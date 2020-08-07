Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/08/2020 12:58:19 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ministry leaders discuss action plan to implement EVFTA

07/08/2020    12:52 GMT+7

Vietnamese enterprises have been urged to renovate their business strategies if they want to benefit from the EU-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), 

especially after the country opens the market for goods, services and investment to EU partners, forcing local businesses to compete directly with foreign peers at home.

Ministry leaders discuss action plan to implement EVFTA
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (middle) poses for a photo with delegates.

The trade deal took effect on August 1 after 10 years of negotiations.

At a video conference on the action plan to implement the trade pact on August 6, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc re-emphasised EVFTA is a “highway” to promoting economic growth, opening up great opportunities for Vietnamese firms to enter the EU market with a combined GDP of US$15 trillion.

But this is also a market with high standards and strict import requirements so there will be no room for businesses that are impatient and lack creativity.

"The EVFTA is a condition for Vietnamese businesses to upgrade themselves to join the global supply chain, especially when many EU corporations are planning to move production bases to Viet Nam," PM Phuc said.

The Prime Minister pointed out the biggest obstacles including limited awareness of enterprises about the free trade deal, legal problems and limitations in infrastructure, resources and production scale.

In particular, the COVID-19 pandemic has been disrupting the global supply chain and pushing economies that are Viet Nam’s major trade partners into severe recessions. This is a challenge but also an opportunity for Viet Nam to improve its position.

Therefore, the Prime Minister asked the ministries, branches, localities and business community to work together to explain the EVFTA and other trade deals to businesses and State agencies, research and propose mechanism and policies to improve the business and investment environment and develop human resources and infrastructure, which are crucial to attracting investors.

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh – the main agency in implementing the EVFTA action programme – said removing barriers in production and business activities through administrative reforms is key to helping Vietnamese firms make the most of opportunities from the trade deal.

Anh said if Vietnamese products want to compete with EU products in the domestic market, it's important to tackle the bottleneck of input materials and invest in supporting and manufacturing industries capable of competing with export products.

These strategies will help Vietnamese enterprises overcome strict requirements of production development attached to environmental protection and traceability of goods, the minister said.

For the agricultural sector, he said the EVFTA is built on the principles of reciprocity and mutual benefits, with the EU eliminating tariffs on Vietnamese goods, while Viet Nam must open its market to EU goods.

 

"The EU has a complementary structure of import and export of goods with Viet Nam and therefore does not directly compete with goods in our segment," Anh said, noting the EU has strengths in machinery, equipment and will support the domestic industry to reduce costs, improve production capacity and increase product competitiveness.

Future solutions

He said the Government has issued a plan to implement the deal and organised the conference to discuss the action programme.

“This is the first time the Government has organised a conference with the full participation of all relevant ministries, agencies and localities to discuss solutions and ways to implement the agreement in a comprehensive manner,” he said.

The plan focuses on five major working groups including propaganda and disinformation on the agreement and markets of EU countries; legislative and institutional work; measures to improve competitiveness and develop human resources; guidelines and policies for trade unions and workers' organisations at the enterprises; and social security policies, environmental protection and sustainable development.

According to the Minister of Industry and trade, each of the working groups is designed with strategic contents and actions to overcome the shortcomings in implementing a number of previous FTAs, including the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

In fact, new generation FTAs ​​such as the CPTPP or EVFTA tend to have high commitments on sustainable development, linking production and trade development with environmental protection requirements. Export products, especially those originating from natural inputs such as seafood or wood products, need to meet traceability regulations, in particular, whether the product has been legally harvested or not.

He suggested besides measures to raise the awareness of farmers and production enterprises, there should also be solutions and sanctions for violations of regulations on illegal fishing and exploitation of natural resources.

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said the ministry has formulated an action plan, focusing on four groups of tasks and solutions, including enhancing information dissemination on the trade pact and promoting investment promotion activities, reviewing policies and laws to improve the business environment and ensure the implementation of Viet Nam’s commitments under the trade pact.

The projects of EU investors will be selectively supported, focusing on areas the EU has strengths such as processing, manufacturing industry, high technology, clean energy, renewable energy, as well as high value-added projects which have spillover effects, connecting global production and supply chains, Dung said.

To support and enhance the competitiveness of Vietnamese enterprises, the ministry has submitted to the Prime Minister a national programme of supporting small- and medium-sized and start-up enterprises to facilitate their participation in industry clusters and value chains for 2021-25.

According to Dung, to effectively implement the EVFTA, the task of developing mechanisms to limit and prevent disputes between the State and investors towards improving transparency and enhancing the effectiveness of law enforcement and supervision should be a focus.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has also finalised its own EVFTA Implementation Plan to prepare for the issuance. In this plan, the ministry has identified solutions to help businesses learn about the agreement and access the EU market. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Top 10 most valuable brands worth US$8.1 billion
Top 10 most valuable brands worth US$8.1 billion
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The top 10 most valuable brands in Viet Nam 2020 are worth US$8.1 billion, increasing by 17 per cent from last year and accounting for 30 per cent of the list’s total value, according to Forbes Viet Nam magazine.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 7
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 7
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Lao Cai asked to finalise proposal for construction of Sa Pa Airport

Vietnam – one of the best long-term growth stories in Asia
Vietnam – one of the best long-term growth stories in Asia
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam is one of the best long-term growth stories in Asia and is one of the most preferred frontier markets, according to HSBC.

Singaporean business surges ahead
Singaporean business surges ahead
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Singaporean business and investment in Vietnam has increased significantly over the decades, thus greatly contributing to strengthening economic bilateral ties.

Vietnam’s vegetables, fruits ready to enter choosy markets
Vietnam’s vegetables, fruits ready to enter choosy markets
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The export of vegetables and fruits has resumed. And with the new EVFTA, Vietnam’s products have great advantages to be exported to the EU.

Mountainous areas and islands need investment
Mountainous areas and islands need investment
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

PhD Doctor Le Quoc Phuong, former deputy director for the Information Centre for Industry and Trade, under the Ministry of Trade, talks on key requirements in trade development in mountainous areas and islands.

Furthering developmental ties with dynamic Singapore
Furthering developmental ties with dynamic Singapore
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam and Singapore are witnessing their heyday in bilateral and multifaceted cooperation.

Hanoi’s Old Quarter businesses bear brunt of COVID-19 impact
Hanoi’s Old Quarter businesses bear brunt of COVID-19 impact
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic to hit Vietnam has continued to deal a devastating blow to small businesses, travel agencies, and tourist accommodations in the Old Quarter of Hanoi due to the suspension of operations.

All banks to list shares in 2020? Impossible mission
All banks to list shares in 2020? Impossible mission
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Not all commercial banks will list their shares on the bourses by the end of the year as required by the government.

Vietnam Airlines plans to sell nine planes due to financial woes
Vietnam Airlines plans to sell nine planes due to financial woes
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines is planning to sell nine A321CEO planes to optimize its fleet and improve its cash flow, as the national flag carrier’s revenue has dropped sharply due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wide impacts to be made with new law changes
Wide impacts to be made with new law changes
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Effective in 2021, the amended laws on Enterprises, Investment, and Public-Private Partnership are expected to entail breakthrough changes to Vietnam’s business and investment landscape in the coming time, 

Decisive actions to achieve goals
Decisive actions to achieve goals
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment is currently working on possible scenarios for the upcoming period amid the ongoing developments of the global health crisis.

Maximum $130,700 fine for listing violations: Draft decree
Maximum $130,700 fine for listing violations: Draft decree
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Public companies may receive a penalty of VND2-3 billion ($87,120-$130,700) for falsifying share listing and trading documents under a proposal from the Ministry of Finance.

Rebound likely despite bumpy roads
Rebound likely despite bumpy roads
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Despite a serious dip in local production caused by the health crisis, Vietnam is expected to be one of the fastest-growing nations worldwide this year, with the economy forecast to stay among the few nations with positive growth.

Millenium to develop $15 billion LNG project in Khanh Hoa
Millenium to develop $15 billion LNG project in Khanh Hoa
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

If the $15 billion LNG project of Millenium Group is approved, it will contribute to making the Nam Van Phong area the largest LNG centre in Southeast Asia.

Unique advantages can pull Vietnam out of uncertainty
Unique advantages can pull Vietnam out of uncertainty
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

In life, economic and health gains are not always equal. This is true for individuals and for countries. While Vietnam has managed to contain the pandemic so far, its economy has been hurt in recent months. 

Container handling charge increases proposed to attract investment in seaports
Container handling charge increases proposed to attract investment in seaports
BUSINESSicon  06/08/2020 

Container loading and unloading service charges should be increased to approach the regional level so investors would not feel hesitant when pouring money into developing seaports.

Policies encourage automakers to assemble cars in Vietnam
Policies encourage automakers to assemble cars in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  06/08/2020 

 Several automakers are considering assembling their best-selling models in Viet Nam due to the Government’s policy of zero import tariffs on components and a 50 per cent reduction in registration fees.

Apple conducts survey, considers making iPhones in Vietnam
Apple conducts survey, considers making iPhones in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The moves taken by Apple recently have led people to think that the world’s leading phone manufacturer is planning production of iPhones in Vietnam.

Thai firms acquire wind power farm in Ninh Thuan
Thai firms acquire wind power farm in Ninh Thuan
BUSINESSicon  06/08/2020 

Thailand’s Banpu and its power business arm Banpu Power (BPP) have joined forces to acquire El Wind Mui Dinh, an onshore wind farm in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan, in a deal worth $66 million.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 