Ministry considers allowing bets via e-wallets, telecommunications accounts

The Ministry of Finance is drafting an amendment to the decree on business of betting on horse racing, greyhound racing and international football, which would allow the payment of bets via e-wallets or mobile accounts.

The draft decree to amend Decree No. 06/2017/ND-CP was made available for comments on the ministry’s e-portal late last week.

The ministry said that it was necessary to allow more methods of payment for bets on horse racing, dog racing and international soccer in the context of rapid development of technology and electronic payments.

Allowing bets to be paid via e-wallets and telecommunications accounts aimed to create favourable conditions for players, besides bets made via bank accounts.

Under current regulations, payments for bets could be made only via bank accounts at credit institutions.

In another move, regarding reports at the end of May that a company advertised to be first and the only licensed by the Government to run a betting business for football and other sports, the Ministry of Finance said that it had not licensed any enterprises to pilot betting services in international football.

According to Decree No. 06, betting was a business with prerequisites which must be put under tightened management. Online betting was prohibited. — VNS