01/04/2020 09:23:01 (GMT +7)
BUSINESS
 
 
Ministry of Industry and Trade advocates care with outbound trade

 
 
01/04/2020    07:08 GMT+7

Amid the surging global demand for food and foodstuffs due to the coronavirus outbreak, Vietnam is examining its export capabilities to secure the domestic supply.

moit advocates care with outbound trade

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh

After the General Department of Customs (GDC) issued a document to request a temporary halt of rice exports from March 24, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) immediately submitted a reverse proposal. How do you explain this movement?

In the first months of this year, the outbreak of COVID-19 and its consequences had very serious impacts not only on Vietnam but the whole world. The demand for a number of essential commodities, including rice, is growing very fast and there has been a need to increase reserves to ensure food supplies.

The price of rice across the global market has also fluctuated sharply. In the first two months of the year, rice exports were still high with 930,000 tonnes, up 32 per cent over the same period last year. Some markets have even increased their exports strongly. Domestic prices are also increasing by 20-25 per cent on-year, depending on the type of rice.

Amid the current situation, if the country continues to export rice as in the first two months of the year, Vietnam could face the risk of shortages for the domestic consumption.

That’s why we submitted to the prime minister a number of proposals, including a plan to temporarily delay the rice export schedule and consider granting specific rice export quotas amid the crisis.

After reviewing and listening to the opinions of the ministries, the prime minister decided to suspend rice exports until the end of May. The GDC has, therefore, stopped issuing clearance for rice shipments to ensure food supplies as the pandemic intensifies.

Reports on how much rice there is in the country give varying numbers. Why is that?

Previously, the amount of rice produced and exported was monitored carefully. However, after Decree No.107/2018/ND-CP issued in August 2018 on rice export business came into effect, we no longer had such data management capabilities since the market became more liberalised.

According to the decree, businesses do not have to register trade contracts or notify local authorities about their inventory. Therefore, the data that we have access to might differ.

After receiving feedback from enterprises and localities, we have immediately reported back to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in order to propose a careful assessment of the current inventories at enterprises and in localities, as well as careful assessment of already signed export contracts to decide whether rice exports should be stopped at the moment.

 

What is the MoIT’s plan for a worst-case scenario like a prolonged pandemic or a natural disaster in the country?

First, if the pandemic continues for a prolonged time, we have a national reserve of over 300,000 tonnes in order to guarantee a decent supply.

Second, Decree 107 also requires enterprises to reserve 5 per cent of their export volume as an emergency supply.

Third, the MoIT has prepared several scenarios of goods distribution and circulation, including every single locality.

According to our calculations, Vietnam’s rice crop is planted within a short time. In the case of a long-term pandemic in the country, I think it is still possible to ensure our national food supply. However, what is important is that we do have to keep a close eye on the export volume and speed to ensure a smooth supply of rice.

What are the main markets for Vietnam’s rice exports currently?

The Philippines are our largest export market, followed by Malaysia and Iraq, as well as some African countries.

For the Chinese market, rice exports in the first two months of the year reached 66,000 tonnes, a small portion of the 930,000 tonnes we exported so far. VIR

Phuong Thu

Vietnam ran a trade surplus of $2.8 billion in the first quarter of this year, higher than 1.5 billion USD recorded in the same period last year, despite the growing COVID-19 pandemic in the country’s major export markets.

Vietnam is increasing the application of trade defence instruments to protect the legitimate rights of domestic producers as the country integrates rapidly into the global economy.

 
 

.
16 giờ trước 

While Vietnam remains significantly exposed to the COVID-19 outbreak and the ongoing turbulence in the global financial markets, its economy stays resilient to external shocks in the first few months of 2020, according to the World Bank (WB).

0 giờ trước 

Some countries have temporarily closed shopping centers and asked people to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has affected exports of Vietnamese enterprises.

17 giờ trước 

Export of fresh fruit to China via train using refrigerated containers has contributed to curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

17 giờ trước 

The General Statistics Office (GSO) is scheduled to begin a survey of businesses on April 1 with a view to collecting basic information to serve management and policy making, Deputy General Director of the office Nguyen Trung Tien said.

8 giờ trước 

Hundreds of thousands of tons of rice in Mekong Delta remain unsold as merchants have stopped collecting rice. Farmers fear the rice price will drop dramatically if Vietnam stops exporting rice.

17 giờ trước 

Food processing firms in Ho Chi Minh City have stepped up production to meet demand while also enhancing safety measures for their staff amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

17 giờ trước 

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has committed to intensifying the operation of freight flights, both domestically and internationally, amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

17 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been cracking down on profiteers for selling face masks, hand sanitisers and other items for inflating prices due to the high demand caused by the ravaging COVID-19 epidemic.

21 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese government has asked rice exporters to temporarily suspend signing new export contracts in a bid to increase stockpiles and ensure the country's food supply.

22 giờ trước 

The dual pressures from COVID-19 and Decree 100 force beer manufacturers to cut 30-70 per cent of their target profits this year.

22 giờ trước 

Even if COVID-19 is brought under control by May, the textile and garments industry will take a damage of $480 million, with Vinatex taking $43 million.

18 giờ trước 

Catfish exports to China dropped by half in the first two months of the year in comparison with the same period last year, resulting in a 32 percent decrease in total export turnover for the entire seafood industry.

20 giờ trước 

The managers of Sun Group, BRG and Vietjet, speaking at a meeting with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in mid-March, said they were facing difficulties.

23 giờ trước 

Up to 18,600 businesses were forced to suspend operations in the first quarter of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, up 26 percent year on year, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO).

22 giờ trước 

Many enterprises, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, have asked staff to work from home.

31/03/2020 

The Sunshine aerospace components manufacturing facility was recently inaugurated in the central city of Da Nang, according to the Da Nang Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority.

31/03/2020 

Toyota Motor Vietnam (TMV) suspended vehicle production on March 30.

23 giờ trước 

Some US workers at Amazon and Instacart are threatening to strike over inadequate coronavirus protections.

31/03/2020 

The European Council on March 30 passed a decision to ratify the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), paving the way for the deal to come into force.

30/03/2020 

Boosting the disbursement of all planned public investment would help increase this year's gross domestic product (GDP) by 0.42 percentage points, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

