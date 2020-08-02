Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ministry of Construction eyes building low-cost housing

03/08/2020    07:23 GMT+7

 The Ministry of Construction (MoC) is completing a draft resolution to encourage the development of low-cost commercial apartments to submit to the Government in the third quarter of this year.

Low-cost commercial apartment projects are expected to provide many preferential policies on land use fees, taxes and construction investment procedures. — Photo reatimes.vn

The move aims to help the real estate market recovery in the “new normal” context, said Nguyen Van Sinh, deputy minister of construction.

The low-cost commercial apartments would have self-contained designs with an area of less than 70sq.m and selling price of under VND20 million per spq.m, The maximum value of an apartment must not exceed VND1.5 billion (including VAT).

The resolution would provide many preferential policies on land use fees, taxes, construction investment procedures and capital mobilisation mechanisms to create favourable conditions for developers to invest in such projects. Homebuyers would have more opportunities to buy commercial housing at reasonable prices, helping address people's housing needs.

The Government has instructed to arrange an additional VND1 trillion for the Viet Nam Bank for Social Policies and adding an additional VND2 trillion to subsidise interest rates for four commercial banks designated by the State Bank of Viet Nam. The country has mobilised more VND60 trillion to support estate developers to build social housing projects and lend to people in buying and renting such apartments.

The Government has amended and supplemented Decree No 100/2015/ND-CP on social housing development with favourable conditions by reserving 20 per cent of the total land fund for the projects. It also directed focusing on amending and supplementing Decree 101/ND-CP on renovating and rebuilding old apartment buildings in big cities to ensure safe accommodation.

 

Vu Tien Loc, chairman of Viet Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) said property had been an important sector to create jobs.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused instabilities for the estate market in the first half of the year. Many real estate projects had to halt construction, foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into the property sector sharply fell and the number of newly-established firms in the sector in the first six months of the year declined by 12 per cent from the same period last year. Many estate firms had to suspend operations and inventory in the property market has been on the rise.

In addition, Loc said the overlap of the legal system in investment, construction and land management had been a major obstacle to increase real estate supply while demand for social housing was still high. To revive the market, it was necessary to promptly implement existing support packages, especially the medium and long-term credit support packages for important real estate projects. At the same time, it was necessary to promote reforms of mechanisms and policies on construction investment and real estate business in a more open and convenient manner.

Currently, the demand for low-cost housing projects has been high, especially in Ha Noi and HCM City. — VNS

Foreign company proposes to be allowed to buy social housing units for workers

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) has proposed the Government to allow enterprises in industrial zones (IZs) to purchase or lease-purchase social housing units for their workers.  

Hanoi announces lists of housing projects open for foreign ownership

Foreigners are eligible to own houses in a tenure of 50 years with renewal possibility.

 
 

.
Condotel market faces gloomy prospects
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

 The condotel market has faced a gloomy period due to low absorption rate while inventory has been on the rise, experts said.

Reality and vision for industrial zones
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The media have recently featured industrial properties, especially industrial land, as a potential area to attract investment.

Receiving capital, startups continue to grow
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

A number of startups have had to shut down because of Covid-19, but many others are growing well after successfully calling for capital.

Businesses in Hanoi’s Old Quarter shutdown amid COVID-19 fears
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People's Committee has moved to require all shops throughout Hanoi’s Old Quarter to close as of midnight on August 1 due to fears regarding recent developments relating to COVID-19 epidemic.

Handicrafts find it difficult to catch EVFTA train to $100 billion market
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

 The EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA) is expected to bring more opportunities to Vietnam’s enterprises to export products to the EU. However, it will be not easy for handicraft producers to obtain bigger market share there.

Vietnam to develop night-time economy
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a project to develop the night-time economy in Viet Nam to allow some activities to run overnight until 6am of the next day in some major tourism cities and zones.

Businesses warned of challenges from Gen Z attitudes about work
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Members of Generation Z, born in 1996 and after, have begun joining the labor market and will quickly become the major labor force in the economy.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 2
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

HCM City supports firms hard-hit by COVID-19

Transport service operators begin installing yellow number plates from today
BUSINESSicon  02/08/2020 

Vehicles that have registered for transport services have started installing yellow number plates with black letters and numbers from today, August 1, instead of the current white plates.

Vietnam needs full market economy: experts
BUSINESSicon  02/08/2020 

 Economists have said Viet Nam would gain many benefits from a full and modern market economy.

Business plans thrown into turmoil amid COVID-19 spike
BUSINESSicon  01/08/2020 

Dang Thanh Nga, 40, in Ha Noi called 10 sewers back to work for her garment factory just a few days ago as orders increased last week. 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 1
BUSINESSicon  01/08/2020 

Foreign direct investment into Vietnam surges in July

EVFTA, Covid-19 change the face of VN logistics industry
BUSINESSicon  02/08/2020 

Vietnam’s logistics market has great opportunities to improve as the EVFTA has been inked and the country is receiving investment inflow from Europe.

Border trade rules to be tightened
BUSINESSicon  01/08/2020 

Tran Quoc Toan, Deputy Director-General of the Import-Export Department, Ministry of Industry of Trade, talks on Vietnam’s decision to gradually eliminate all temporary import and re-export activities through Vietnam-China sub-border gates.

Block 114 – bright spot in offshore exploration
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

Block 114 is located in Song Hong Basin, offshore Vietnam’s northern continental shelf, about 65km from Quang Tri province, and 86km from Da Nang city in the central region.

Startups in HR receive millions in funding despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  01/08/2020 

Nearly all businesses are experiencing hardships because of Covid-19. However, this hasn't happened with startups in the HR industry. They are still receiving millions of dollars worth of funding.

Mobile World tries different development models, closes some chains
BUSINESSicon  01/08/2020 

The Gioi Di Dong (Mobile World) has seen its key brands such as The Gioi Di Dong, Dien May Xanh and Bach Hoa Xanh growing rapidly, but has also had to shut down ineffective business chains.

Businesses endeavour to retain employees
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

More than 7.8 million workers lost their jobs in the first half of 2020, putting severe pressure on labour authorities to tackle social security issues.

Vietnam to pilot night-time economic activities in 10 major cities
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

The Government has approved a project on night-time economy development in Vietnam which will allow major cities and tourist attractions to pilot night-time services until 6 a.m.

Booming gold market risky for individual investors: experts
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

The recent surge of gold prices may cause risks for individual buyers, experts and analysts have warned.

