stage for more investment in biomass electricity.

BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

By injecting VND500 billion ($21.74 million) into Anco, Masan MeatLife will increase its stakes from 70 to nearly 100 per cent.

BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Chinese firms will begin exporting medical face masks, but their choice starting point, Vietnam, has little demand that goes unsatisfied by local producers.

BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam has said it will not cap foreign ownership of companies in the payment services industry in its draft decree to replace Decree No.101.

BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

A slew of sizeable liquefied natural gas-fired power projects have been in the development pipeline in the past year as a way to replenish national power sources as Vietnam turns on a greener growth path.

BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Three component projects of the North-South Expressway master plan are expected to be shifted from the private-public partnership model to the public investment model.

BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The news that VP Bank has decided to shift its subsidiary FE Credit, specializing in consumer lending, to a joint stock company from a limited company has stirred up the public.

BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

OECD boss Angel Gurría says the economic shock is already bigger than the financial crisis

BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has imposed provisional anti-dumping measures on some monosodium glutamate (MSG) products from China and Indonesia.

BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Shares in Asia slide on Monday as more drastic action is taken by governments to stop virus spreading.

BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has announced it will reduce airline service fees for six months from March to August to support airlines suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Since the EVTFA was approved, experts have been analysing the opportunities for Vietnam to penetrate deeper into the high-value foreign markets. 

BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Digital transformation is bringing about significant changes in the transport sector, and the upcoming launch of the new 5G network standard will further power new breakthroughs. 

BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The domestic shrimp industry has not faced a great impact from the COVID-19 because now this industry is under production and Vietnam will enter its shrimp harvesting crop in August.

BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

HCM City’s annual awards for innovation, start-ups open

BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Shopee and Lazada have successfully controlled most of the Southeast Asian market. But in Vietnam, Tiki, Sendo and The Gioi Di Dong are preventing them from doing so.

BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has become a new challenge for property brokers who have been facing many since last year due to the low supply in the market.

BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s seafood industry has received bad news: it can no longer enjoy the preferences offered by the US to developing countries.

FEATUREicon  22/03/2020 

Despite the complexities of COVID-19, shrimp exporters and processors still see a bright future ahead thanks to new markets, and boosting exports to traditional markets which have cut imports from China.

BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

With the strides in opening its economy, Vietnam has improved its ranking to 105th on the 2020 Index of Economic Freedom by The Heritage Foundation.

