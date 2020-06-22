Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/06/2020 10:19:03 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Finance Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions

 
 
23/06/2020    10:09 GMT+7

The interest expense deduction limit may be raised from the current 20% to 30% to support businesses, according to a draft decree on tax management for enterprises with related party transactions the Ministry of Finance made public for comments.

Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions hinh anh 1

The draft would replace Decree 20/2017/ND/CP.

The finance ministry said the Decree 20 had contributed significantly to the fight against transfer pricing in the past three years but the 20 percent limit to the deductibility of interest expenses caused a lot of difficulties for enterprises.

The regulation meant the deductibility of interest payments was limited to 20 percent of the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation with the excess carried forward indefinitely.

The ratio of 20 percent was within the corridor of 10 percent to 30 percent recommended by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

However, the cap of 20 percent was not appropriate to Vietnam where most firms were thinly-capitalised with the level of debt much greater than equity capital, according to the finance ministry.

Increasing the cap to 30 percent aimed to help enterprises have more capital for investment and to promote the transition of capital raising structure for operation, the ministry said.

The ministry said the application on international standards must be appropriate to the situation in Vietnam, adding that domestic enterprises needed time to narrow the development gap with the OECD’s member countries.

The draft also includes regulations about conditions for deducibility of related party transactions to prevent transfer pricing, the ministry said.

 

Dinh Mai Hanh, the tax partner of Delotte Vietnam, was quoted by Dau Tu (Investment) online newspaper as saying that the 20 percent ratio limit aimed to prevent the thin capitalisation strategy to avoid tax.

However, the regulation caused a lot of difficulties to domestic firms, especially those in the parent-company model or those in sectors requiring huge capital like real estate.

Nguyen Duc Nghia, President of HCM City Tax Agent Club, said the ratio cap of 20 percent or 30 percent would not be important. How to accurately identify subjects to the regulation was more important, he said, adding that most Vietnamese firms were thinly-capitalised and must seek loans for operation and most (around 97 percent) were small or medium-sized enterprises.

Deputy Director of the General Department of Taxation Dang Ngoc Minh said among nearly 4,000 enterprises with related party transactions and interest expenses, about 700 had the ratio of interest expense on EBITDA higher than 20 percent (more than 450 were foreign-invested).

The deducted interest expense was estimated at about 18 trillion VND (775.8 million USD) each year, 10 trillion VND was for domestic companies.

Domestic firms which had the ratio of interest expense higher than 20 percent were mainly operating in manufacturing and processing, real estate, construction and power production and distribution.

In 2018, the tax watchdog inspected 593 enterprises with related party transactions which helped collect 1.6 trillion VND in tax arrears and fines, cut losses by 4.8 trillion VND and increase taxable incomes by nearly 7.2 trillion VND.

In 2019, 579 companies were inspected to collect 1.16 trillion VND in arrears and fines, reduce losses by 5.8 trillion VND and increase taxable incomes by 5.9 trillion VND./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 23
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 23
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Experts: Night-time economy expected to boost Hanoi tourism

Growing waves of FDI investment set to pose challenges for unskilled workers
Growing waves of FDI investment set to pose challenges for unskilled workers
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Foreign enterprises are beginning to shift their investments into industries that require medium-level workers or higher-skilled workers as opposed to putting money into labour-intensive industries as in the past,

Ministry considers allowing bets via e-wallets, telecommunications accounts
Ministry considers allowing bets via e-wallets, telecommunications accounts
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance is drafting an amendment to the decree on business of betting on horse racing, greyhound racing and international football, which would allow the payment of bets via e-wallets or mobile accounts.

Vietnamese businesses strive to reduce inventory after COVID-19
Vietnamese businesses strive to reduce inventory after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Inventory has become a common concern of domestic enterprises due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allowing foreigners to buy tourism property developments needs careful consideration
Allowing foreigners to buy tourism property developments needs careful consideration
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Construction’s proposal to allow foreigners to buy tourism property developments in Viet Nam needs careful consideration, experts have said.

Bank lending expected to get out of coronavirus doldrums soon
Bank lending expected to get out of coronavirus doldrums soon
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Experts have forecast bank credit growth in the second quarter to reach 3.5-4 percent, much higher than the rate in the first quarter.

Having no orders, companies downsize workforce
Having no orders, companies downsize workforce
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Thousands of workers in the garment and footwear industries will be laid off soon as companies still cannot receive new orders.

Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The agriculture ministry has devised measures to turn Vietnam into one of the world’s most 15 developed countries in terms of agriculture by 2030, and among the top 10 farm produce processing hubs.

Vietnamese, Japanese businesses enhance cooperation through online platform
Vietnamese, Japanese businesses enhance cooperation through online platform
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the SME Support Japan organisation introduced J-GoodTech, a Japanese online business matching platform, to Vietnamese enterprises on June 19.

Money oversupply: sign of weak growth
Money oversupply: sign of weak growth
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Last week, interbank liquidity was in excess and the interest rate dropped to a record low, signs showing that capital has become ‘stagnant’.

Vietnam gov’t seeks to nearly triple wind power capacity to 12,000MW
Vietnam gov’t seeks to nearly triple wind power capacity to 12,000MW
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Provincial authorities are responsible for choosing investors and implementing the newly added projects.

AirPods maker in Vietnam speeds up production with massive recruitment
AirPods maker in Vietnam speeds up production with massive recruitment
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Luxshare ICT announced they are still hiring 300 workers per day from June 18 to 20 for production expansion in North Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 22
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 22
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Development strategy for building material sector to be devised

COVID-19 affects Vietnamese businesses in benefiting from EVFTA
COVID-19 affects Vietnamese businesses in benefiting from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  21/06/2020 

Although the Europe-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is great news for Vietnamese businesses, they should not expect too much as the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging in Europe.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 21
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 21
BUSINESSicon  21/06/2020 

Decree drafted to empower SSC to halt market trading

Big players enter Vietnamese stock market
Big players enter Vietnamese stock market
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

A large amount of cash released in quantitative easing packages by central banks will be an abundant source of capital for the domestic stock market in the near future.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 20
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 20
BUSINESSicon  20/06/2020 

Social housing expected to fuel Vietnam's property market

Resolutions on highway projects, corporate income tax cut approved
Resolutions on highway projects, corporate income tax cut approved
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The National Assembly on Friday approved a resolution that will turn three public private partnership (PPP) sub-projects of the North-South Highway to public-invested.

Insurers keep cash bonus, but rates get lower in 2020
Insurers keep cash bonus, but rates get lower in 2020
BUSINESSicon  20/06/2020 

Non-life insurers have cut back cash dividend rates for 2020 by maximum five percentage points as they prepare for a global economic downturn.

M&amp;As are restructuring Vietnam's e-commerce field
M&As are restructuring Vietnam's e-commerce field
BUSINESSicon  21/06/2020 

After Tiki and Sendo complete their merger, the e-commerce market will be controlled by three big players – Tiki-Sendo, Lazada and Shopee.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 