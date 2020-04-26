Ministry prepares plans on recovery of tourism market

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
27/04/2020    13:33 GMT+7

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced plans to quickly restart the tourism market as soon as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ends.

A view of Ha Long Bay, a famous tourism site in Viet Nam. The country's tourism industry is estimated to have losses of US$7.7 billion due to the pandemic. — Photo baovanhoa.vn

Accordingly, when Viet Nam announces the pandemic ending in Viet Nam, the ministry will focus on stimulating the domestic tourism market and coordinating with airlines, transport and travel firms to exempt or reduce service fees, including air tickets, accommodation costs and visiting fees.

The ministry will also implement the "Safe Vietnam Tourism" programme and a domestic tourism stimulus programme with the cooperation of localities, transport and travel companies.

It has also proposed the Government to develop consumer stimulus packages for the tourism sector, including encouraging domestic consumers to use tourism services. Meanwhile, the tourism industry will focus on the business travel segment. The industry will build a smart tourism operation centre to digitise the tourism industry during and after the pandemic.

When other Asian countries announce the pandemic as ending, Viet Nam will launch a communication campaign "Vietnam NOW - Safety and Smiling" – a tourism stimulus programme with preferential packages for domestic and Asian tourists.

The industry will restructure the international tourist markets to Viet Nam and focus on promoting travel to countries without the pandemic, especially for business travel.

It has also proposed the Government to consider policies to create favourable conditions for tourists to Viet Nam, including visa exemptions or visa fee reductions, increasing flights and opening new routes to foreign countries.

When the pandemic is under control worldwide, promotional programmes and stimulus packages will be launched for both domestic and international tourists. The industry will apply IT for advertising, communications and development of new tourism products.

However, to implement those scenarios, the industry needs practical solutions to help businesses overcome difficulties at present, according to the ministry.

The ministry has proposed that home-stay owners, small and medium-sized businesses and laid-off tourism workers would be entitled to benefit from the VND62 trillion (US$2.66 billion) financial package.

The businesses and workers in the tourism industry should have payment deadlines for social insurance extended.

 

Deputy General Director of the Viet Nam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Ngo Hoai Chung told the Ha Noi Moi (new Ha Noi) newspaper that if the pandemic is under control in May, the domestic tourism industry could recover by the end of this year.

Right after the pandemic ends in Viet Nam, the tourism industry will focus on stimulating the domestic tourism market, including exemptions or reductions of service fees. At the same time, it will continue promotion of Viet Nam's image as a safe and attractive tourism destination, Chung said.

To help tourism businesses to recover after the pandemic, the ministry has suggested the Government develop a 12-18 month financial package supporting tourism businesses and workers.

At the same time, it has also requested exemption of fees for new issuance, replacement and re-issuance of international and domestic travel business licenses and tourist guide cards this year.

VNAT reported Viet Nam’s tourism industry is estimated to have losses of US$7.7 billion due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, the number of international tourists to Ha Noi in April decreased by 98.1 per cent over the same period last year. The pandemic has caused much of the tourism industry to suspend operations and many workers to lose their jobs.

The current difficulties have forced travel companies to reform operations, including restructuring foreign tourism markets avoiding dependence on traditional markets such as China and South Korea. They included big travel companies such as Saigontourist, Hanoitourist, Vietravel and Hanoi Redtour.

In addition, the companies have strengthened human resources and built tourism stimulus products to prepare for the recovery of business after the pandemic, according to the VNAT.

Director of the Ha Noi Department of Tourism, Tran Duc Hai said Ha Noi will have tourism products relating to relics, festivals, trade villages, and cuisine in the capital city. The department will enhance the application of IT in advertising tourism products in Ha Noi. — VNS

Other News

.
Equitisation of State-run enterprises remains slow: finance ministry
Equitisation of State-run enterprises remains slow: finance ministry
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The equitisation of State-owned businesses from 2016-2019 fell behind schedule, putting heavier pressure on this year, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Vietnam attracts $12.33 billion in FDI in four months
Vietnam attracts $12.33 billion in FDI in four months
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam attracted $12.33 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 15.5 percent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

US cuts anti-dumping taxes on Vietnamese catfish products
US cuts anti-dumping taxes on Vietnamese catfish products
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has lowered anti-dumping duties on tra fish (pangasius) products from Vietnam following its official conclusion of its 15th period of review (POR15) from August 1, 2017 to July 31, 2018, 

Garment factories shift production to masks amid COVID-19
Garment factories shift production to masks amid COVID-19
VIDEOicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam's garment industry is suffering from an unprecedented crisis due to COVID-19, but the pandemic has also offered significant opportunities for the country to become the world’s face mask hub.

EVFTA to grow Vietnam’s fertilizer industry
EVFTA to grow Vietnam’s fertilizer industry
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Free trade agreements, including the latest one signed between Vietnam and the EU, will benefit the domestic fertilizer sector, with more diverse import and export markets, experts said.

International insurers fortify local presence
International insurers fortify local presence
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

With the current global situation bringing various sectors to their knees, foreign insurers are turning the tide against the gloomy economy by ramping up their presence in Vietnam’s insurance market.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 27
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 27
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

How to eliminate trade conflicts after implementation of EVFTA

Vietnamese drugmakers tackling disrupted supply chain
Vietnamese drugmakers tackling disrupted supply chain
FEATUREicon  6 giờ trước 

While gaining advantage in the first quarter of 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak, Vietnamese drug giants are predicted to face challenges in the upcoming months due to faults in the global ingredient supply chain.

Vietnam ride-hailing services resume after three-week social distancing orders
Vietnam ride-hailing services resume after three-week social distancing orders
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

From April 23, ride-hailing apps in Vietnam have resumed operations in some localities after the three-week suspension in response to social distancing orders.

VN food companies make innovative products from excess farm produce
VN food companies make innovative products from excess farm produce
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnamese food inspired on COVID-19 has been praised by international media.

Pork imports soar by over 300 percent: statistics
Pork imports soar by over 300 percent: statistics
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam imported more than 46,402 tonnes of pork and related products as of April 13, rocketing over 300 percent from the same period last year, according to the Department of Animal Health.

More foreign fashion brands come to Vietnam
More foreign fashion brands come to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Following Zara and H&M, Uniqlo has arrived in Hanoi following its earlier opening in HCM City.

11 localities top 1 billion USD in exports in Q1
11 localities top 1 billion USD in exports in Q1
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Eleven provinces and cities had exports of more than 1 billion USD in the first quarter and accounted for 78 percent of the nation’s entire exports.

Central localities call for $215 million property investment projects
Central localities call for $215 million property investment projects
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Da Nang and Thua Thien-Hue have approved some key property projects for construction in the third quarter of this year, calling for investment to help recover the real estate market growth that was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 26
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 26
BUSINESSicon  26/04/2020 

Discount programmes launched by supermarkets after end of lockdown

Digital economy expected to add 30% to GDP by 2030
Digital economy expected to add 30% to GDP by 2030
BUSINESSicon  26/04/2020 

The country wants to raise the digital economy’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) to 20 per cent by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 25
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 25
BUSINESSicon  25/04/2020 

Restrictions on export of medical masks proposed

State-owned banks told to sacrifice profits to support businesses
State-owned banks told to sacrifice profits to support businesses
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Deputy Governor of the State Bank Dao Minh Tu said at a conference between the Prime Minister and ministries’ leaders that state-owned banks will have to sacrifice 30-40 percent of profit to help businesses cope with Covid-19.

Will Vietnam issue oil bonds?
Will Vietnam issue oil bonds?
BUSINESSicon  26/04/2020 

Some experts have suggested issuing oil bonds to store oil and petroleum products as oil prices now are low.

Digital economy to be pillar of future society
Digital economy to be pillar of future society
BUSINESSicon  25/04/2020 

The digital and platform economies would become pillars of our future society,

