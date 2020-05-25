Ministry proposes slashing corporate income tax by 30% for small, micro businesses

Workers doing manual work at a small enterprise in Binh Dinh Province – PHOTO: VNA

Data collected by the ministry show that small and micro enterprises accounted for 93% of 760,000 businesses operating in Vietnam as of late 2019.

According to the law on supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises, micro and small businesses are defined as those employing no more than 10 and 100 workers who have social insurance and earn no more than VND3 billion and VND50 billion a year, respectively.

The policy is also expected to help small and micro businesses recover production, improve competitiveness and expand operations.

However, the Ministry of Finance noted that some businesses will take advantage of the policy by falsifying their employee numbers and revenues to enjoy a tax reduction.

The ministry estimated that a 30% cut in corporate income tax for small and micro enterprises this year would cause a loss of VND15.84 trillion for the State budget. SGT