Ministry launches investigation into anti-dumping duties on polyester yarn

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued a decision on investigating anti-dumping duties on polyester filament yarn (PFY) with HS codes: 5402.33.00, 5402.46.00 and 5402.47.00 originating from China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The garment-textile sector will be supported to make effective use of free trade agreements that Vietnam has signed. (Photo: VNA)

The investigation was conducted based on a 2019 request from the domestic manufacturing industry, which accounted for 67.4 percent of the total domestic production.

According to General Department of Vietnam Customs, the amount of PFY imported into Vietnam rose to 185,000 tonnes in 2019 from 154,000 tonnes in 2017. The sharp increase is considered a major cause of significant damage to Vietnam's PFY manufacturing industry.

During the investigation, the ministry will continue to assess the socio-economic impact to ensure the legitimate rights and interests of importers, consumers, and domestic polyester filament yarn manufacturers.

The ministry will also support the garment-textile sector to make effective use of free trade agreements that Vietnam has signed and meet requirements on the rules of origin. VNA

