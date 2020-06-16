Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions

 
 
17/06/2020    10:21 GMT+7

The interest expense deduction limit may be raised from the current 20% to 30% to support businesses, according to a draft decree on tax management for enterprises with related party transactions

 the Ministry of Finance recently made public for comments. The draft would replace Decree 20/2017/NĐ/CP.

Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions

The real estate sector is among those requiring huge capital and firms tend to seek loans for operations. The Ministry of Finance plans to increase the interest expense deduction limit to 30 per cent from the current 20 per cent to support firms. 

The finance ministry said the Decree 20 had contributed significantly to the fight against transfer pricing in the past three years but the 20 per cent limit to the deductibility of interest expenses caused a lot of difficulties for enterprises.

The regulation meant the deductibility of interest payments was limited to 20 per cent of the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation with the excess carried forward indefinitely.

The ratio of 20 per cent was within the corridor of 10 per cent to 30 per cent recommended by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

However, the cap of 20 per cent was not appropriate to Vietnam where most firms were thinly-capitalised with the level of debt much greater than equity capital, according to the finance ministry.

Increasing the cap to 30 per cent aimed to help enterprises have more capital for investment and to promote the transition of capital raising structure for operation, the ministry said.

The ministry said the application on international standards must be appropriate to the situation in Vietnam, adding that domestic enterprises needed time to narrow the development gap with the OECD’s member countries.

The draft also includes regulations about conditions for deducibility of related party transactions to prevent transfer pricing, the ministry said. 

Dinh Mai Hanh, the tax partner of Delotte Vietnam, was quoted by Đầu Tư (Investment) online newspaper as saying that the 20 per cent ratio limit aimed to prevent the thin capitalisation strategy to avoid tax.

 

However, the regulation caused a lot of difficulties to domestic firms, especially those in the parent-company model or those in sectors requiring huge capital like real estate.

Nguyen Duc Nghia, president of HCM City Tax Agent Club, said the ratio cap of 20 per cent or 30 per cent would not be important. How to accurately identify subjects to the regulation was more important, he said, adding that most Vietnamese firms were thinly-capitalised and must seek loans for operation and most (around 97 per cent) were small or medium-sized enterprises.

Deputy Director of the General Department of Taxation Dang Ngoc Minh said among nearly 4,000 enterprises with related party transactions and interest expenses, about 700 had the ratio of interest expense on EBITDA higher than 20 per cent (more than 450 were foreign-invested).

The deducted interest expense was estimated at about VND18 trillion (US$775.8 million) each year, VND10 trillion was for domestic companies.

Domestic firms which had the ratio of interest expense higher than 20 per cent were mainly operating in manufacturing and processing, real estate, construction and power production and distribution.

In 2018, the tax watchdog inspected 593 enterprises with related party transactions which helped collect VND1.6 trillion in tax arrears and fines, cut losses by VND4.8 trillion and increase taxable incomes by nearly VND7.2 trillion.

In 2019, 579 companies were inspected to collect VND1.16 trillion in arrears and fines, reduce losses by VND5.8 trillion and increase taxable incomes by VND5.9 trillion.  VNS

The Ministry of Finance has rejected several proposals to reduce taxes to help revive production and trade and support businesses affected by Covid-19.

About 16,000 businesses are not included in the Ministry of Finance’s support package on tax and land rent.

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Restaurants and eateries have been crowded recently, following the social distancing period. Analysts believe this indicates a rapid recovery of the economy after the epidemic.

BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam's aquatic exports drop 6 percent in five months

COVID-19 pushes businesses online 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses have seen the benefits of trading online.  Dang Hoang Hai, director of the Việt Nam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency, talks about the issue.

BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Unlisted public companies are planning to move to the Ho Chi Minh and Ha Noi stock exchanges to increase share liquidity and capital.

BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Businesspeople have called on the government to take measures to control foreign capital and prevent foreign investors from acquiring local strong brands and Vietnamese enterprises in important business fields.

BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam may take a global lead in rice exports in 2020, a trade report to the National Assembly on Monday showed. 

BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam announced that 12 trade remedy cases were initiated by foreign countries and territories for Vietnamese goods in the first six months of this year.

BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Chinese apps in Vietnam are luring borrowers who have to pay back debt at high interest rates within a short period of time.

BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The price of pork in the domestic market has been experiencing a downward trajectory in recent days after the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) granted permission to local firms to import live pigs from Thailand.

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Experts have forecast a tough time ahead for the domestic retail, with many store owners struggling to pay rent after being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

It won’t be a V-shaped recovery, but a swoosh-shaped recovery like Nike’s logo: the economy will go down and then bounce back beginning in 2021, according to BIDV’s chief economist Can Van Luc.

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Quality standards, rules of origin, and legal aspects are said to be among the barriers Vietnamese businesses will have to overcome to gain a foothold in the European market under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Vietnam Airlines and the Qantas Group from Australia have recently agreed on changes to their joint venture, Jetstar Pacific, to improve the operations and profits of the budget airline.

New strategy needed for coming FDI wave 

There is a new FDI capital flow heading for Southeast Asian countries, but analysts say it is not easy for Vietnam to grab the opportunities.

BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Some credit institutions (CIs) that have not yet completed their restructuring roadmap will have to speed up the process to meet the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s deadline this year.

BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

The Mekong Delta has topped six economic regions nationwide in terms of provincial competitive index (PCI) over the past five years,

BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

At Sacombank’s annual general meeting held on June 5 its permanent vice chairman Pham Van Phong said that in 2019 the bank’s pre-tax profit increased by 43.2 per cent to VND3.2 trillion (US$137.5 million), which was 21.4 per cent above the target.

BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Vietnam spends over US$1.2 billion on fuel imports

BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

PhD Doctor Nguyen Duc Do, deputy director of the Academy of Finance, talks on the need to promote the development of the domestic market.

BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

Seeing food and health care products have become a priority of consumers after the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses are racing to grab market share.

