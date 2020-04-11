Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ministry launches investigation into anti-dumping duties on polyester yarn

 
 
12/04/2020    01:51 GMT+7

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued a decision on investigating anti-dumping duties on polyester filament yarn (PFY) with HS codes: 5402.33.00, 5402.46.00 and 5402.47.00 originating from China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Ministry launches investigation into anti-dumping duties on polyester yarn hinh anh 1

The garment-textile sector will be supported to make effective use of free trade agreements that Vietnam has signed. (Photo: VNA)

The investigation was conducted based on a 2019 request from the domestic manufacturing industry, which accounted for 67.4 percent of the total domestic production.

According to General Department of Vietnam Customs, the amount of PFY imported into Vietnam rose to 185,000 tonnes in 2019 from 154,000 tonnes in 2017. The sharp increase is considered a major cause of significant damage to Vietnam's PFY manufacturing industry.

During the investigation, the ministry will continue to assess the socio-economic impact to ensure the legitimate rights and interests of importers, consumers, and domestic polyester filament yarn manufacturers.

 

The ministry will also support the garment-textile sector to make effective use of free trade agreements that Vietnam has signed and meet requirements on the rules of origin. VNA

Vietnam imposes anti-dumping measures on Chinese, Indonesian MSG

Vietnam imposes anti-dumping measures on Chinese, Indonesian MSG

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has imposed provisional anti-dumping measures on some monosodium glutamate (MSG) products from China and Indonesia.

Firms to adhere to anti-dumping law

Firms to adhere to anti-dumping law

Pham Duy Khuong, managing director of ASL Law, talked about some important contents related to anti-dumping laws that foreign companies should pay attention to when digging into the Vietnamese market.

 
 

.
