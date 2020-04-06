Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/04/2020 02:14:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ministry proposes cutting taxes for transport firms

 
 
07/04/2020    02:12 GMT+7

The Ministry of Transport has proposed the Government assign the Ministry of Finance to consider reducing several taxes for transport businesses affected by COVID-19.

Ministry proposes cutting taxes for transport firms hinh anh 1

Coaches at Giap Bat Bus Station in Hanoi

For the civil aviation industry, the ministry has suggested the Government to exempt import and environmental protection taxes on flight fuel from January 23 to December 31, 2020.

In case of difficulties balancing the budget, the ministry expected the Government to cut half of these taxes and allow businesses to delay tax payments and budget contributions.

The ministry also asked for reduced or suspended payments for corporate income, personal income and foreign contractor taxes from January 23 to December 31, 2020. Businesses are expected to enjoy cuts to value-added tax on domestic transport over three years.

Last month, the ministry said the aviation sector would be heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, causing an estimated loss of about 30 trillion VND (1.29 million USD).

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, which holds nearly 40 percent of the domestic market share, recently said that it would reduce its supply by 60 percent, causing a decrease of 50 trillion VND in revenue, or 65 percent of its target.

 

More than 50 percent of Vietnam Airlines employees had stopped working, while wages had been reduced.

In the maritime sector, the ministry said the number of vessels transporting goods entering and leaving ports had decreased by 15 percent in recent months. As for passenger ships from other countries to Vietnam, the number had fallen 30 percent year-on-year, and was expected to fall further this month.

Meanwhile, the volume of inland waterway and freight had fallen by 10 percent. Revenue from road logistics had fallen sharply by 40-80 percent compared to the same period last year and prior to the outbreak./.VNA

More sectors to be eligible for tax, land lease payment extension

More sectors to be eligible for tax, land lease payment extension

The Ministry of Finance has suggested adding four sectors into the list of industries eligible for extension of tax and land lease payment deadlines with a total sum of 180 trillion VND (7.82 billion USD).

Payment deadline extension proposed for over $3 bln in taxes

Payment deadline extension proposed for over $3 bln in taxes

The Ministry of Finance has proposed the payment deadlines for $3.4 billion in taxes be extended to support enterprises, business households and individuals doing business that are directly affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietravel Airlines project given go-ahead
Vietravel Airlines project given go-ahead
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung recently signed Decision No. 457/QD-TTg approving the Vietravel Airlines project of Vietravel - one of the country’s largest tour operators.

Shares not ready for stable growth on concerns over persistent risks
Shares not ready for stable growth on concerns over persistent risks
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

A three-day rally does not mean Vietnamese shares have returned to the growth track as risks are still persistent and there is no clue they have faded away, experts have said.

US attracts most Vietnamese investment in three months
US attracts most Vietnamese investment in three months
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam invested $49.3 million abroad in the first three months of 2020, with the US being the biggest recipient.

Real estate market has lowest transaction volume in Q1: VARS
Real estate market has lowest transaction volume in Q1: VARS
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The domestic real estate market in the first quarter had the lowest transaction volume in the past four years due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Viet Nam Association of Real Estate Brokers (VARS) said.

Only 10 percent of Da Lat’s flowers can be exported
Only 10 percent of Da Lat’s flowers can be exported
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

As the country’s ‘flower metropolis’, Da Lat exports only 10 percent of its output. The exporters are large companies, especially foreign invested companies.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 6
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 6
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Made-in-Viet Nam equipment exported during COVID-19 pandemic

Global pharma groups push on with operations
Global pharma groups push on with operations
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

Despite having risk management solutions to ensure drug import continuity to Vietnam in response to EU border closures, international pharma giants Sanofi, Zuellig Pharma, Adamed, and Novartis are closely monitoring the situation

Forwarding industry competition heats up
Forwarding industry competition heats up
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Forwarding firms have been expanding their networks through franchise contracts.

Vietravel Airlines’ plan for first flights postponed due to COVID-19
Vietravel Airlines’ plan for first flights postponed due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

 The country’s newest carrier Vietravel Airlines has delayed its launch plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big splash: The world's largest designer of water parks
Big splash: The world's largest designer of water parks
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Geoff Chutter is the founder of Whitewater West, the world's largest water park design firm.

Airbnb services ordered to stop receiving new guests until April 15
Airbnb services ordered to stop receiving new guests until April 15
BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

Owners of short term lodging facilities such as Airbnb services and guest houses have been asked to stop receiving new guests until April 15 as the country tackles COVID-19.

Policies needed to encourage investment in waste-to-energy
Policies needed to encourage investment in waste-to-energy
BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

Vietnam needed to develop policies to encourage investments in waste-to-energy, also called bioenergy, which would significantly contribute to protecting the environment, experts have said.

China raw materials supply resumes, but Vietnam’s export markets close borders
China raw materials supply resumes, but Vietnam’s export markets close borders
BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

Raw material imports from China are no longer the concern for many Vietnamese industries, and it is now the frequent cancellation of orders by US and EU customers, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 5
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 5
BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

Online trade promotion acitivities should be developed due to COVID-19: agency

Real estate companies lose trillions of VND due to COVID-19
Real estate companies lose trillions of VND due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

The novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID -19) pandemic has cost many real estate firms trillions of VND from their market capitalisation value.

Weaker VND expected to affect FDI in 2020
Weaker VND expected to affect FDI in 2020
BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

The VND is predicted to lose 1.2 percent of its value in 2020, which will put Vietnam at a disadvantage in attracting FDI.

Farmers, businesses struggle as pepper, cashew prices drop
Farmers, businesses struggle as pepper, cashew prices drop
BUSINESSicon  04/04/2020 

The price of pepper and cashew in southern Viet Nam is falling as demand has dropped due to the COVID-19 crisis, affecting farmers and businesses. 

Airlines face hardships as number of flights plummet
Airlines face hardships as number of flights plummet
BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

Vietnam’s airlines have halted providing flights on most international air routes because of the Covid-19 crisis. This is causing big losses to air carriers and land service companies.

Singapore’s manufacturing falls to lowest level since 2009
Singapore’s manufacturing falls to lowest level since 2009
BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

Singapore’s Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined 3.3 points to 45.4 in March, the lowest level since 2009, said the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM).

Economists: More measures needed to support enterprises amid COVID-19
Economists: More measures needed to support enterprises amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  04/04/2020 

More measures and policies should be introduced to support enterprises, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the context of a growing number of businesses temporarily ceasing operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 