Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/05/2020 10:01:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Minister of transport calls for resumption of international flights

 
 
08/05/2020    09:57 GMT+7

Vietnam’s Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The has called for the resumption of international flights in and out of the country. 

Minister of transport calls for resumption of international flights
A corner of T2 Terminal at Noi Bai International Airport. The aviation industry is expected to restore the domestic market by the middle of next year and international market by the end of 2021 — Photo câ.gov.vn

The minister made the call during a briefing of the transport ministry, as airlines prepare to restart domestic routes following the easing of social distancing measures designed to contain and control the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Dinh Viet Thang, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), spoke at the May briefing held by the Ministry of Transport in Hanoi on Thursday, saying that the air transport sector is recovering quickly after the regulations have been gradually eased.

Thang said in the past six days alone, including four public holidays, domestic airlines carried 230,000 passengers, reaching an average of 39,000 passengers per day, 38 per cent of the figure last year.

“It is likely that the domestic aviation market will recover by the middle of next year. Regarding the international market, it may recover by the end of 2021,” Thang said.

Domestic airlines carried about 1.231 million passengers and 105 million tonnes of goods in the first four months of this year, down 27.5 per cent and 7.2 per cent year-on-year, respectively.

Tran Bao Ngoc, director of the transport ministry’s Department of Transport, said the aviation sector is the most affected of the five transport sectors, including railway and waterway.

He said Vietnamese airlines have stopped operating almost all domestic and international routes, running only a few flights to transport passengers from Vietnam to several international destinations, cargo flights and three routes connecting Hanoi, Da Nang and HCM City with a minimum frequency to serve the essential needs of air transport.

 

“Since April 1, the number of passengers travelling by air is only by 1-2 per cent compared to the time before the pandemic,” Ngoc said.

Vietnam Airlines Group is one of the most affected businesses. In the first quarter of this year, the firm’s consolidated revenue decreased by about 26 per cent.

The revenue and profit of Airport Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) decreased by 24 per cent, while the flight control output and revenue of the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) decreased by 60 per cent year-on-year.

"Air transport is taking place in a worse situation than expected, with an estimated volume of about 43 million passengers carried in 2020, down 46 per cent year-on-year,” Ngoc said.

At the briefing, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The directed the Department of Transport and CAAV to propose the restoration of a number of international flights with very limited frequency, giving priority to experts and officials, while ensuring strict control of anti-pandemic measures as well as social distancing.  VNS

Vietnam considers resuming int’l flights with limited frequency

Vietnam considers resuming int’l flights with limited frequency

Transport Minister Nguyen Van The directed the ministry's sub-divisions and the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) to propose resumption of international commercial flights with limited frequency.  

Local airlines increase flights after national social distancing

Local airlines increase flights after national social distancing

Domestic airlines will increase flights on several domestic routes from Thursday while offering new promotions to increase demand after national social distancing ends.  

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 8
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 8
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Trade turnover of garment and textile plunges in first four months

Low business performance may prompt Vietnam c.bank to further cut policy rates
Low business performance may prompt Vietnam c.bank to further cut policy rates
FEATUREicon  2 giờ trước 

The central bank of Vietnam had previously cut the benchmark interest rates by 0.5 – 1 percentage point in March.

Will FIEs distribute rice in the local market?
Will FIEs distribute rice in the local market?
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

As a market economy, Vietnam has to open its markets to foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) but the opening may lend a hand to FIEs to control the home market.

Innovation for a green future
Innovation for a green future
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Intellectual property rights are the centre of all efforts to create a green future, Dinh Huu Phi, director-general of the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam, tells Vietnam Government Portal.

Vietnam intensifies economic recovery efforts post COVID-19
Vietnam intensifies economic recovery efforts post COVID-19
VIDEOicon  16 giờ trước 

Despite the impacts of Covid-19, Vietnam recorded growth of 3.82 percent in the first three months of 2020. Economic recovery plans are also being developed for after the pandemic.

Overseas remittances to Vietnam forecasted to drop by 17% this year
Overseas remittances to Vietnam forecasted to drop by 17% this year
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Overseas remittances to Vietnam this year have been forecasted to fall by 17% this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a local economist.

VN businesses switch from ‘standby’ to ‘run’ mode to earn money
VN businesses switch from ‘standby’ to ‘run’ mode to earn money
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Unable to wait for the pandemic to end and seeing revenue drop to zero, businesses have been trying every method to earn money in the Covid-19 crisis.

Petrol firm Petrolimex reports a loss of VND1.9 trillion
Petrol firm Petrolimex reports a loss of VND1.9 trillion
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) reported a loss of nearly VND1.9 trillion (US$80.75 million) in the first quarter of 2020 as consumption was dampened by the coronavirus outbreak.  

Slowdown hampering sluggish divestments
Slowdown hampering sluggish divestments
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

A wave of challenges stemming from the pandemic and volatile market could throw a monkey wrench in the works for state divestment, but may well open the door wider for foreign investors in Vietnam.

Economic rebound still outwith reach
Economic rebound still outwith reach
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Asteep decline in business confidence is expected to contribute to a drop in economic growth this year, but the Vietnamese economy is projected to rebound significantly next year

Vietnam’s businesses warned of being acquired by foreigners
Vietnam’s businesses warned of being acquired by foreigners
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Many businesses will struggle if the pandemic lasts a long time, leaving them vulnerable to foreign takeovers, experts say.

Insurers record revenue increase during COVID-19
Insurers record revenue increase during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Insurance companies have been enjoying an increase in sales in the first quarter of this year.

Vietnamese currency forecast to continue weakening in 2020
Vietnamese currency forecast to continue weakening in 2020
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Weaker foreign direct investment inflow on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic and a likely preference by the central bank for a weaker Vietnamese dong to support export competitiveness would be key drivers of dong weakness over the near term,

Signs indicate that Apple plans to set up factory in Vietnam
Signs indicate that Apple plans to set up factory in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Apple is running a large recruitment campaign in Vietnam, while many other foreign technology firms are considering pouring capital into projects in the country.

Many fees slashed to support businesses post-pandemic
Many fees slashed to support businesses post-pandemic
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance has slashed administration fees in numerous sectors to help the economy get back on its feet when the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

Vietnam ranks fourth in ASEAN in access-to-electricity index
Vietnam ranks fourth in ASEAN in access-to-electricity index
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam takes the fourth position in the access-to-electricity index in 2019 in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with 82.2 points, according to the World Bank’s Doing Business report. ​

Vietnam's woodwork industry expects minus growth rate for 2020
Vietnam's woodwork industry expects minus growth rate for 2020
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The woodwork industry is experiencing many hardships with 80 percent of orders postponed in April.

Nudging investors towards new pastures
Nudging investors towards new pastures
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

There is now plenty of movement by German enterprises re-orienting from China, complementing their existing Chinese operations with new activities in Vietnam regarding sourcing and investments.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 7
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 7
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

Firms need policies for sustainable development after pandemic

VN Trade Ministry suggests gateway to sell local products on Amazon
VN Trade Ministry suggests gateway to sell local products on Amazon
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

Linking the local market with Amazon is suggested as a way to cope with the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on business and production, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 