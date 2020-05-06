Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
06/05/2020 15:24:16 (GMT +7)
Ministry extends period selecting Vietnam's prestigious exporters 2019

 
 
06/05/2020    14:06 GMT+7

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has extended the period of selecting prestigious exporters for 2019 until May 30, one month later than the schedule of April 30 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ministry extends period selecting prestigious exporters 2019 hinh anh 1

Workers process shrimp for export at a factory of the Ba Hai Joint Stock Company in Phu Yen province

The ministry has announced this extension to ministries, sectors, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, commodity associations, industry and trade departments of provinces, organisations and individuals.

The extension is aimed at ensuring the quality of the selection and creating favourable conditions for the local exporters in joining the selection.

According to the ministry, the COVID-19 pandemic has prolonged the verification for export enterprises joining the selection, not meeting the initial plan.

Last year, the Ministry of Industry and Trade selected 225 prestigious exporters for 2018 from 25 commodity sectors, including farm produce, garment, telephone, electric equipment, wood, plastics, confectionery and footwear.

The list of exporters was chosen based on the proposals of relevant agencies, along with the ministry’s criteria of maximum export turnover, prestige with foreign partners, duties to the tax and customs sector and environmental protection.

Notably, the ministry has given priority in choosing sectors in which the country has encouraged exports as well as those facing difficulties in finding export markets.

 

The vote aimed to recognise exporters’ positive contributions to the country’s export growth while giving them support in seeking markets.

It also aimed to encourage Vietnamese exporters to further improve their image towards international integration with the world economy.

The voted exporters would be permitted to advertise their products for free on the ministry’s website, newspapers and magazines.

Last year, overseas shipments earned the country 263.45 billion USD, up 8.1 percent year-on-year and higher than the target set by the National Assembly and the government of 7-8 percent.

Vietnam’s export value saw a year-on-year increase of nearly 5 percent to an estimated 82.94 billion USD in the first four months of this year./.VNS

