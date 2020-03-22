Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Masan MeatLife to pour $22 million in Anco

 
 
23/03/2020    14:22 GMT+7

By injecting VND500 billion ($21.74 million) into Anco, Masan MeatLife will increase its stakes from 70 to nearly 100 per cent.

Masan MeatLife will pour nearly $22 million in Anco

Masan MeatLife JSC has approved the plan to invest VND500 billion ($21.74 million) in Anco to increase the chartered capital of the company.

Established in 2003 under the joint venture model, Anco specialises in manufacturing livestock feed for animals, seafood, and poultry. In 2009, it switched to the joint-stock model, after which Masan Nutri-Science purchased 70 per cent of the stakes.

According to the latest information published by Anco, its chartered capital was raised to VND800 billion ($34.8 million) with general director Pham Trung Lam and Masan MeatLife owning nearly 100 per cent.

In 2019, Anco reported a revenue of VND1.87 trillion ($81.3 million), up 7 per cent on-year and only half of its expectations. Gross profit plunged by 79 per cent to VND53 billion ($2.3 million). As a result, the company reported a loss of VND468 billion ($20.35 million) (against a loss of VND39 billion [$1.69 million] in 2018).

The main reason for this bleak business result is the African swine fever. The revenue from livestock feed saw a near 30 per cent decrease. Income from the meat sector started rolling in from the fourth quarter of 2019 but could not offset production expenditures.

 

MeatLife has been planning to expand the number of MeatDeli selling points to over 3,000 this year. Masan MeatLife’s meat value chain is completed under the 3F (Feed –  Farm – Food)model with 10 cattle-feed manufacturers operating at the capacity of 3 million tonnes a year. The annual output of its high-tech farm in the central province of Nghe An is 230,000 pigs, while its meat processing factory in the northern province of Ha Nam can process 1.4 million pigs.

The company’s target is to become the leading brand in cooled packaged meat in Vietnam by 2022 and occupy 10 per cent of the local market with a revenue of $1.5-3 billion. After-tax profit is targeted to reach about $200-450 milion.

This target is feasible because VinMart and VinMart + are the core base to help MeatLife complete its chain expansion and start receiving benefit from the $10 billion pork market. VIR

Ha Vy

Masan owns 83.74% of shares at Vingroup’s subsidiary after share swap deal

Masan has announced that after the share swap deal with Vingroup, it now owned 83.74% of Vingroup’s subsidiary VCM Services and Trading Development Joint Stock Company (VCM) which operated Vinmart and Vinmart+ stores.  

After Vinmart, Masan targets US$28-million stake of local Net Detergent

In less than a month, Masan Consumer, a consumer business of major conglomerate Masan Group, has initiated two deals to take its businesses beyond the food and beverage sector.

 
 

.
Vietnam offers little unmet demand for medical mask imports
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Chinese firms will begin exporting medical face masks, but their choice starting point, Vietnam, has little demand that goes unsatisfied by local producers.

VN central bank delays foreign ownership cap in payment services industry
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam has said it will not cap foreign ownership of companies in the payment services industry in its draft decree to replace Decree No.101.

Investors show growing appetite for LNG power projects
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

A slew of sizeable liquefied natural gas-fired power projects have been in the development pipeline in the past year as a way to replenish national power sources as Vietnam turns on a greener growth path.

Expressway component projects to be shifted to public investment
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Three component projects of the North-South Expressway master plan are expected to be shifted from the private-public partnership model to the public investment model.

VP Bank shifts FE Credit to joint stock company
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The news that VP Bank has decided to shift its subsidiary FE Credit, specializing in consumer lending, to a joint stock company from a limited company has stirred up the public.

Global economy will suffer for 'years to come' says OECD
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

OECD boss Angel Gurría says the economic shock is already bigger than the financial crisis

Vietnam imposes anti-dumping measures on Chinese, Indonesian MSG
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has imposed provisional anti-dumping measures on some monosodium glutamate (MSG) products from China and Indonesia.

Stocks fall as nations take coronavirus action
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Shares in Asia slide on Monday as more drastic action is taken by governments to stop virus spreading.

ACV reduces airline service fees for next six months
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has announced it will reduce airline service fees for six months from March to August to support airlines suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

EVFTA poses challenges to Vietnamese agricultural products
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Since the EVTFA was approved, experts have been analysing the opportunities for Vietnam to penetrate deeper into the high-value foreign markets. 

4.0 offers opening up for foreign tech transport firms
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Digital transformation is bringing about significant changes in the transport sector, and the upcoming launch of the new 5G network standard will further power new breakthroughs. 

Pandemic has little impact on Vietnam’s shrimp exports
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The domestic shrimp industry has not faced a great impact from the COVID-19 because now this industry is under production and Vietnam will enter its shrimp harvesting crop in August.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 22
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

HCM City’s annual awards for innovation, start-ups open

Shopee, Lazada struggle to dominate Vietnam’s e-commerce market
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Shopee and Lazada have successfully controlled most of the Southeast Asian market. But in Vietnam, Tiki, Sendo and The Gioi Di Dong are preventing them from doing so.

COVID-19 threatens property brokers with unemployment
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has become a new challenge for property brokers who have been facing many since last year due to the low supply in the market.

Vietnam’s fish, shrimp exports no longer can enjoy preferences from the US
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s seafood industry has received bad news: it can no longer enjoy the preferences offered by the US to developing countries.

VN shrimp segment above water
FEATUREicon  22/03/2020 

Despite the complexities of COVID-19, shrimp exporters and processors still see a bright future ahead thanks to new markets, and boosting exports to traditional markets which have cut imports from China.

Vietnam makes it into top 5 economic freedom gainers in Asia-Pacific region
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

With the strides in opening its economy, Vietnam has improved its ranking to 105th on the 2020 Index of Economic Freedom by The Heritage Foundation.

Firms to adhere to anti-dumping law
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

Pham Duy Khuong, managing director of ASL Law, talked about some important contents related to anti-dumping laws that foreign companies should pay attention to when digging into the Vietnamese market.

Covid-19 crisis can offer opportunity for Vietnam to expand role in global supply chain
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

The difficulties in the global pandemic are opportunities for Vietnam to expand its role in the global supply chain.

