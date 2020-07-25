Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
26/07/2020    00:09 GMT+7

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) launched a national payment support gateway (PayGov) yesterday in Ha Noi in the latest move to boost e-government in Vietnam.

Ministry launches PayGov to upgrade national public portal
 
Nine payment intermediaries signed a co-operation agreement with MoIT for the implementation of the National Payment Gateways (PayGov) in Ha Noi on July 24.

“PayGov will help at least 30 per cent of online public services to be performed at the highest level," said Deputy Minister Nguyen Thanh Hung.

Launched in 2019, the national public service portal, an electronic platform that aims to connect the Government with people and enterprises, has only 14.6 per cent of services done at the highest level fully online.

Many other services of the portal still must be finished offline with further travel and paperwork.

“The rate is still low compared to the targets of the Government that want most of the paper things to go digital," Hung added.

Considering the online payment system a way to remove bottlenecks for the national portal, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc assigned the MIC to put more services online.

Hung said PayGov would help all ministries, branches and localities connect and help people pay easily on the portal.

According to the MIC, PayGov functions as a platform that supports the public service portal, electronic information systems of ministries, branches and localities to connect with an intermediary payment system.

 

The payment function is provided by NAPAS and eight other payment intermediaries to assist citizens and businesses to directly pay fees and charges to Government agencies.

Through the wide banking connection of NAPAS, the gateway allows more than 100 million customers using cards and payment accounts of all Vietnamese banks to access online public services.

Nguyen Quang Hung, general director of NAPAS said: “With more than 15 years in the payment industry, the firm has been co-operating with ministries, branches and public administrative units to develop best payment solutions to serve the Government's digital target and to serve a cashless society goal.”

Nguyen Ba Diep, vice president and co-founder of MoMo Wallet, another payment intermediary in the gateway said: “PayGov is an important tool for the process of promoting digital government development in Viet Nam as it supports the payment of public services and makes it convenient, transparent and reliable to better serve people and businesses.”

“MoMo has provided payment solutions for online public services in Da Nang and Khanh Hoa since last year,” he said, adding, “It will make all effort to best implement the system for the common goal of promoting cashless payment in Viet Nam.“

The MIC hopes more than half of the population have e-payment accounts by 2025 and 80 per cent by 2030.

PayGov has now connected with the portals of MIC, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the People's Committee of Quang Ninh Province. It is also conducting a test connection with the portals of Soc Trang, Ca Mau, Long An, Thua Thien-Hue, Ha Giang and Ha Noi. — VNS

 
 

R&amp;D spending key to join global supply chain: executives
R&D spending key to join global supply chain: executives
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Challenges will overwhelm opportunities for Vietnamese part suppliers if they are unable to find ways to upgrade technology and meet international production standards, business executives said on July 24.

Vietnam likely to export 6.7 million tonnes of rice this year
Vietnam likely to export 6.7 million tonnes of rice this year
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam is likely to reach its rice export target of 6.7 million tonnes this year thanks to favourable market conditions and high global demand, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 25
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 25
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

HSBC: Vietnam has growing attractiveness as business destination

Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Vietnam’s 2020 growth at 3 percent
Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Vietnam’s 2020 growth at 3 percent
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

Standard Chartered Bank expects Vietnam’s growth to slow to a multi-year low of 3 percent this year on soft external demand, with external headwinds set to offset domestic outperformance.

HCM City sets growth target of 5 percent for 2020
HCM City sets growth target of 5 percent for 2020
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

The chairman of HCM City People’s Committee has urged agencies to develop solutions to support enterprises and local residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as part of its effort to revive business activities

Local retailers closing shops because of Covid-19
Local retailers closing shops because of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Many retailers have had to close shops and give back retail premises to landlords because of poor patronage and a dramatic drop in sales.

Officials urge hastened issuance of legal documents to implement FTAs
Officials urge hastened issuance of legal documents to implement FTAs
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

Vietnam must hasten the process of issuing legal documents and institutional reform to implement free trade agreements (FTAs) and take advantage of these trade deals to boost exports, officials have said.

Small cashew nut processors shut down as raw material becomes too expensive
Small cashew nut processors shut down as raw material becomes too expensive
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s cashew industry has suffered heavily as raw material prices have increased sharply, while the finished product prices have decreased.

Vietnam plans resumption of international flights
Vietnam plans resumption of international flights
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has submitted to the Ministry of Transport (MOT) a plan to resume international air routes.

Ministry proposes loosening conditions to make credit package more accessible
Ministry proposes loosening conditions to make credit package more accessible
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

The deadline for the disbursement of the government's VND62 trillion support package is nearing, but the number of people who can access the package remains modest.

Economic recovery faces uphill battle
Economic recovery faces uphill battle
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

The aftermath of the global health crisis may drive Vietnam to a lower-than-expected economic growth landscape, challenging the government’s efforts to revive the economy and restore production.

Rise in overseas interest sparks takeover concerns
Rise in overseas interest sparks takeover concerns
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

In light of its safe and stable investment environment despite the ongoing pandemic, Vietnam has emerged as a promising destination for cross-border mergers and acquisitions 

Business community dissatisfied with ministry's policy on admin procedures
Business community dissatisfied with ministry's policy on admin procedures
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

Ministries say they have cut 60 percent of business conditions to simplify administrative procedures that may prevent businesses from joining the market. But the figure is disputed by businesses.

Vietnamese firms increase overseas investment
Vietnamese firms increase overseas investment
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

Vietnamese firms have been increasing their overseas investments in recent years in an effort to expand their global reach.

Vietnam's oil sector open on back of new eased FOL cap
Vietnam's oil sector open on back of new eased FOL cap
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

Even if the latest proposal for international investors to be able to own up to 35 per cent of Vietnamese oil firms comes true, it may still not be smooth sailing for foreign groups to step up in the market.

Will SCIC invest in Vietnam Airlines?
Will SCIC invest in Vietnam Airlines?
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

The attempt by the government to rescue Vietnam Airlines with investment capital of VND12 trillion raises a question about the equality between state-owned and private enterprises.

VN rubber companies report lower earnings amid falling rubber prices
VN rubber companies report lower earnings amid falling rubber prices
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

Rubber producers reported poor second-quarter business results due to decreasing rubber prices, eyeing industrial zone development.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 24
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

PM approves plan to implement Vietnam-US customs assistance agreement

HCM City proposes PM to bring breakthrough to key projects
HCM City proposes PM to bring breakthrough to key projects
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

Despite outstanding disbursement of public investment among Vietnam's localities, HCM City has encountered many difficulties that need to be resolved to accelerate the disbursement of public investment

A suite of measures suggested to fuel demand in new normal
A suite of measures suggested to fuel demand in new normal
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 


The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic remain unpredictable across the globe. 

