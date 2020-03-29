Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
29/03/2020 11:19:13 (GMT +7)
BUSINESS
 
 
Ministry proposes 843 million USD bailout package for businesses during COVID-19

 
 
29/03/2020    11:17 GMT+7

The Ministry of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs has proposed the Government issue a 20 trillion VND (843 million USD) bailout package to soften the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the proposal, an employee will be allowed to borrow 100 million VND(4,200 USD) and a producer or a small business will be allowed to borrow 2 billion VND (84,470 USD) with an interest rate of 3.96 percent annually, half of the current borrowing interest rate for poor households. The loans must be repaid within 12 months.

Ministry proposes 843 million USD bailout package for businesses during COVID-19

The ministry also submitted three solutions to help businesses survive during the pandemic.

To fund each of the solutions, the budget of each locality would be paid in advance to lend to local businesses and the amount will be refunded from revenue when liquidating businesses' assets, the ministry said.

The ministry added that if the refund was not enough, the locality could report to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for further consideration.

The first solution is businesses that have at least 30 percent of their employees or at least 100 employees temporarily suspended from work due to difficulties triggered by the pandemic would be allowed to borrow money to pay salaries, social, health and unemployment insurance for employees.

The State budget would cover the interest on the loans for a maximum of three months per business. If approved, the support will be implemented between April and December.

Secondly, businesses that are forced to let go at least 10 percent of their employees or at least 50 employees due to the pandemic could borrow money to pay job-loss allowance for employees.

 

Thirdly, employees whose businesses dissolved or went bankrupt would receive the job-loss allowance. The ministry said about 55,000 -110,000 employees would lose their jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The money to pay for job-loss allowance is estimated at about 530 billion – 1.06 trillion VND (22.3 - 44.7 million USD).

The ministry also suggested the Government issue a policy to temporarily halt or exempt unemployment insurance payment for both businesses and employees.

It recommended exempting tuition fees for students who are members of COVID-19 infected families. In addition, a reduction of 15-20 percent of tuition fees in the school year of 2020 for all students to share the burden with parents nationwide should be applied, the ministry said.

Another proposal was made to extend the tax finalisation of 2019 and exempt taxes incurred in the first six months of 2020 for all private and public educational institutions.

VNA

Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures

Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures

Many streets in the capital city of Hanoi have become quiet after the city's authorities requested the temporary closure of all business and entertaiment services till April 5 to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

 
 

.
Potential of eco property during COVID-19 ​
Potential of eco property during COVID-19 ​
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Ecological real estate is considered a safe investment channel amid the pandemic, meeting the demand for green living space and ensuring health safety for dwellers.

No end to woes of local textile and garment industry
No end to woes of local textile and garment industry
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

While the supply of raw materials from China is recovering after a month of suspension, textile and garment businesses find that they have moved out of the frying pan into the fire as the COVID-19 pandemic

Vietnam's first-quarter GDP growth hits decade low
Vietnam's first-quarter GDP growth hits decade low
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2020 grew 3.82 percent, the lowest pace during the 2011-2020 period, head of the General Statistics Office Nguyen Bich Lam said on March 27.

Two textile and garment companies to benefit the most from EVFTA
Two textile and garment companies to benefit the most from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

TNG Investment and Trading JSC (TNG) and Thanh Cong Textile Garment Investment JSC (TCM) are expected to benefit the most from the EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA), according to Bao Viet Securities.

Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of $2.8 billion in first quarter
Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of $2.8 billion in first quarter
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

Vietnam ran a trade surplus of $2.8 billion in the first quarter of this year, higher than 1.5 billion USD recorded in the same period last year, despite the growing COVID-19 pandemic in the country’s major export markets.

Automakers propose Gov't cut VAT and registration fee for customers
Automakers propose Gov’t cut VAT and registration fee for customers
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) has proposed the Government reduce value-added tax (VAT) and registration fees for car customers by 50 percent, reports VietNamNet.

Vietnam gains higher exports to Canada, Mexico partly due to CPTPP
Vietnam gains higher exports to Canada, Mexico partly due to CPTPP
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

Vietnam has taken full advantage of the CPTPP to gain strong growth in exports to Canada and Mexico, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Pandemic has no impact on plastic firm
Pandemic has no impact on plastic firm
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

The global spread of COVID-19 has had an insignificant impact on An Phat Bioplastics JSC’s performance in the first three months, shareholders were told on March 25.

Payment deadline extension proposed for over $3 bln in taxes
Payment deadline extension proposed for over $3 bln in taxes
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has proposed the payment deadlines for $3.4 billion in taxes be extended to support enterprises, business households and individuals doing business that are directly affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

Rapid growth forecast for solar rooftop energy industry
Rapid growth forecast for solar rooftop energy industry
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

Technological advances, preferential credit policies and pricing incentives have set the stage for solar rooftop energy to become the next big thing in clean energy in Vietnam, according to industry insiders.

What benefits can Vietnam's economy expect from an interest rate cut?
What benefits can Vietnam’s economy expect from an interest rate cut?
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

The US FED has launched an unprecedented bailout to help the economy cope with Covid-19. Meanwhile, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has cut the 1-6 month term deposit interest rate ceiling.

National food reserves always sufficient for emergencies: authority
National food reserves always sufficient for emergencies: authority
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

National food reserves are enough to cater for emergency situations, the General Department of State Reserves (GDSR) said on March 26.

Exporters advised to stay ready for orders from Europe
Exporters advised to stay ready for orders from Europe
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

Vietnamese exporters have been advised to make preparations so as to stay ready for orders from Europe when the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect and the COVID-19 pandemic is stamped out.

Are Vietnam's securities cheap?
Are Vietnam’s securities cheap?
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

The VN Index has decreased by 156 points, or 17.7 percent, since the beginning of March.

COVID-19 shows pressing need for quicker digital transformation
COVID-19 shows pressing need for quicker digital transformation
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has urged digital companies to develop platforms for online services as COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a pressing need for Vietnam to hasten digital transformation.

RoK banks expand presence in Southeast Asia
RoK banks expand presence in Southeast Asia
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

Banks of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have strengthened their foothold in Southeast Asia by opening more branches in the rapidly-growing market, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said.

Online sales rise sharply amid pandemic
Online sales rise sharply amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

As Vietnamese are now favoring ‘contactless purchases’ in Covid-19, online sales have increased rapidly.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 27
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 27
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

Dong Nai to speed up site clearance for Long Thanh airport project

Securities service fees cut does help, but more drastic measures in need: experts
Securities service fees cut does help, but more drastic measures in need: experts
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

The finance ministry’s recent cut and exemption of some securities service fees won't urgently help soothe investor nerves over the spread of the COVID-19 and more strong measures are needed to support businesses, analysts have said.

COVID-19 brings more business to insurers
COVID-19 brings more business to insurers
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far hurt many businesses in the country, except the insurance industry.

