Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/11/2020 12:16:37 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ministry predicts 2020 export growth of 3-4 pct.

06/11/2020    11:05 GMT+7

Vietnam still managed to maintain export growth in the first 10 months of this year despite COVID-19, and exports for the year as a whole are expected to rise 3-4 percent against 2019, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Ministry predicts 2020 export growth of 3-4 pct. hinh anh 1

A farmer tends coffee trees in Ia Kla commune of Duc Co district, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai. Coffee exports bring home more than 2 billion USD each year (Photo: VNA)

Export revenue stood at 26.7 billion USD in October, down 1.7 percent compared to September but up 9.9 percent year-on-year.

The 10-month figure stood at 229.27 billion USD, an increase of 4.7 percent year-on-year. Exports by domestic companies grew 0.7 percent and accounted for nearly 28.7 percent of total value, while those by foreign-invested enterprises, including crude oil, rose 6.5 percent and made up 71.3 percent of the total, ministry figures show.

Deputy Director of its Export-Import Department Tran Thanh Hai said 31 commodities earned over 1 billion USD each from exports during the first 10 months, five of which brought home more than 10 billion USD each.

The US remained Vietnam’s largest export destination, with 62.3 billion USD worth of goods, up 24 percent year-on-year. It was followed by China (37.6 billion USD, up 14 percent), the EU (28.9 billion USD, down 3 percent), ASEAN (18.9 billion USD, down 11.4 percent), the Republic of Korea (16.3 billion USD, down 2.6 percent), and Japan (15.6 billion USD, down 7 percent).

Trade analysts said local exporters have continued making use of traditional markets and sought new destinations by capitalising on free trade agreements (FTAs) that have taken effect or are being negotiated.

Vietnam’s continual reform of administrative procedures and facilitation of business activities have also provided significant momentum for exporters to boost shipments and expand investment.

 

Meanwhile, imports increased 1.2 percent to 24.5 billion USD month-on-month in October, raising the 10-month figure to 210.55 billion USD, up 0.4 percent year-on-year.

This import growth indicates production recovery, as businesses have been buying materials for production and export in anticipation of a demand surge during the year-end holiday season.

Vietnam posted a record trade surplus of 18.72 billion USD in the first 10 months.

Analysts believe that the export growth and the trade surplus are the result of the major efforts undertaken amid falling exports and slowing growth in many regional countries.

Deputy Minister Cao Quoc Hung said industrial production, export, and domestic trade in 2020 may show better performance than estimates made in July, adding that MoIT has forecast that exports will climb 3-4 percent compared to 2019.

However, to further boost exports in the two remaining months of the year, the ministry will overhaul and introduce policies in a more concerted and effective manner to promote trade and expand markets.

Apart from the stronger application of e-commerce and digital platforms to maintain relations with importers and foster shipments, it will also order subordinate agencies to push ahead with improving the business climate and national competitiveness, and creating the conditions necessary for enterprises to prepare for optimising new-generation FTAs, Hung said./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Hotel co-working service competes with co-working spaces
Hotel co-working service competes with co-working spaces
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Going to hotels to study and work is a growing tendency among Vietnamese youth.

Trade defence measures applied on $12 bln worth of Vietnamese exports
Trade defence measures applied on $12 bln worth of Vietnamese exports
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) held a workshop on November 4 to discuss tools to protect businesses against trade defence lawsuits in export markets in the context of integration.

Traditional fish sauce to have its own logo
Traditional fish sauce to have its own logo
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Association of Fish Sauce, established on October 27, will label products that meet certain standards with its own logo, to help consumers recognise traditional local fish sauce and provide access to safe and high-quality fish sauce.

Textile and garment production struggles due to lack of fabric
Textile and garment production struggles due to lack of fabric
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s underdeveloped fabric production is making it difficult for textile and garment businesses to take advantage of free trade agreements, including the Europe – Vietnam FTA (EVFTA).

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 5
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 5
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

Growth target of 6 percent for 2021 is feasible: legislator

Some 100,000 companies predicted to leave market by end-2020
Some 100,000 companies predicted to leave market by end-2020
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

With an average of more than 8,500 businesses withdrawing from the market due to ailing operations in January-October, the nation is expected to see around 100,000 enterprises shutting shop by the end of this year.

Second stimulus package to focus on most affected sectors
Second stimulus package to focus on most affected sectors
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The second stimulus package to aid the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic would focus on the most affected sectors, including aviation, tourism and consumption, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Khanh Hoa seeks to have casino on island
Khanh Hoa seeks to have casino on island
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Khanh Hoa provincial authorities are seeking permission to develop a casino project on Hon Tre Island in Nha Trang City.

Optimism about Vietnam economic rebound
Optimism about Vietnam economic rebound
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

Despite high economic openness and growing global uncertainties, Vietnam’s economy still maintains its resilience and is on track for a V-shaped recovery, stated economist Nguyen Minh Phong.

Watchdog agency tightens control over bond issuance
Watchdog agency tightens control over bond issuance
FEATUREicon  22 giờ trước 

The movement of issuing corporate bonds has cooled down, but the large number of bonds that have been issued with no collateral, or untrustworthy collateral, is viewed as a ‘bubble’ that may burst at any time.

Experts simultaneously called for the cancellation of the Formula 1 race in Hanoi
Experts simultaneously called for the cancellation of the Formula 1 race in Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

Experts believe Hanoi should stop the organisation of Formula 1 race in the long-term to focus on economic recovery.

Vietnam gov’t warns of interest groups profiteering from SOE privatization
Vietnam gov’t warns of interest groups profiteering from SOE privatization
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

The government would continue to hold majority stakes at state-owned commercial banks, and maintain presence in companies operating in fields that are essential to the economy.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 4
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 4
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

Industry-trade sector to ensure enough goods for Tet

Corporate bond market still holds risks for investors: SSI
Corporate bond market still holds risks for investors: SSI
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

The corporate bond market cooled in September and risks still persist for investors, according to securities companies.

Vietnam must accept US$60-billion tourism losses to ensure safety: PM
Vietnam must accept US$60-billion tourism losses to ensure safety: PM
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

Before the Covid-19 outbreak, Vietnam would welcome 21 million international visitors annually, with total revenues exceeding US$60 billion.

Disbursing ODA: mission for remaining months of 2020
Disbursing ODA: mission for remaining months of 2020
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

The prime minister has highlighted disbursing official development assistance (ODA) as the main mission of ministries and localities in the final months of this year.

Vietnam develops economy, but remains vigilant against Covid-19: PM
Vietnam develops economy, but remains vigilant against Covid-19: PM
FEATUREicon  04/11/2020 

Discussing the current socio-economic situation at the ongoing National Assembly session on November 2, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the current government term has been very challenging.

Digital transformation – the key to overcoming Covid-19 among retailers
Digital transformation – the key to overcoming Covid-19 among retailers
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

Experts believe that the impact of Covid-19 will last at least 12-16 months more. Only 14 percent of companies, the most agile and flexible, can become the ‘winners’, according to Arnaud Ginolin, CEO of BCG.

Farmers livestream to sell oranges, tea around the globe
Farmers livestream to sell oranges, tea around the globe
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

Within one hour, nearly 2,000 products were sold by last cam farmers. In the middle of the pandemic, Truong Thi Tam, a local seller, for the first time tried to sell her goods by livestreaming.

Industrial real estate rents surge in HCM City, Hanoi
Industrial real estate rents surge in HCM City, Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

Rents for industrial lands in HCM City and Hanoi have increased by two and 1.7 times respectively in the third quarter from a year earlier.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 