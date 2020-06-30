Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
01/07/2020
Mid-term rural, agricultural survey to begin on July 1

 
 
01/07/2020

A mid-term survey on rural areas and agriculture will be carried out in Vietnam’s 63 cities and provinces from July 1, the General Statistics Office (GSO) has announced.

Mid-term rural, agricultural survey to begin on July 1 hinh anh 1

The survey will see direct interviews with households engaged in the agro-forestry-fishery sector, while staff at commune People’s Committees will file associated information for the GSO’s official website.

Information to be collected includes the state of agro-forestry-fishery production and of rural residents, such as the quantity, earnings, and employment of agricultural households and farms, the use of arable land, the rural population, the number of poor households, and rural socio-economic infrastructure, among others.

 

This will help build more criteria for related national systems, analyse and predict growth in farming and rural areas nationally and locally, and evaluate the outcomes of rural development tasks in the 2016-2020 period and build plans for 2021-2025.

It will also be a source for building agricultural and rural databases.

The survey will last until July 20, collecting data for the 12 months prior to the starting date. Preliminary and official results are scheduled to be released in December and March 2021, respectively./.VNA

 
 

