Measures proposed to promote casino operations

 
 
18/05/2020    16:51 GMT+7

The Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE) has suggested the development of casino services as a means of economic recovery, in a document submitted to the Government.

Measures proposed to promote casino operations hinh anh 1

The Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE) has suggested the development of casino services as a means of economic recovery (Photo: riverscasino.com)

Casino tables and gaming machines are currently in operation at 43 hotels and resorts around Vietnam, with the size of the market doubling since a legal framework on casino operations was issued.

The casino sector, however, has yet to meet its socioeconomic potential, according to VAFIE President Nguyen Mai.

In the eyes of investors, Vietnam boasts huge potential in casinos given its population of nearly 100 million and rising incomes.

Vietnamese people spend some 3 billion USD a year on lotteries and 1 billion USD on gambling overseas. The country also attracts millions of tourists each year, and many would like the opportunity to gamble at casinos.

The Government issued Decree No 03/2017/ND-CP in 2017 on the casino business, which stipulates that Vietnamese citizens earning a monthly income of at least 10 million VND (440 USD) would be eligible to gamble at a casino.

 

The regulation, however, creates hassles for many domestic tourists as few remember to bring documents proving their income. Combined with high taxes imposed on the casino business, the relatively small number of eligible gamblers is an issue for many investors.

VAFIE has put forward the establishment of a national council on the field, which would be under the auspices of a Deputy Prime Minister. The council will be tasked with counselling the Prime Minister on institutions, policies, legislation, and the management of casinos and similar gaming.

It would also review and grant permission to suitable investment projects and keep a close watch on their operations to mitigate any social evils./.VNA

VN should encourage casino investment to attract foreign tourists: association

VN should encourage casino investment to attract foreign tourists: association

The VN Association of Foreign Investment Enterprises (VAFIE) has proposed the Government to encourage the development of casino businesses and gambling activities in hotels and resorts to attract more foreign tourists.  

Van Don approved to develop into entertainment hub with casino

Van Don approved to develop into entertainment hub with casino

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved Van Don District in the northern province of Quang Ninh as a multisectoral sea economic zone and entertainment hub that will include a casino.  

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam holds advantages as investors look beyond China: Experts
Vietnam holds advantages as investors look beyond China: Experts
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Vietnam holds a number of advantages against other countries at a time when investors are looking to exit China, according to experts.

China changes policy, buys Vietnam’s rice
China changes policy, buys Vietnam’s rice
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

Previously, China imported rice in small quantities from Vietnam, but the country has recently increased imports from Vietnam and accepted higher prices.

Vietnam economy accelerates to get back to normal state
Vietnam economy accelerates to get back to normal state
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

With the resumption of key economic sectors' activities, such as manufacturing, services and retail, Vietnam’s economy is accelerating to get back to its normal state.

When Apple comes to Vietnam and FDI flow starts moving
When Apple comes to Vietnam and FDI flow starts moving
FEATUREicon  18/05/2020 

Apple is making clearer signals in the production of components and products in Vietnam, opening up opportunities for Vietnam to participate more deeply in the global value chain.

It may take one year to recover VN economy: experts
It may take one year to recover VN economy: experts
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

A low GDP growth rate is unavoidable in 2020 as the economy has been seriously affected by Covid-19.

Vietnam urged to readjust development strategy in post-pandemic period
Vietnam urged to readjust development strategy in post-pandemic period
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

With a limited state budget, Vietnam should mobilize social resources to support startups and large-scale enterprises, those considered capable of driving the economy forward.

Despite big losses, local airlines keep buying aircraft
Despite big losses, local airlines keep buying aircraft
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Airlines continue ordering aircraft in their ambitious plans to expand their fleets, betting on the recovery of the market after the pandemic ends.

Golden opportunity for VN farm produce to regain home market
Golden opportunity for VN farm produce to regain home market
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Because of Covid-19, the global farm produce supply chain has been interrupted because of logistics problems. Now is the right time for domestic farm produce to conquer domestic consumers’ hearts, experts say.

Vietnam remains among 4 most optimistic countries worldwide despite Covid-19
Vietnam remains among 4 most optimistic countries worldwide despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Health continued to be No.1 concern among Vietnamese consumers, with the highest level globally.

Vietnam businesses eyed by foreign investors
Vietnam businesses eyed by foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Instead of following procedures to become nvestors, foreign enterprises are preferring to ‘take a shortcut’ by taking over Vietnamese businesses, which allows them to penetrate the market more quickly.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 18
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 18
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

VN to strengthen simplification of business regulations in 2020-25 period

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 17
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 17
BUSINESSicon  17/05/2020 

Signs of recovery for businesses who weather COVID-19 storm

Ministry to strictly manage rice exports via international border gates
Ministry to strictly manage rice exports via international border gates
BUSINESSicon  17/05/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will continue to strictly manage rice exports through international border gates, said an official.

To become face mask supplier, Vietnam told to focus on quality, not quantity
To become face mask supplier, Vietnam told to focus on quality, not quantity
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Vietnamese face mask producers will have to satisfy CE and FDA standards when exporting products to the EU and US markets.

Protectionism no good for economies amid COVID-19: APEC expert
Protectionism no good for economies amid COVID-19: APEC expert
BUSINESSicon  16/05/2020 

Some developing countries in Asia, including Vietnam, could still grow amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to an increase in domestic demands when the manufacturing sector recovers.

Where will FDI head after leaving China?
Where will FDI head after leaving China?
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Foreign investors are considering relocating their production bases out of China, and many of them are heading for Vietnam.

VN businesses need capital immediately: economist
VN businesses need capital immediately: economist
BUSINESSicon  17/05/2020 

Businesses would rather borrow money at commercial interest rates and get loans immediately than wait for preferential loans, according to Vu Thanh Tu Anh, a respected economist.

More M&amp;A deals in VN's real estate sector during COVID-19
More M&A deals in VN's real estate sector during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  17/05/2020 

The epidemic has brought great opportunities to businesses with powerful financial capability to ‘hunt’ for attractive projects and take them over.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 16
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 16
BUSINESSicon  16/05/2020 

Vietnam takes first ever measures to kick-start ailing economy

Foreign investors call for greater flexibility in Vietnam's upcoming PPP law
Foreign investors call for greater flexibility in Vietnam's upcoming PPP law
BUSINESSicon  16/05/2020 

A lack of a unified legal framework governing PPP is the main factor that Vietnam’s infrastructure sector growth potential is capped at 6.1% per year through 2029.

